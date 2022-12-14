ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Banos, CA

Los Baños Enterprise

Los Banos now accepting applications for City Treasurer appointment

Because there were no candidates in the race for Los Banos City Treasurer in this year’s election, the city council has voted to fill the vacancy by appointment and hold an application process for those interested. The City Treasurer is paid $100 per month and will be offered benefits including medical, vision, dental and life insurance. CalPERS Membership participation will be optional.
LOS BANOS, CA
mercedcountytimes.com

County leaders sworn in at Courthouse

It was standing room only at the Merced County Courthouse Museum on Tuesday as the Board of Supervisors held a special meeting inside the historic building. Chairman Lloyd Pareira directed the meeting from the courtroom bench that was used by judges as far back as 1875, while the rest of the board sat in front. They were all flanked by Christmas trees decorated as part of the museum’s open house earlier this month.
MERCED COUNTY, CA
mercedcountytimes.com

Unity Bar Association gathers in Merced with supporters

Merced County’s new Unity Bar Association gathered at the Mainzer in downtown Merced on Dec. 1 to celebrate progress in the legal profession. Unity Bar members are local attorneys from Merced and surrounding counties who are members of various affinity groups, along with those who are not active in any particular bar association. All share the common goal of promoting unity, diversity, equity, and inclusion.
MERCED COUNTY, CA
mercedcountytimes.com

Ground Tilled For UC Merced’s New Smart Farm Development

Land has been tilled at UC Merced’s smart farm, the first physical step in developing the state-of-the-art project. “Even though it’s just a blank field, we have overcome some pretty big obstacles to be where we are today,” said Danny Royer, Experimental Smart Farm coordinator for the university. He spoke Nov. 16, at the farm, describing the work done so far and what’s next.
MERCED, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Madera Community Hospital sold to Trinity Health

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Madera Community Hospital is expected to see financial stability and improvements to the facility’s infrastructure with its sale to Trinity Health Corporation, according to an announcement from the state Attorney General’s office. On Thursday, California Attorney General Rob Bonta conditionally approved the sale of what state officials described as a financially […]
MADERA, CA
mercedcountytimes.com

Community mourns loss of rock ’n’ roll legend Roddy Jackson

Local residents, artists and music fans around the world are mourning the loss of rock ’n’ roll icon Roddy Jackson of Merced who died on Wednesday, Dec. 7, after complications from surgery, according to family members. The longtime performer was 80. “Roddy was a musical genius who left...
MERCED, CA
goldrushcam.com

National Weather Service Publishes 24 Hour Rain Totals for Locations in Kern County, Fresno County, Kings County, Madera County, Mariposa County, Merced County and Tulare County

December 12, 2022 - The weekend winter storm system dropped 0.82 of rain at the SST rain gauge in Mariposa by Midnight on Sunday. On Saturday the gauge recorded 2.36" by Midnight for a two day total of 3.18'. Additionally the SST Wind Gauge recorded gusts up to 25 mph...
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
The Valley Citizen

Homeless: No Shelter from the Storm

Monday, homeless people in Modesto found no respite from the biggest rainstorm in years as Caltrans continued to sweep them away from encampments along Highway 99 and locations nearby. Governor Gavin Newsom’s ongoing program to get homeless people out of sight now includes pouring concrete along steep slopes under overpasses and erecting sturdy metal fences along highway borders as he attempts to sweep homelessness under the rug while he explores a presidential campaign. The concrete slopes and iron fencing are meant to prevent the possibility of homeless people camping along our major highways. Out of sight is out of mind.
MODESTO, CA
Gilroy Dispatch

Storm barrels through South County

Heavy winds and a torrential downpour over the weekend flooded roads, toppled trees, wiped out electricity and caused plenty of anxiety and frustration throughout Gilroy. According to the National Weather Service, Gilroy got three inches of rain combined on Dec. 10 and 11. Miller Avenue at Silva’s Crossing in Christmas...
GILROY, CA
Gilroy Dispatch

Garlic titan Don Christopher dies

Don Christopher, who grew a handful of acres into an internationally recognized brand—and whose philanthropic work provided young people with a path toward education and established Gilroy as the world’s garlic epicenter—died surrounded by his family on Dec. 12. He was 88. Christopher, a third generation farmer,...
GILROY, CA
centralvalleytv.net

Teen Shot in Los Banos, Airlifted to Modesto Hospital

LOS BANOS – Authorities are searching for a suspect after the shooting of a 16 year old boy Wednesday afternoon. Police officers responded to the 1200 block of Santa Barbara Street an about 4:44pm Wednesday for the report of a shooting. As they responded they learned that the victim was at a nearby business and had a gunshot wound.
MODESTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Large stash of stolen mail seized by authorities in Patterson

PATTERSON – Hundreds of pieces of mail stolen from numerous people was seized by authorities after a traffic stop in Patterson. Patterson Police Services says deputies pulled over a suspicious vehicle Monday night. Exactly what prompted the stop was not disclosed, but law enforcement officers soon found the suspects in possession of hundreds of pieces of stolen mail. Investigators believe the mail, checks and other items were stolen from people across Alameda, San Joaquin, Stanislaus and other counties. At least one suspect – who Patterson police say lied about his name until he was fingerprinted and booked into jail – has been arrested. His name has not been released. Officers are now working to identify all the mail theft victims. 
PATTERSON, CA
YourCentralValley.com

2 brothers accused in Merced family kidnapping in court

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The two brothers facing criminal charges in the kidnappings and killings of a family of four made another appearance in Merced County Superior Court on Thursday. In early October the bodies of 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh, and eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri were found in a field in […]
MERCED COUNTY, CA

