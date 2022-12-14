Read full article on original website
Los Baños Enterprise
Los Banos now accepting applications for City Treasurer appointment
Because there were no candidates in the race for Los Banos City Treasurer in this year’s election, the city council has voted to fill the vacancy by appointment and hold an application process for those interested. The City Treasurer is paid $100 per month and will be offered benefits including medical, vision, dental and life insurance. CalPERS Membership participation will be optional.
mercedcountytimes.com
County leaders sworn in at Courthouse
It was standing room only at the Merced County Courthouse Museum on Tuesday as the Board of Supervisors held a special meeting inside the historic building. Chairman Lloyd Pareira directed the meeting from the courtroom bench that was used by judges as far back as 1875, while the rest of the board sat in front. They were all flanked by Christmas trees decorated as part of the museum’s open house earlier this month.
mercedcountytimes.com
Unity Bar Association gathers in Merced with supporters
Merced County’s new Unity Bar Association gathered at the Mainzer in downtown Merced on Dec. 1 to celebrate progress in the legal profession. Unity Bar members are local attorneys from Merced and surrounding counties who are members of various affinity groups, along with those who are not active in any particular bar association. All share the common goal of promoting unity, diversity, equity, and inclusion.
mercedcountytimes.com
Ground Tilled For UC Merced’s New Smart Farm Development
Land has been tilled at UC Merced’s smart farm, the first physical step in developing the state-of-the-art project. “Even though it’s just a blank field, we have overcome some pretty big obstacles to be where we are today,” said Danny Royer, Experimental Smart Farm coordinator for the university. He spoke Nov. 16, at the farm, describing the work done so far and what’s next.
montereycountyweekly.com
A pickleball controversy in Seaside has escalated into litigation, and now mediation.
It might not be the first battle of the pickleball wars in Monterey County, but it’s the first one that ended up in a courtroom, and so far the score is: Pickleball players – 1; upset neighbor – 0. The dispute is centered around pickleball play –...
Madera Community Hospital sold to Trinity Health
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Madera Community Hospital is expected to see financial stability and improvements to the facility’s infrastructure with its sale to Trinity Health Corporation, according to an announcement from the state Attorney General’s office. On Thursday, California Attorney General Rob Bonta conditionally approved the sale of what state officials described as a financially […]
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: 4 fathers killed in Granite Bay crash, Modesto plan to increase police transparency, Starbucks 3-day strike
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
mercedcountytimes.com
Community mourns loss of rock ’n’ roll legend Roddy Jackson
Local residents, artists and music fans around the world are mourning the loss of rock ’n’ roll icon Roddy Jackson of Merced who died on Wednesday, Dec. 7, after complications from surgery, according to family members. The longtime performer was 80. “Roddy was a musical genius who left...
goldrushcam.com
National Weather Service Publishes 24 Hour Rain Totals for Locations in Kern County, Fresno County, Kings County, Madera County, Mariposa County, Merced County and Tulare County
December 12, 2022 - The weekend winter storm system dropped 0.82 of rain at the SST rain gauge in Mariposa by Midnight on Sunday. On Saturday the gauge recorded 2.36" by Midnight for a two day total of 3.18'. Additionally the SST Wind Gauge recorded gusts up to 25 mph...
Homeless: No Shelter from the Storm
Monday, homeless people in Modesto found no respite from the biggest rainstorm in years as Caltrans continued to sweep them away from encampments along Highway 99 and locations nearby. Governor Gavin Newsom’s ongoing program to get homeless people out of sight now includes pouring concrete along steep slopes under overpasses and erecting sturdy metal fences along highway borders as he attempts to sweep homelessness under the rug while he explores a presidential campaign. The concrete slopes and iron fencing are meant to prevent the possibility of homeless people camping along our major highways. Out of sight is out of mind.
Gilroy Dispatch
Storm barrels through South County
Heavy winds and a torrential downpour over the weekend flooded roads, toppled trees, wiped out electricity and caused plenty of anxiety and frustration throughout Gilroy. According to the National Weather Service, Gilroy got three inches of rain combined on Dec. 10 and 11. Miller Avenue at Silva’s Crossing in Christmas...
Gilroy Dispatch
Garlic titan Don Christopher dies
Don Christopher, who grew a handful of acres into an internationally recognized brand—and whose philanthropic work provided young people with a path toward education and established Gilroy as the world’s garlic epicenter—died surrounded by his family on Dec. 12. He was 88. Christopher, a third generation farmer,...
KCRA.com
Stanislaus County man wins $1M on scratcher, California Lottery says
A Stanislaus County man has been identified as the winner of a $1 million prize from the California Lottery. Daniel Fagundes scored the win while playing a Power 10’s ticket that he bought at Santa Fe Market & Liquor in Hughson, lottery officials said. Each Power 10's scratch-off ticket costs $10.
Pea Soup Andersen’s has delighted Calif. travelers with decades of soup
If you're making the drive between San Francisco and Los Angeles, Pea Soup Andersen's is a must-hit.
One more Christmas for Atwater boy with stage 4 cancer
A North Valley family is calling on the community to help their little boy celebrate what could be his last Christmas.
montereycountyweekly.com
Phil’s Fish Market is gone from Moss Landing, and Phil DiGirolamo is happy.
It’s a Friday afternoon and the dining room is in motion. Guests find tables as others leave, amounting to a full house over an extended lunch rush. Outside people follow GPS beacons, their cell phones leading them around the corner toward the restaurant entrance. Meanwhile, an SUV rolls carefully...
centralvalleytv.net
Teen Shot in Los Banos, Airlifted to Modesto Hospital
LOS BANOS – Authorities are searching for a suspect after the shooting of a 16 year old boy Wednesday afternoon. Police officers responded to the 1200 block of Santa Barbara Street an about 4:44pm Wednesday for the report of a shooting. As they responded they learned that the victim was at a nearby business and had a gunshot wound.
Large stash of stolen mail seized by authorities in Patterson
PATTERSON – Hundreds of pieces of mail stolen from numerous people was seized by authorities after a traffic stop in Patterson. Patterson Police Services says deputies pulled over a suspicious vehicle Monday night. Exactly what prompted the stop was not disclosed, but law enforcement officers soon found the suspects in possession of hundreds of pieces of stolen mail. Investigators believe the mail, checks and other items were stolen from people across Alameda, San Joaquin, Stanislaus and other counties. At least one suspect – who Patterson police say lied about his name until he was fingerprinted and booked into jail – has been arrested. His name has not been released. Officers are now working to identify all the mail theft victims.
2 brothers accused in Merced family kidnapping in court
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The two brothers facing criminal charges in the kidnappings and killings of a family of four made another appearance in Merced County Superior Court on Thursday. In early October the bodies of 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh, and eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri were found in a field in […]
CBS News
San Luis Obispo police identify driver in crash that killed couple with ties to Modesto and Ceres
Police say 24-year-old Daniel Saligan Patricio lost control of his car, hitting the couple while they were walking their dog. Investigators say speed was likely a factor.
