Central Illinois Proud
Peoria nonprofits’ season of giving uplifts community
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two Peoria nonprofit organizations are stepping up to make sure families in need have a happy holiday season. Friendship House kicked off the holiday season with the 35th Annual Stuff-a-Bus Food Drive in partnership with CityLink. This year’s campaign raised a record 12.47 tons of food and will keep Friendship House’s pantry stocked for eight months.
Central Illinois Proud
Children’s Home receives more than 50 bikes for Christmas
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Russell’s Cycling and Fitness in Washington delivered 62 bikes to the Children’s Home Association of Illinois (CHAIL) on Thursday, Dec. 15. This is the 16th year the store has had the opportunity to deliver bikes, and a majority of the bikes are fixed up by the shop and made into like-brand-new working bikes for the children.
Central Illinois Proud
Last day to donate to Toyz-N-Da-Neighborhood giveaway
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Dec. 15 is the last day to donate to the second annual Toyz-N-Da-Neighborhood toy giveaway. In 2021, just about 600 kids participated in the giveaway, and this year, that number is more than doubled to 1,300. On Saturday, Dec. 17, the toy giveaway will take...
WAND TV
Local farmer in need of kidney
MASON CITY, Ill. (WAND) - Billboards scattered through Springfield, Decatur, Peoria, and Bloomington share the message of a local farmer's need for a kidney. As a fourth-generation farmer, Reid Bitner knows how to get a job done. Rarely asking for help, the father of 7 is the backbone of his family and the person everyone can count on.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria man donates $1 million to OSF Children’s Hospital
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man made a major donation on Thursday to fight childhood cancer. Jim Clarahan, a partner at accounting firm RSM, presented a $1.15 million check to OSF Children’s Hospital of Illinois and the The Heller Center for Kids with Cancer to help fight childhood brain cancer.
Central Illinois Proud
Great Plains Media collecting items for area seniors
BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Great Plains Media, the operator of three local radio stations is reminding listeners this Christmas season that it’s better to give than to recieve. Great Plains Media operates 107.7 The Bull, Cities 92.9, and Magic 99.5. For its fourth year, the radio stations are...
Central Illinois Proud
Northwoods Mall sets up Menorah for Chanukah
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The menorah at Northwoods Mall in Peoria was set up on Friday for the 21st time. Lit up for Chanukah, the menorah celebrates the holiday that begins on Dec. 18, Sunday night, and lasts until the night of Dec. 25. Chanukah is celebrated to commemorate...
Central Illinois Proud
State Farm employees stuff Hope Packs for in-need kids
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Insurance giant, State Farm is being a good neighbor this holiday season to local non-profits in McLean County. Wednesday morning, employees at its corporate headquarters stuffed Hope packs for Midwest Food Bank’s Normal location. Each Hope pack contains a warm (non-perishable) meal, a breakfast item and snacks.
Central Illinois Proud
A new park for hosting events coming to Peoria
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Build Peoria and Sovereign Grace Mission-Based Baptist Church have partnered to build a new park designed for hosting events in the community. The park located next to the church on Martin and Dusable streets is about 80 percent complete. Anyone in the community will be allowed to hold events and celebrations there.
25newsnow.com
Peoria woman wrapping presents for heart disease
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Peoria woman remembered her grandfather while doing her favorite holiday activity, wrapping presents. After losing her grandfather to heart disease in early October, Alexandra Chaney wanted to find a way to keep his spirit alive this Christmas, so she decided to host a fundraiser.
Central Illinois Proud
Hudson Boy Scout troop spreads holiday cheer to senior citizens
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Boy Scouts from Hudson visited Luther Oaks, a senior living facility in Bloomington to spread holiday cheer. Members from Troop #957 shared handmade Christmas cards with those at the facility. The boys also sung Christmas carols to give the residents a mini concert. This is...
Central Illinois Proud
Need for food increases during holiday season
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The need for food never stops, especially during the holiday season. While giving back increases during the holidays, so does the need for food at your local food bank. “We’re seeing growth throughout the whole year, but definitely at the holidays you’ll see a lot...
Central Illinois Proud
New partnership provides training for local nurses
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — In Thursday’s “Ask the Doc” segment on WMBD This Morning, Melissa Pokarney and Austin Blair discussed a new partnership between Jump Simulation and Saint Francis’ Medical College of Nursing. To learn more about Jump Simulation, click here!. For more details about...
Central Illinois Proud
Pekin hospital renovations light up the night
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD)– In Pekin, UnityPoint hospital’s renovations are full speed ahead going into the winter. According to a UnityPoint press release, the initial renovation included necessary maintenance to an over 100-year-old stone facade, new staining on the North Tower, and most recently 104 brand new, Lumen Pulse LED Exterior Lights were installed outside the building.
Central Illinois Proud
Local charities impacted by State Farm’s end of retiree program
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Many are shocked to learn State Farm has ended its Matching Gift program for retired associates and agents. According to the company’s website, retirees will no longer be eligible for the Matching Gift program. It’s a program where retirees can donate to a non-profit organization, school district, or university, and the company will match it.
25newsnow.com
Bloomington District 87 hires administrator in charge of teaching and learning
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - A long-time Central Illinois educator has been chosen as District 87′s next administrator in charge of teaching and learning. The school board Wednesday night approved a three-year contract with Nicole Rummel in which she will be paid a $130,000 salary during the first year.
America’s Longest Running Christmas Parade is in Illinois
The longest running Christmas parade in America, is held right here in Illinois! I mean, it stops and then restarts the next year, it's not nonstop or anything... :) AmericanProfile. The state of Illinois is known for a lot of good things. The pizza thick like a cake, the baseball...
Central Illinois Friends cuts the ribbon on new mobile health unit
PEOIRA, Ill. (WMBD) — A local non-profit is providing greater access to preventive health services. On Tuesday, Central Illinois Friends cut the ceremonial ribbon for their new mobile health unit, alongside Peoria Mayor Dr. Rita Ali and Police Chief Eric Echevarria. The organization provides free STI, STD, and HIV testing. Central Illinois Friends also offers […]
25newsnow.com
Donor of ‘natural’ playground finds his gift is taking shape in Normal
NORMAL (25 News Now) - The natural playground under construction at Colene Hoose Elementary School in Normal is taking shape, as the man who’s making it all possible came by for a visit Tuesday to check on its progress. Charlie Jobson, long-time Normal resident who went to school at...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria’s Hair and Fashion Showcase brings community together
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The third annual Peoria Hair & Fashion Showcase took place on Sunday. Hundreds gathered at the Marriott Hotel to see the creativity of local stylists. This year’s theme was “Mirror Mirror on the Wall,” coming at a time when people practice self-awareness. Proceeds from the event benefit the Peoria Alphas’ Golden Torch Foundation, a non-profit supporting mentorship, scholarship, and service programs.
