Visalia and Porterville change lanes with CTC grant funded projects
TULARE COUNTY – New trails were blazed in Tulare, Fresno and Kern counties for walking and bike lanes this month, as well as new or improved road infrastructure. On Dec. 8, the California Transportation Commission (CTC) announced they would be distributing $1 billion across the state to fund 93 different walking and biking projects for disadvantaged communities. Among these communities are Visalia, Porterville and cities in Fresno and Kern counties. Two-thirds of the projects will implement safe routes for children to walk or bike to school.
GV Wire
Fresno Council Walks Out on Bredefeld During His Drag Show Comments
A drag show at a Fresno church, protested by the neo-fascist Proud Boys, was the hot topic at Fresno City Hall during Thursday’s meeting. Several spoke in favor of the LGBT community and condemned the actions of the protesters —as well as the words of councilmember Garry Bredefeld.
GV Wire
Brothers Suspected in Fresno Homicide Arrested in Tulare County
Two brothers suspected of killing a man in southeast Fresno were arrested and jailed in Tulare County on Wednesday, according to Fresno police. Anthony Segura, 32, and Ryan Segura, 31, are believed by authorities to be responsible for the shooting death of Kenyatta Williams, 25. Williams was visiting friends at...
Always wanted to make tamales? Your chance to learn
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Clovis Culinary Center and Miguel’s Salsa are hosting a tamale-making class for anyone who does not know how to make them. The event on Sunday, Dec. 18. is part of a planned monthly program at the Clovis Culinary Center. The center is a kitchen space and incubator for local food businesses. […]
Luis Chavez opposes Sanger Unified’s ‘deeply troubling’ flag policy
SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno City Councilmember Luis Chavez expressed his concern regarding a policy enforced by the Sanger Unified School District that prevents the hanging of flags that are not curriculum-related, including the LGBTQ pride flag. In the letter to the board and superintendent, Councilmember Chavez said he was “deeply concerned” about the substance […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Laton Man Killed in Car Accident in Fresno County
A 69-year-old man from Laton was killed in a two-car collision in Fresno County on the afternoon of December 10, 2022. The accident occurred at about 3:20 p.m. on southbound Highway 41 and East Mountain View Avenue near Caruthers. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) said the man was traveling on...
Fresno hospital receives grade “A” for patient safety
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Kaiser Permanente Hospital in Fresno obtained a high score on the hospital list of patient safety in the United States, Kaiser Permanente of Northern California officials announced on Tuesday. The Leapfrog Group gave an “A” to the hospital among nearly 3,000 medical centers throughout the United States on its biannual […]
GV Wire
Fresno Drag Festival Appearance Part of Proud Boys New National Strategy
It wasn’t happenstance that the Proud Boys protested a drag festival at a Fresno church on Saturday. VICE News reported Wednesday that the far-right, neo-fascist, all-male organization has shifted its street focus to anti-LGBTQ activities. “Since June, the biggest focus for the Proud Boys this year has been anti-LGBTQ...
IDENTIFIED: Woman who crashed a truck into a front yard in Reedley, police say
ORANGE COVE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman who crashed a truck at a high rate of speed into the front yard of a home in Reedley on Thursday was officially identified later that day, according to the Orange Cove Police Department. Officers say they noticed a red truck traveling at high speed in the area […]
sjvsun.com
Fresno Unified school trustee allegedly hid $1.3k in booze purchases on Superintendent’s dime
New revelations of financial misconduct by Fresno Unified Trustee Terry Slatic are arriving just as the ousted school board member is set to leave office. Slatic is alleged to have underreported a gift on state-mandated ethics disclosure forms. The gift in question: a pricey meal – paid for by Fresno...
KMJ
$9.1 Million from Infrastructure Bill Will Boost Valley Traffic Safety Projects
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The San Joaquin Valley is getting $9.1 million in state and federal funding to beef up traffic safety. The California Transportation Commission approved $1 billion dollars in walking and biking projects. Cities in Fresno and Tulare Counties will receive money. The city of Visalia is...
Two Fresno families united in tragedy as double killer is punished
A Fresno man got a helping of hatred with a touch of forgiveness as he learned his punishment for killing two men in 2020 and 2021.
Madera Tribune
Madera dedicates playground to Thaddeus
City officials stand next to the monument of Thaddeus Sran at Centennial Park after dedicating a playground to the young child. A plaque dedication ceremony was held at the Centennial Park playground, in honor of Thaddeus Sran. The playground, which was designed specifically for kids with special needs,was officially dedicated...
GV Wire
72 Chihuahuas Rescued From Fresno Home Add to Overwhelmed Shelters
Both the Fresno city and county shelters are overwhelmed with dogs and cats needing homes. Officials with Fresno Humane Animal Services, which runs no-kill shelters for the county and city, say they have approximately 700 animals in both locations. Sally Breyer, the senior operations manager for the city shelter, says...
IDENTIFIED: Suspects arrested in deadly shooting of 2 brothers in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two suspects have been arrested in a shooting of two brothers that left one injured and one dead last week, according to the Fresno police Department. Officials say on Dec. 8, police were dispatched to the 3900 block of East Olive Avenue at 3:40 p.m. to conduct an investigation into the […]
Parlier PD find person involved in collision
PARLIER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Following an appeal, Parlier Police Department announced that officers have located the person wanted in connection with a traffic collision in the city. Police say the incident took place in the early morning of Monday, December 12. In a statement, department officials wrote “the subject has been identified and family has […]
Brother arrested for murder of his pregnant sister in Northwest Fresno
Fresno Police have arrested the brother of the pregnant woman who was murdered and set on fire in Northwest Fresno.
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting near central Fresno businesses
One person has died and another victim has been taken to the hospital following a shooting near central Fresno businesses.
Madera Tribune
City to host Winter Wonderland
The City of Madera, in conjunction with the Madera Parks and Community Services Department, will host a Winter Wonderland and the Jolley Trolley Lights Tour on Friday, centered at the Pan America Community Center (703 E. Sherwood Way). “It’s a community event,” said Parks and Community Services Facilities director Nicki...
One dead, one injured in shooting inside Fresno smoke shop
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person is dead, and another injured, in a shooting on Fresno’s Blackstone Avenue on Wednesday, police say. According to authorities, around 11:50 a.m. the Fresno Police Department receive ShotSpotter notifications of several rounds fired near the 2700 block of North Blackstone Avenue – as well as multiple 911 calls reporting […]
