ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madera, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thesungazette.com

Visalia and Porterville change lanes with CTC grant funded projects

TULARE COUNTY – New trails were blazed in Tulare, Fresno and Kern counties for walking and bike lanes this month, as well as new or improved road infrastructure. On Dec. 8, the California Transportation Commission (CTC) announced they would be distributing $1 billion across the state to fund 93 different walking and biking projects for disadvantaged communities. Among these communities are Visalia, Porterville and cities in Fresno and Kern counties. Two-thirds of the projects will implement safe routes for children to walk or bike to school.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
GV Wire

Fresno Council Walks Out on Bredefeld During His Drag Show Comments

A drag show at a Fresno church, protested by the neo-fascist Proud Boys, was the hot topic at Fresno City Hall during Thursday’s meeting. Several spoke in favor of the LGBT community and condemned the actions of the protesters —as well as the words of councilmember Garry Bredefeld.
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Brothers Suspected in Fresno Homicide Arrested in Tulare County

Two brothers suspected of killing a man in southeast Fresno were arrested and jailed in Tulare County on Wednesday, according to Fresno police. Anthony Segura, 32, and Ryan Segura, 31, are believed by authorities to be responsible for the shooting death of Kenyatta Williams, 25. Williams was visiting friends at...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Always wanted to make tamales? Your chance to learn

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Clovis Culinary Center and Miguel’s Salsa are hosting a tamale-making class for anyone who does not know how to make them. The event on Sunday, Dec. 18. is part of a planned monthly program at the Clovis Culinary Center. The center is a kitchen space and incubator for local food businesses. […]
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Luis Chavez opposes Sanger Unified’s ‘deeply troubling’ flag policy

SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno City Councilmember Luis Chavez expressed his concern regarding a policy enforced by the Sanger Unified School District that prevents the hanging of flags that are not curriculum-related, including the LGBTQ pride flag. In the letter to the board and superintendent, Councilmember Chavez said he was “deeply concerned” about the substance […]
FRESNO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Laton Man Killed in Car Accident in Fresno County

A 69-year-old man from Laton was killed in a two-car collision in Fresno County on the afternoon of December 10, 2022. The accident occurred at about 3:20 p.m. on southbound Highway 41 and East Mountain View Avenue near Caruthers. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) said the man was traveling on...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno hospital receives grade “A” for patient safety

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Kaiser Permanente Hospital in Fresno obtained a high score on the hospital list of patient safety in the United States, Kaiser Permanente of Northern California officials announced on Tuesday. The Leapfrog Group gave an “A” to the hospital among nearly 3,000 medical centers throughout the United States on its biannual […]
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Fresno Drag Festival Appearance Part of Proud Boys New National Strategy

It wasn’t happenstance that the Proud Boys protested a drag festival at a Fresno church on Saturday. VICE News reported Wednesday that the far-right, neo-fascist, all-male organization has shifted its street focus to anti-LGBTQ activities. “Since June, the biggest focus for the Proud Boys this year has been anti-LGBTQ...
FRESNO, CA
Madera Tribune

Madera dedicates playground to Thaddeus

City officials stand next to the monument of Thaddeus Sran at Centennial Park after dedicating a playground to the young child. A plaque dedication ceremony was held at the Centennial Park playground, in honor of Thaddeus Sran. The playground, which was designed specifically for kids with special needs,was officially dedicated...
MADERA, CA
GV Wire

72 Chihuahuas Rescued From Fresno Home Add to Overwhelmed Shelters

Both the Fresno city and county shelters are overwhelmed with dogs and cats needing homes. Officials with Fresno Humane Animal Services, which runs no-kill shelters for the county and city, say they have approximately 700 animals in both locations. Sally Breyer, the senior operations manager for the city shelter, says...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Parlier PD find person involved in collision

PARLIER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Following an appeal, Parlier Police Department announced that officers have located the person wanted in connection with a traffic collision in the city. Police say the incident took place in the early morning of Monday, December 12. In a statement, department officials wrote “the subject has been identified and family has […]
PARLIER, CA
Madera Tribune

City to host Winter Wonderland

The City of Madera, in conjunction with the Madera Parks and Community Services Department, will host a Winter Wonderland and the Jolley Trolley Lights Tour on Friday, centered at the Pan America Community Center (703 E. Sherwood Way). “It’s a community event,” said Parks and Community Services Facilities director Nicki...
MADERA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

One dead, one injured in shooting inside Fresno smoke shop

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person is dead, and another injured, in a shooting on Fresno’s Blackstone Avenue on Wednesday, police say. According to authorities, around 11:50 a.m. the Fresno Police Department receive ShotSpotter notifications of several rounds fired near the 2700 block of North Blackstone Avenue – as well as multiple 911 calls reporting […]
FRESNO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy