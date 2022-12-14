ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

clarksvillenow.com

Best Christmas lights in Clarksville: Here’s your map for a tour of holiday displays

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – It’s a great weekend to drive around town enjoying the best Christmas lights, and we have a map for that!. Each year, Clarksville Now presents Christmas in Clarksville, an interactive map showing addresses and photos of the best light displays around town, along with notes on tuning in when there’s music to go with them.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
whopam.com

Shop With a Cop event brings Christmas in early for local children

If you saw numerous law enforcement vehicles with lights and sirens blaring head down Fort Campbell Boulevard Wednesday night, then you witnessed the Shop with a Cop event getting started. Kids got to ride in the vehicles as they headed to Walmart—some honking Christmas carols along with the sirens—to do...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
clarksvillenow.com

Beachaven Winery hosts holiday Chamber Business After Hours | PHOTOS

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated the holidays Thursday at Beachaven Vineyards & Winery, the host of the chamber’s Business After Hours. Guests enjoyed food, Beachaven wine, and networking with fellow business members for the last Business After Hours of 2022. The...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Clarksville YMCA brings Christmas cheer to St. Bethlehem students | PHOTOS

CLARKSVILLE, TN – As part of the Clarksville YMCA’s child care programs in 18 Clarksville-Montgomery schools, YMCA volunteers created an extra special experience to celebrate Christmas with the children at St. Bethlehem Elementary School, which houses one of the YMCA’s childcare sites. Wednesday afternoon, Clarksville YMCA Board...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Nashville Humane Association looking for foster families to host pets during Christmas holiday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Humane Association is looking for foster families for its pets for the Christmas holiday. “We would love to celebrate by making sure that each and every dog and cat has a loving home for the holiday,” the Nashville Humane Association said in a statement. “So, after several super Christmas past successful years, we are hoping to once again create a merry and bright silent night here at NHA.”
NASHVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Strawberry Alley Ale Works, The Mailroom give $7,700 donation to Imagination Library

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Strawberry Alley Ale Works and The Mailroom hope to cook up a love of reading in area children through their partnership with Imagination Library of Montgomery County. Their made-from-scratch meals, craft brews, and draft cocktails pair best with a side of charitable giving, and November was dedicated for just that. Throughout the entire month, a portion of food sales and contributions from restaurant guests resulted in over $7,700 raised for the local Imagination Library chapter.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Nitaya Markert

Nitaya Lily Markert age 75, of Clarksville, TN passed away Friday, December 16, 2022. No services are planned at this time. Nitaya’s remains will be reunited with her late husband, Dennis, at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Nitaya entered this life on March 2, 1947, in Thailand. She loved animals,...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Clarksville’s Radical Mission receives $5,000 from Altra Federal Credit Union

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Altra Federal Credit Union has announced award winners for their national Best Life Community Awards (BLCA). They include three Clarksville winners. Employee Choice Award winner, receiving $5,000: Radical Mission, Clarksville. Community Assistance Award winner, receiving $5,000: Bella’s Closet in Clarksville. Community Assistance Award winner, receiving...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Diane Cobb

Diane Cobb, age 71, of Clarksville, TN passed away Friday, December 16, 2022, at Tennova Healthcare. The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 17, 2022, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. Diane entered this life on April 6, 1951, in Okaloosa County, Florida...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Missing Person Tanya Dawn Taylor Found Safe

NEW: The Missing Person BOLO for Tanya Dawn Taylor has been canceled. She was found safe by a MPD officer overnight. Thanks for sharing. Tanya Dawn Taylor, 59, walked away from her residence on Stonewall Blvd. about a week and a half ago. Taylor could possibly be in green Ford Windstar van tag number 911BCDB. […] The post Missing Person Tanya Dawn Taylor Found Safe appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
franklinis.com

The Factory at Franklin Announces New Food, Salon and Office Tenants

FRANKLIN, Tenn., (December 14, 2022) – The Factory at Franklin, owned by Holladay Properties, announced today new restaurant and retail tenants, including Edley’s Bar-B-Que, The White Alligator and Structured Hair. Longtime Factory office tenant Treeline Bamboo is expanding its footprint and relocating to newly designed space on the campus.
FRANKLIN, TN

