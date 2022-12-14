Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
clarksvillenow.com
Best Christmas lights in Clarksville: Here’s your map for a tour of holiday displays
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – It’s a great weekend to drive around town enjoying the best Christmas lights, and we have a map for that!. Each year, Clarksville Now presents Christmas in Clarksville, an interactive map showing addresses and photos of the best light displays around town, along with notes on tuning in when there’s music to go with them.
whopam.com
Shop With a Cop event brings Christmas in early for local children
If you saw numerous law enforcement vehicles with lights and sirens blaring head down Fort Campbell Boulevard Wednesday night, then you witnessed the Shop with a Cop event getting started. Kids got to ride in the vehicles as they headed to Walmart—some honking Christmas carols along with the sirens—to do...
Clarksville Police Department hosting holiday family food drive
Clarksville Police are hosting a family food drive this year and your help is needed to make it a success!
clarksvillenow.com
Beachaven Winery hosts holiday Chamber Business After Hours | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated the holidays Thursday at Beachaven Vineyards & Winery, the host of the chamber’s Business After Hours. Guests enjoyed food, Beachaven wine, and networking with fellow business members for the last Business After Hours of 2022. The...
clarksvillenow.com
Thanks to generous community, 5 Star Media Group Toy Drive collects 2,100 gifts
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The spirit of Christmas was felt all across Clarksville, Fort Campbell and Hopkinsville, as about 2,100 toys were donated through this year’s 5 Star Media Group Toy Drive. Along with donated toys, more than $3,000 in monetary donations was collected, which was used...
clarksvillenow.com
Clarksville YMCA brings Christmas cheer to St. Bethlehem students | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE, TN – As part of the Clarksville YMCA’s child care programs in 18 Clarksville-Montgomery schools, YMCA volunteers created an extra special experience to celebrate Christmas with the children at St. Bethlehem Elementary School, which houses one of the YMCA’s childcare sites. Wednesday afternoon, Clarksville YMCA Board...
clarksvillenow.com
American Legion reaching out to Clarksville veterans through buddy checks
CLARKSVILLE, TN – American Legion CSM Gary W. Crisp Post 289 in Clarksville is conducting buddy checks for veterans and their families from Dec. 15 through Dec. 30, to assist them and provide a friendly voice during potentially difficult times. Post 289 has a team of volunteer members who...
WSMV
Nashville Humane Association looking for foster families to host pets during Christmas holiday
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Humane Association is looking for foster families for its pets for the Christmas holiday. “We would love to celebrate by making sure that each and every dog and cat has a loving home for the holiday,” the Nashville Humane Association said in a statement. “So, after several super Christmas past successful years, we are hoping to once again create a merry and bright silent night here at NHA.”
Santa Claus will make the rounds Sunday on Hopkinsville fire trucks
Hopkinsville firefighters, police officers and recreation staffers will usher Santa Claus around town beginning at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, for the third annual Santa Claus is Coming to Hoptown. The event inspired by the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 — when many families couldn’t get out and about with their...
clarksvillenow.com
Strawberry Alley Ale Works, The Mailroom give $7,700 donation to Imagination Library
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Strawberry Alley Ale Works and The Mailroom hope to cook up a love of reading in area children through their partnership with Imagination Library of Montgomery County. Their made-from-scratch meals, craft brews, and draft cocktails pair best with a side of charitable giving, and November was dedicated for just that. Throughout the entire month, a portion of food sales and contributions from restaurant guests resulted in over $7,700 raised for the local Imagination Library chapter.
clarksvillenow.com
Riverview Cemetery to honor veterans at Wreaths Across America 2022 this Saturday
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The City of Clarksville’s Riverview Cemetery will hold its third annual Wreaths Across America ceremony this Saturday, Dec. 17, at 9 a.m., placing wreaths on the graves of the 340 service members at rest there. Founded in 1992, Wreaths Across America helps to coordinate events...
clarksvillenow.com
Nitaya Markert
Nitaya Lily Markert age 75, of Clarksville, TN passed away Friday, December 16, 2022. No services are planned at this time. Nitaya’s remains will be reunited with her late husband, Dennis, at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Nitaya entered this life on March 2, 1947, in Thailand. She loved animals,...
clarksvillenow.com
Clarksville’s Radical Mission receives $5,000 from Altra Federal Credit Union
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Altra Federal Credit Union has announced award winners for their national Best Life Community Awards (BLCA). They include three Clarksville winners. Employee Choice Award winner, receiving $5,000: Radical Mission, Clarksville. Community Assistance Award winner, receiving $5,000: Bella’s Closet in Clarksville. Community Assistance Award winner, receiving...
WSMV
Middle school coach creates ‘Drip Drive’ to build student confidence
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A coach at John Early Middle School is bringing both style and confidence to her students with a creative shopping experience. “We are doing a clothing drive but it’s not just a regular clothing drive,” Malik Yant, Community Achieves Coordinator at John Early Middle, said.
clarksvillenow.com
Diane Cobb
Diane Cobb, age 71, of Clarksville, TN passed away Friday, December 16, 2022, at Tennova Healthcare. The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 17, 2022, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. Diane entered this life on April 6, 1951, in Okaloosa County, Florida...
clarksvillenow.com
Paying for Christmas: Finance expert in Clarksville shares tips on holiday spending
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Christmas Day is edging closer, and the race is on for many looking to snag their final Christmas gifts for friends and loved ones before the big day. While many might have saved up a decent-sized stash of cash, others may be scrambling to...
Missing Person Tanya Dawn Taylor Found Safe
NEW: The Missing Person BOLO for Tanya Dawn Taylor has been canceled. She was found safe by a MPD officer overnight. Thanks for sharing. Tanya Dawn Taylor, 59, walked away from her residence on Stonewall Blvd. about a week and a half ago. Taylor could possibly be in green Ford Windstar van tag number 911BCDB. […] The post Missing Person Tanya Dawn Taylor Found Safe appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
franklinis.com
The Factory at Franklin Announces New Food, Salon and Office Tenants
FRANKLIN, Tenn., (December 14, 2022) – The Factory at Franklin, owned by Holladay Properties, announced today new restaurant and retail tenants, including Edley’s Bar-B-Que, The White Alligator and Structured Hair. Longtime Factory office tenant Treeline Bamboo is expanding its footprint and relocating to newly designed space on the campus.
WBKO
Bowling Green laundromat ”Wishy Washy,” forced to move due to tornado damage
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Following a year of functioning with boarded windows, Bowling Green’s “Wishy Washy” laundromat and its crew are finally moving to a new location. The store had been planted in the same location since the 1970′s, but the December 2021 tornado took just...
Missing Hendersonville teenager found
Hendersonville police say Allanah Lawrence has been found.
Comments / 0