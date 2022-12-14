ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mashed

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

The One Ingredient You Should Add To Your Coffee This Week To Curb Food Cravings, According To Nutritionists

As the days get colder, starting each morning with a hot cup of coffee becomes an increasingly important ritual for many of us. And with so many tasty seasonal drinks to choose from, it can be hard to resist going with sugary, festive options. Unfortunately, loading your coffee with the wrong ingredients can be seriously damaging to your health and should especially be avoided if you’re trying to lose weight. Luckily, though, there’s one delicious spice that health experts say can actually help you on your fitness journey, all while adding some great flavor to your daily cup of joe: cinnamon.
shefinds

The One Healthy Bread You Can Eat Every Day Without Gaining Weight

When trying to lose weight or prevent weight gain, what you eat (and portion sizes) matter just as much as the amount of exercise you set aside time for. With that said, we reached out to registered dietitians, nutritionists and other health experts for tips when it comes to choosing the healthiest bread that won’t lead to weight gain (when eaten in moderation, and when paired with a balanced diet and regular exercise). Read on for suggestions, insight, and all things whole wheat and whole grain bread. from Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements, and Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.
The Daily

Ozempic Alternatives, Over the Counter Alternative to Ozempic for Weight Loss

Ozempic is an effective weight loss injection. It doesn't suit everyone though and is a prescription drug (Semaglutide) so not available without prescription. This article details the 3 best Ozempic alternatives that can be obtained over the counter or online. Top 3 Natural Ozempic Alternatives. Here are the three best...
New York Post

Intermittent fasting diet could actually send you to an early grave: new study

Intermittent fasting is practiced by fit celebrities like Jennifer Aniston, Kourtney Kardashian and Gisele Bundchen. Many credit the method, which restricts food intake to a strict time period in the day, to keeping them slim. But a new study says intermittent fasting can also send you to an early grave. Published in the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, researchers found that skipping breakfast is associated with a higher risk of dying from cardiovascular disease. Also adversely affected were people who ate three meals a day but at least two meals less than 4.5 hours apart. “Our research revealed that individuals eating only one...
Medical News Today

What to know about injectable diabetes drugs for weight loss: Ozempic, Saxenda, and more

Recent studies show that certain injectable diabetes drugs can help with weight loss in addition to blood sugar management. In combination with diet and exercise, they may help a person with type 2 diabetes maintain weight loss. Although drugs such as semaglutide (Ozempic) and liraglutide (Saxenda) have gained popularity online,...
Mashed

Costco's Fans Are Raining Hearts On Its Returning Christmas Tuxedo Chocolate Mousse Cake

Costco knows how to get into the spirit of any season, especially where the price club retailer's desserts are concerned. Fall and winter are particularly sugary times to hang around the bakery, because that's when the chain's selection of sweet treats really goes all in. It starts around Thanksgiving with Costco's pumpkin pie, which retails for $5.99 and is famously enormous at 12 servings a pop. When December rolls around, Costco desserts like cinnamon sugar loaves, carrot walnut cake, and strawberry cheesecakes may be popular picks to take to any kind of holiday function, or enjoy at home with a cup of something hot to drink.
Science Focus

The carnivore diet: What eating only meat does to your health, a nutritionist explains

The meat-only diet has gone viral on social media, with its proponents claiming that humans evolved to exist on animal protein alone. But how healthy is it?. You’ve probably heard of the ketogenic diet and you may have heard of the paleo diet – but have you heard of the carnivore diet? This emerging diet trend takes low carbohydrate diets to a new extreme.
Medical News Today

Ways to lose weight with hypothyroidism

We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. Managing weight with hypothyroidism involves dietary changes, physical activity, and stress reduction. Hypothyroidism occurs when the thyroid gland does not produce enough...
Medical News Today

High protein breakfast may help prevent overeating and obesity

Researchers investigated the link between protein consumption and caloric intake. They found a link between lower protein consumption and higher caloric intake from fats and carbohydrates, which may increase obesity risk. They concluded that consumers, industry, and the government should prioritize reducing the intake of highly processed foods and increasing...
Mashed

Costco's 'Best Vanilla Ice Cream' Is On Sale Now

Is any meal really complete without dessert? Like the great hostess Ina Garten once said, "Nobody remembers what you serve for dinner but they always remember dessert." When it comes to what you're going to serve, the options can be overwhelming. Do you create some cookies using the best chocolate chip cookie hacks, or do you go out and buy a premade bakery cake? If you're hosting a gathering for a large crowd, Costco has you covered in the dessert department.
Mashed

Why Bobby Flay Uses So Much Honey In Savory Dishes

Honey is for more than just sweetening your herbal tea. This powerhouse ingredient has tons of benefits. For one thing, honey is packed with polyphenols, per Healthline, which are plant compounds that function like antioxidants and fight free radical damage (via NCBI). Polyphenols are what make red wine, dark chocolate, berries, and turmeric so darn good for you (via Healthline). Honey is also rich in flavonoids and phenolic acids and darker varieties are richer in these anti-aging compounds. They can also help prevent type 2 diabetes and heart disease by "neutraliz[ing] reactive oxygen species in the body" (per Healthline). Speaking of type 2 diabetes, there's some indication that honey has benefits for diabetics as it improves blood sugar regulation with a hormone called adiponectin, which also reduces inflammation. There's even evidence that suggests consuming honey daily can help stabilize fasting blood sugar levels in those suffering from type 2 diabetes (per National Library of Medicine).
The Independent

Woman survives on diet of digestives and crackers due to rare stomach disease

A woman who lives with a rare stomach condition has revealed that she survives on a diet of plain biscuits.The only food that 25-year-old Talia Sinnott is able to keep down include 10 digestive biscuits and plain crackers each day.This is because Sinnott, a trainee clinical psychologist from Wolverhampton, suffers from a chronic illness called gastroparesis that means her stomach is unable to process food.She was diagnosed with the rare condition four years ago. The illness caused her to be sick up to 30 times a day, Sinnott says, and her weight plummeted by three stone (approximately 19kg) to just...
Mashed

Can Acidity Fix Oversalted Food?

While it is arguably the single most important ingredient in your kitchen that enhances all flavors, salt is used incorrectly in many homes (and some restaurant kitchens, too). Harnessing the power of salt for good will result in great-tasting food with nuanced flavors coming to the forefront thanks to the addition of that key salinity. Conversely, many people get spooked when it comes to salt and don't use anywhere near enough, resulting in bland, unexciting dishes. Then, there are people that go overboard — accidentally or otherwise — and end up with way too much salt on their food.
Mashed

Mashed

149K+
Followers
43K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy