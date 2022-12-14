Read full article on original website
nodq.com
Update on Matt Riddle allegedly being written off WWE television due to a failed drug test
As previously noted, Matt Riddle was allegedly written off WWE television due to a failed drug test and that’s why an injury angle took place during the December 5th 2022 edition of WWE RAW. In an update, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com was able to confirm that Riddle’s angle with...
stillrealtous.com
Mandy Rose Makes First Comments Following WWE Release
It’s been quite the week for Mandy Rose as she dropped the NXT Women’s Championship to Roxanne Perez on Tuesday night and it was later reported that Rose had been released from WWE. WWE reportedly released Mandy Rose because of explicit photos she posted on her FaceTime page,...
ringsidenews.com
Mandy Rose’s Fiancé Tino Sabbatelli Reacts To Her WWE Release
Mandy Rose was one of NXT’s most consistent female pro wrestlers after becoming the NXT Women’s Champion. Rose shut down a lot of her haters thanks to her hard work, but that doesn’t matter anymore. Mandy Rose was released from WWE one day after dropping the NXT Women’s Title, which was a shock for many. Her fiancé Tino Sabbatelli finally reacted to her release, and he has nothing but support to share.
wrestletalk.com
Bayley Reacts To Scary WWE Raw Botch
Bayley has now commented on the hurricanrana spot that saw her and Alexa Bliss crash to the mat on WWE Raw. During a recent Instagram Live session, Bayley took time to comment on the botch, saying:. “I was taking a move from the girl [Bliss] I was wrestling, and it...
PWMania
Top Injured WWE Star Planning to Return Very Soon
Drew McIntyre addressed his injury status after originally being scheduled to team with Sheamus to challenge The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship on the November 9 edition of SmackDown. McIntyre had a ruptured eardrum, which was revealed after he announced that he had not been medically cleared...
ringsidenews.com
Brock Lesnar Once Broke Into Sable’s Home When They Were Having Relationship Issues
Brock Lesnar is one of the most dominating forces in WWE history. He is also the only person to win the WWE and UFC Heavyweight Championship, which is a testament to how much of a legitimate badass Brock Lesnar truly is. That being said, when he wants something, the Beast Incarnate gets it, including Sable.
wrestletalk.com
Backstage Details On When Sasha Banks’ NJPW Deal Was Agreed To
Backstage details on when Sasha Banks and NJPW agreed to a deal with one another. Many fans are buzzing over the report that NJPW plans on bringing Sasha Banks into the company for Wrestle Kingdom 17 at the Tokyo Dome. As previously reported, Banks, real name Mercedes Varnado, negotiated her...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Told Dolph Ziggler He Was Never Allowed To Wear Certain Ring Gear Again
Dolph Ziggler’s appearance has evolved over the course of his 18-year WWE career. Earlier in his career, the RAW Superstar wore snow leopard-themed gear during a match against his real-life friend John Morrison. Ziggler recently recalled being chastised backstage following a WWE match for his choice of attire. Dolph...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Update On Naomi's Future In WWE
Naomi, and former tag team partner Sasha Banks, have not been seen on WWE TV since they walked out of "WWE Raw" on May 16, 2022. In walking out, the duo placed the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships they had won two months prior at WrestleMania 38 on John Laurinaitis' desk. Despite neither woman making her way back on screen, both Banks and Naomi have made public appearances outside of WWE, such as the "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Premiere."
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Results – December 16, 2022
Kicking off this week’s Smackdown with we see The Bloodlines Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos & Sami Zayn pull up to the arena. Liv Morgan delivers a dropkick, followed by a back elbow. Tegan Nox tags in and delivers a running uppercut. Dakota Kai fires back with a Scorpion Kick, then tags in Iyo Sky. Nox delivers a modified facebuster, then tags in Morgan. They deliver a double suplex before Morgan delivers a snapmare and a basement dropkick. Morgan grabs a kendo stick from under the ring, but Nox stops her from using it. Damage CTRL takes advantage and attacks them, but Morgan & Nox fight back and toss them to the outside. Nox delivers a crossbody off the top rope that sends us to a break.
wrestlinginc.com
More Details On Vince McMahon's Potential Attempt At WWE Return
This week, news broke that former WWE CEO Vince McMahon had regrets about stepping down earlier this year due to allegations of "hush money" payoffs involving sexual indiscretion, and was possibly looking into making a return to the company. Now, further details are trickling out concerning a possible return, despite the fact that the idea is reportedly not very appealing to those still working for WWE behind the scenes.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Director Of Longtime Creative Warns Fans Not To Miss Smackdown This Week
A key member of WWE’s creative team has issued a bit of a warning about how fans shouldn’t miss Smackdown this week. The Friday, December 16th episode of WWE Smackdown is being built around the return of the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The “Tribal Chief” Reigns hasn’t appeared on WWE television since he led The Bloodline to victory at Survivor Series in the Men’s WarGames match in the main event.
wrestlinginc.com
Rob Fee Teases Something Big For This Week's WWE SmackDown
The weekend has nearly arrived and that means that "WWE SmackDown" is getting closer and closer. While this week's episode has already garnered a lot of interest due to the hints that it will be a significant night in the story of Sami Zayn and The Bloodline (Jimmy & Jey Uso, Solo Sikoa, Paul Heyman, and Roman Reigns), a new message from long-term creative writer Rob Fee may send that excitement into overdrive. "I wouldn't miss Smackdown this week. Don't say I didn't warn you," Fee wrote on his Twitter earlier today.
PWMania
Jon Moxley Nearly Lost His Ear During Match Airing Tonight on AEW Rampage
AEW backstage interviewer Renee Paquette is encouraging fans to watch tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage, which was taped from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas, on Wednesday night. Paquette revealed in a tweet that her husband, Jon Moxley, almost lost an ear in a match against Sammy Guevara...
webisjericho.com
Naomi Reportedly “Has To Make A Decision”
WWE suspended both Naomi and Sasha Banks after they walked out on the promotion due to being unhappy with their creative during the May 15th episode of Raw. And while there is likely much more to the situation than simply feeling their tag team was underutilized, as neither has commented yet, many questions remain unanswered. However, with Banks set to work for New Japan, fans have been wondering what the future holds for Naomi, with Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reporting that she “has to make a decision” regarding her career.
ringsidenews.com
Raquel Rodriguez’s Injury On WWE SmackDown Is Not Legitimate
Raquel Rodriguez has proven herself to become one of the rising stars of WWE’s women’s division on the main roster. She has been wrestling on SmackDown for a while and has been reportedly dealing with an injury. However, it seems like Rodriguez’s injury is only work. Raquel...
stillrealtous.com
Vince McMahon’s Allies Reportedly Don’t Want Him To Return To WWE
Vince McMahon officially announced his retirement back in July and since then the company has gone through some major changes. Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan are serving as co-CEO with Triple H in charge of creative, but it was recently reported that Vince McMahon is interested in returning to WWE.
wrestlinginc.com
Wrestling Legend Says If AEW Doesn't Sign Mandy Rose, Impact Will
Mandy Rose's unexpected release from WWE continues to be a hot topic. While many continue to debate whether it was the correct call by WWE and what could have been, the "Busted Open Radio" crew is thinking about what could be for the former "NXT" Women's Champion. On today's episode,...
wrestlinginc.com
WOW Drawing Higher Ratings Than Any Wrestling Show Not Produced By WWE Or AEW
Just based on the television ratings, it's plain to see that AEW and WWE are the two most successful wrestling companies in the world right now. But the wrestling promotion that's being watched third most may come as a surprise. New York Times and Wreslenomics.com's Brandon Thurston worked in tandem...
stillrealtous.com
Possible Spoiler On Former WWE Star Returning For The Royal Rumble
Every year fans look forward to the Royal Rumble premium live event as it kicks off the road to WrestleMania. Surprise appearances in the Royal Rumble matches also give fans something to look forward to, and it looks like we could be seeing a familiar face in January. The Wrestling...
