Related
easttexasradio.com
Correction – New Hospital Coming To Red River County
The hospital is not owned by Dr. Hashmi. The building is owned by Amy Holding Company and the hospital is a separate entity. A new hospital for Red River County will begin on Saturday. The groundbreaking for what will be known as the Clarksville General Hospital, Heart and Vascular Institute at 3000 West Main St. in Clarksville will start at 11:00 am. The hospital’s first phase will be a 15-bed heart and vascular institute, and the second phase will be a 50-bed hospital.
easttexasradio.com
No Tornadoes In Hopkins County
Hopkins County Emergency Management Coordinator Andy Endsley told us that no tornadoes touched down during the storms Tuesday morning. There was, however, some rotation in the clouds over the Miller Grover area. As a result, it damaged one utility pole.
KLTV
Judge Jack Skeen Jr. retires after decades of service to Smith County
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - After serving Smith County for more than 40 years, 241st District Court Judge Jack Skeen Jr. is retiring. “I’ve driven down to the courthouse every morning for 40 years and walked in those eastside steps,” Skeen said. And while that has been the consistent...
Texas Cold Cases: How Long Will These Mysteries Remain Unsolved?
Texas Cold CasesPhoto byTexas Department of Public Safety. Danydia ThompsonPhoto byTexas Department of Public Safety. On April 30, 1997, 7-year-old Danydia Thompson and her two cousins left her home and walked to Marlboro Heights Elementary School in Killeen, Texas.
CHRISTUS Introduces New GI Doctor, To Celebrate Sargent For 14 Years Service In Hopkins With Retirement Reception
By Jennifer Heitman, Senior Market Development, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs, [email protected]. CHRISTUS proudly announces the addition of Umair Sohail, M.D., to our Gastroenterology team in Sulphur Springs. He is board certified in Internal Medicine, Gastroenterology, and Obesity medicine. Dr. Sohail will be seeing patients at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic located at 107 Medical Circle in Sulphur Springs.
1 man shot, injured in Smith County
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One man was shot and injured in Smith County on Thursday, said the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened in the 15700 block of CR 1145. The victim was taken in a private vehicle to a Dairy Queen on Highway 31 West and FM 2661 and then transported in […]
17-year-old hospitalized in Smith County after crashing into tree
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 17-year-old was hospitalized after his vehicle crashed into a tree in Smith County, said DPS. The wreck happened on FM 850 east of CR 2301. The teenage boy was taken to a local hospital and his condition is unknown at this time, officials said. First responders are still on […]
easttexasradio.com
New GI Physician For Christus Mother Frances-Sulphur Springs
Nationwide Report
24-year-old Virginia Raney Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Lamar County (Lamar County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Lamar County on Sunday. The crash happened on US-271 near 4th Street. According to the Police, a pickup truck and an unknown vehicle were involved in the collision.
KXII.com
Second tornado in more than a month touches down in Lamar County
LAMAR COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Just moments after a tornado in Lamar County, help has already arrived. “Since it’s happened, there’s just been a line of vehicles, and just people came and mopped up the floors, and now their working on the roof,” said Susie Knelson, a tornado victim.
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Thursday (Dec 15)
Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 500-block of SW 7th Wednesday morning at 3:39 for traffic violations. The passenger identified herself as Destinae Renae Edwards, 22, of Paris. Edwards had an outstanding felony probation violation warrant out of Dallas County and is currently on probation for a possession of a controlled substance conviction. Edwards was arrested and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
ketk.com
SPCA of East Texas: Atticus
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Deborah Dobbs with the SPCA of East Texas stopped by East Texas Live on Wednesday to help 13-week-old Mastiff and Boxer mix, Atticus, find his forever home. Atticus was given to a Good Samaritan to hold when the owner ran off and abandoned him. He has an issue with his eye, but a vet has since tried to surgically fix this and it has so far helped. Atticus loves everyone and would be perfect for a home with other animals.
KLTV
One dead and another injured in Smith County wreck
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A single vehicle wreck on CR 384 ended with one dead and another occupant transported to a local hospital. According to responding authorities, the driver hit a tree on CR 384 aka Old Longview Road at around 5:30 a.m. and died on the scene. The condition on the injured occupant is unknown at this time. Authorities are still on the scene collecting information as to what could have led to the fatal wreck.
easttexasradio.com
Hughes Springs Man Jailed
Titus County arrested 32-year-old Colton Fletcher of Hughes Springs on a Morris County warrant for Indecency with Child Sexual contact. He’s in the Titus County Jail under a $20,000 bond.
12 East Texas Ghost Towns to Take Day Trips to
Incorporated as a town in 1837, Nacogdoches lays claim to being the oldest town in Texas. This East Texas small town is still going strong today and has become a major city in the state. However, that can't be said for other small towns throughout the piney woods. Quite a few small towns used to populate the East Texas landscape but for various reasons, no longer exist. Although the town may be gone there are buildings still standing where the town once stood and there are street names that bear the former city names. Looking through the Texas Escapes site online, here are a few of those towns that once called Smith and Gregg County home, but no longer exist.
KLTV
Emergency crews directing traffic on FM 850 in Smith County after crash
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Emergency crews are at the scene of a crash with reported injuries in the 16700 block of FM 850 in Smith County. The crash happened near County Road 3226. According to DPS, a 17-year-old driver was injured after their vehicle crashed into a tree. The...
KXII.com
Blue Ridge ISD closes campuses until Jan. 4
BLUE RIDGE, Texas (KXII) - Blue Ridge ISD announced Wednesday that all campuses will be closed Thursday and will reopen on Wednesday, Jan. 4. In a Facebook post, the school district said that there was a delay in storm damage repairs, resulting in the closure of all campuses. The Collin...
easttexasradio.com
Northeast Texas Storm Damage
As of Tuesday afternoon, eyewitness video confirmed at least five tornadoes. National Weather Service Storm surveys have begun, but they will complete many Wednesday. Twelve tornadoes may have occurred in various locations around North Texas. The Lamar County Office of Emergency Management reports that a tornado touched down on FM...
Jacksonville man sentenced to 3 years in prison for lesser charge in connection to fatal Tyler daiquiri shooting
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Jacksonville man was sentenced to three years in prison for the lesser charge of aggravated assault after being arrested for murder in connection to the 2021 Tyler daiquiri shooting. Dycorrian Lofton, 24, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Dec. 9. He turned himself in to Tyler […]
KLTV
Wills Point woman dies in wreck when tire blows out on I-20
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - According to Texas DPS, a woman died following a one-vehicle wreck on the interstate Tuesday, Dec. 13. DPS said that at 8:30 a.m. on Interstate 20, about five miles west of Canton, Jennifer N. Aparicio, 27, of Wills Point, was traveling westbound. She was driving a 2015 Freightliner box truck, DPS said.
