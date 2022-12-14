The best matchup in college basketball this weekend resides in Tucson, Arizona where No. 6 Tennessee travels west to take on the ninth-ranked Wildcats. It features two teams who are two of college basketball’s best, but two teams that are currently fueled by two different styles of play. Tennessee (9-1) is currently ranked No. 1 in adjusted defensive efficiency according to KenPom, while Arizona (9-1) currently possesses the best offensive efficiency in the country.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO