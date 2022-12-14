Read full article on original website
Arizona Assistant Coaches Took the Fall for Sean Miller
The NCAA’s Independent Review Panel said the former Wildcats coach promoted an atmosphere of compliance within his program.
247Sports
What Rick Barnes said about road trip to No. 9 Arizona
Tennessee head basketball coach Rick Barnes met with the media on Thursday afternoon to preview Saturday night's showdown between the sixth-ranked Vols (9-1) and ninth-ranked Arizona Wildcats (9-1). Here's everything Barnes had to say about Saturday night's road trip that tips off at 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2. On contrasting...
Arizona State basketball uses strong non-conference schedule to boost profile
LAS VEGAS — It didn't take Bobby Hurley long to notch a signature victory. He did that in 2017, early in his third year, when his team stormed into Lawrence, Kansas and upset the then-No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks by 10 points. Then the Sun Devils did it again the next year when Kansas traveled to Tempe, then as the No. 1 ranked team in the country.
Penalties Revealed For Arizona After FBI Investigation
The IARP has announced all of the sanctions for the Arizona basketball program following an FBI investigation. Former Wildcats head coach Sean Miller — now with Xavier — received no penalties or sanctions. Here are the FBI's findings, per an official release:. "A University of Arizona former assistant...
Arizona State surges in Pac-12 men's basketball power rankings: 'Might just be for real'
The Arizona State men's basketball team was picked to finish seventh in the Pac-12 men's basketball preseason poll. It has easily surpassed those expectations so far this season. The Sun Devils, at 10-1 overall and 2-0 in the Pac-12, currently have the best record in the conference. College basketball writers...
Miller Avoids Sanctions, Arizona Hit With NCAA Penalties
The former Wildcats coach, now at Xavier, will face no punishment, though Arizona and his former assistants were handed penalties.
No. 6 Vols ready for 'fist fight' with No. 9 Arizona
The best matchup in college basketball this weekend resides in Tucson, Arizona where No. 6 Tennessee travels west to take on the ninth-ranked Wildcats. It features two teams who are two of college basketball’s best, but two teams that are currently fueled by two different styles of play. Tennessee (9-1) is currently ranked No. 1 in adjusted defensive efficiency according to KenPom, while Arizona (9-1) currently possesses the best offensive efficiency in the country.
WR transfer Stovall commits to ASU
Veteran Division I wide receiver Melquan Stovall committed to Arizona State Thursday following a mid-week recruiting trip to the school. After catching 13 passes for 106 yards, Stovall left Colorado State just three games into the season in order to redshirt and preserve his two remaining years of eligibility. “Had...
