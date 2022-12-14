ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Rick Barnes said about road trip to No. 9 Arizona

Tennessee head basketball coach Rick Barnes met with the media on Thursday afternoon to preview Saturday night's showdown between the sixth-ranked Vols (9-1) and ninth-ranked Arizona Wildcats (9-1). Here's everything Barnes had to say about Saturday night's road trip that tips off at 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2. On contrasting...
Penalties Revealed For Arizona After FBI Investigation

The IARP has announced all of the sanctions for the Arizona basketball program following an FBI investigation. Former Wildcats head coach Sean Miller — now with Xavier — received no penalties or sanctions. Here are the FBI's findings, per an official release:. "A University of Arizona former assistant...
No. 6 Vols ready for 'fist fight' with No. 9 Arizona

The best matchup in college basketball this weekend resides in Tucson, Arizona where No. 6 Tennessee travels west to take on the ninth-ranked Wildcats. It features two teams who are two of college basketball’s best, but two teams that are currently fueled by two different styles of play. Tennessee (9-1) is currently ranked No. 1 in adjusted defensive efficiency according to KenPom, while Arizona (9-1) currently possesses the best offensive efficiency in the country.
WR transfer Stovall commits to ASU

Veteran Division I wide receiver Melquan Stovall committed to Arizona State Thursday following a mid-week recruiting trip to the school. After catching 13 passes for 106 yards, Stovall left Colorado State just three games into the season in order to redshirt and preserve his two remaining years of eligibility. “Had...
