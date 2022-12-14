Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gary Neal Wallace
Gary Neal Wallace, 71, of Frankfort, passed away December 12, 2022 at IU Health Arnett Hospital in Lafayette. He was born on March 20, 1951 in Lebanon to Clark E. and Louiva (Graham) Wallace. He married Marlesia Lee on December 20, 1975 in Cicero and she survives. Gary grew up...
Donald Lewis Sedwick
Donald Lewis “Don” Sedwick, 92, of Frankfort, passed away December 12, 2022, at IU Health West Hospital in Avon, Indiana. Born in Tipton County on August 6, 1930, Don was the son of William I. and Lovica Laverne (Eubank) Sedwick. He was a graduate of Sugar Creek High School. On March 28, 1954, he married Julia Ann “Judy” Lucas at Woodside Christian Church, and she preceded him in death on October 12, 2022.
Kirklin Christian Church Preschool Christmas Program Held Wednesday Evening
Kirklin Christian Church held their annual Preschool Christmas Program Wednesday evening at the church. Welcome and Introductions were given by Pastor Tom Holton before the children were presented by Preschool Director Heidi Yeagher and Instructional Assistant Jane Fausset. There are 12 students, 6 three and four year olds and six...
Clinton County Youth Theatre Presents ‘Sideways Stories from Wayside School’
The Clinton County Youth Theatre (CCYT), the Friends of the Frankfort Community Public Library, and Executive Producer Gem City Junction announce their 2023 Winter Show, including cast and production details. The show, which is led by Kennedy Houser, runs in Skanta Theatre Thurs.-Sat., Jan. 26-28, at 7:30 with a matinee at 2:30 p.m. on Sat. Jan. 28. Tickets for the show are on sale now.
Second Lebanon Resident Dies from Rural Boone County Vehicle Accident
The Boone County Sheriff’s Office was notified that on December 14, the driver, Donald Peterman Jr (75 years old) died as a result of complications from the injuries sustained in the vehicle accident that occurred on November 20. At this time, this incident is still under investigation. We will...
Frankfort City Councilman Takes Shot at former Mayor for Social Media Post
Frankfort City Councilman Mike Brite is in his first term as a member of the city council. During Monday night’s council meeting, Brite made a comment about his displeasure with former Mayor Chris McBarnes regarding comments he made on social media regarding city leadership and the upcoming election that is coming up in May.
Frankfort Municipal Utilities Implementing Wellhead Protection Plan
To help protect the groundwater and our water supply wells from potential contamination, the Frankfort Municipal Utilities (FMU) is currently implementing a Wellhead Protection (WHP) Plan. The WHP Plan focuses on public awareness, education, spill prevention and reporting. Refer to the FMU Water Works website (https://frankfort-in.gov/department/division.php?structureid=33) for more information on the WHP program. For your reference, a complete copy of Frankfort’s WHP Plan is available at the Water Works office located at 2105 W. Armstrong Road in Frankfort, IN.
Kokomo Police Stepping Up Patrols
The Kokomo Police Department announced that it will be stepping up patrols as part of the Safe Family Travel holiday enforcement campaign. Starting this week, officers will be out in greater numbers showing zero tolerance for anyone driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The department joins more than...
Boone County Police Stepping Up Patrols During the Holidays
The Boone County Traffic Safety Partnership announced that it will be stepping up patrols as part of the Safe Family Travel holiday enforcement campaign. Starting this week, officers will be out in greater numbers showing zero tolerance for anyone driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The department joins...
