To help protect the groundwater and our water supply wells from potential contamination, the Frankfort Municipal Utilities (FMU) is currently implementing a Wellhead Protection (WHP) Plan. The WHP Plan focuses on public awareness, education, spill prevention and reporting. Refer to the FMU Water Works website (https://frankfort-in.gov/department/division.php?structureid=33) for more information on the WHP program. For your reference, a complete copy of Frankfort’s WHP Plan is available at the Water Works office located at 2105 W. Armstrong Road in Frankfort, IN.

