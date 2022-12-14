ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, MN

Wolverines sprint past Giants, 94-36

By JIMMY LAINE MESABI TRIBUNE
 2 days ago

EVELETH—The Rock Ridge boys basketball team got off to a quick start on Tuesday night against Mesabi East and never looked back as they coasted to a 94-36 win over the Giants.

“We really played well on both sides of the ball tonight,” Wolverines coach Spencer Aune said. “We drove to the hoop and played great on defense.”

Rock Ridge scored the first 38 points of the game. Mesabi East stopped the scoring streak with 10:51 left in the half when Brody Heinen made a pair of free throws.

The Wolverines went back on another scoring run with Grant Hansen collecting four straight layups to give Rock Ridge a 47-6 lead.

“If we missed a shot we were crashing the boards and getting rebounds,” Aune said. “It was good, solid basketball.”

The Giants were able to get a couple of late buckets towards the end of the first half. Dakota Jerde made a lay up and Cameron Jones drove to the bucket and layed one in.

The horn sounded and the Wolverines had a 56-13 lead after one half of play.

Rock Ridge had 12 players score in the opening half with Hansen leading the way with 18 points.

The second half started with the Wolverines scoring the first 10 points. Griffin Krmpotich scored four quick points and Casey Aune added two and Hansen added to his total with four more.

The Giants stopped the scoring streak when Jones hit a deep three-pointer.

The Wolverines continued to clear their bench and the game was put into running time at the 9:00 mark of the second half.

Rock Ridge continued to score on the inside and kept the Giants out of the lane.

When Mesabi East did score it was a jumper. Hayden Sampson hit one along with six free throws on his way to 10 points while Jones also ended the contest with 10.

Hansen ended the game with 24 points to lead Rock Ridge while Zane Lokken added 11.

The Wolverines had 13 players score points in the contest.

Rock Ridge (3-1) is back in action on Friday when they travel to International Falls. Mesabi East (0-3) will host Ely on Monday.

ME 13 23—36

RR 56 38—94

Mesabi East: Brody Heinen 4, Cameron Jones 10, Easton Sahr 2, Dakota Jerde 6, Colin Anderson 2, Cooper Sickel 2, Hayden Sampson 10; Three pointers: Jones 2; Free throws: 10-13; Total fouls: 11; Fouled out: None.

Rock Ridge: Indi Romero 7, Tyson Wilson 2, Carter Mavec 2, Casey Aune 7, Griffin Krmpotich 8, Zane Lokken 11, Max Williams 9, Noah Mitchell 9, Jaden Lang 1, Grant Hansen 24, Kaden Akerson 5, Jalen Miskowitz 6, AJ Roen 3; Three pointers: Lokken 3, Romero 2, Aune 1, Roen 1; Free throws: 11-18; Total fouls: 13; Fouled out: None.

Mountain Iron-Buhl 92,

Littlefork-Big Falls 46

LITTLEFORK—The Mountain Iron-Buhl boys’ basketball team doubled up Littlefork-Big Falls Tuesday night as they cruised to a 92-46 victory.

Asher Zubich led all scorers in the contest with 33 points, including five made threes. The Rangers hit 12 threes total as a team.

Nik Jesch added 13 points while Mason Clines finished with 11.

AJ Knaeble led the Vikings in the loss with 20 points.

Mountain Iron-Buhl (3-0) will hit the road this weekend, taking on Legacy Christian Academy in Andover.

MIB 38 54—92

LBF 27 19—46

Mountain Iron-Buhl: Braylen Keith 2, Asher Zubich 33, Cooper Salinas 7, Mason Clines 11, Rylen Niska 3, Josh Holmes 7, Nik Jesch 13, Chris King 6, MiCaden Clines 8, Alex Schneider 2; Three pointers: Zubich 5, Salinas 1, Niska 1, Holmes 1, Jesch 2, Mi. Clines 2; Free throws: 4-6; Total fouls: 14; Fouled out: none.

Littlefork-Big Falls: AJ Knaeble 20, Tommy Larson 7, Levi Thydean 7, Wyatt Hell 3, Seth Donner 1, Jason Boorman 1, Brayden Maish 3, Owen Erickson; Three pointers: Knaeble 3; Free throws: 13-20; Total fouls: 10; Fouled out: none.

Chisholm 54,

Greenway 18

COLERAINE—Sean Fleming had a big night for the Chisholm boys’ basketball team Tuesday, leading them past Greenway 54-18.

Fleming led all scorers in the contest with 20 points. July Abernathy and Trent Forsline also finished in double digits for the Bluestreaks with 10 points each.

Stephen McGee led the way for the Raiders in the loss with 10 points.

Chisholm (2-2) will travel to East Central on Friday. Greenway (0-3) will make their way to South Ridge on Thursday.

CHS 29 25—54

GHS 4 14—18

Chisholm: July Abernathy 10, Trent Forsline 10, Hayden Roche 2, Sean Fleming 20, Charles Thompson 6, Philip Barnard 4, Lawrence Oberg 2; Three pointers: Fleming 2; Free throws: 2-6.

Greenway: Tyler Swedeen 3, Jeremy Huff-Metso 2, Stephen McGee 10, Bayley Stanley 3; Three pointers: Sweden 1; Free throws: 0-2.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Grand Rapids 71,

Rock Ridge 40

GRAND RAPIDS—The Rock Ridge girls’ basketball team was outgunned Tuesday by the seventh ranked team in Class AAA as the Wolverines fell to Grand Rapids 71-40 on the road.

Lexi and Maija Lamppa led the way for the Wolverines, each putting in 10 points apiece. Anna Westby added eight.

Jessika Lofstrom led all scorers in the contest with 24 points for the Thunderhawks. Taryn Hamling added 22.

Rock Ridge (4-2) will host International Falls on Friday.

RR 19 21—40

GR 38 33—71

Rock Ridge: Lexi Lamppa 10, Chance Colbert 1, Anna Westby 8, Maija Lamppa 10, Emma Lamppa 4, Aleksia Tollefson 3, Allie Bittmann 2, Ava Dahl 2; Three pointers: L. Lamppa 2, M. Lamppa 1; Free throws: 5-12; Total fouls: 12; Fouled out: Tollefson.

Grand Rapids: Kate Jamtgaard 6, Jessika Lofstrom 24, Taryn Hamling 22, Braya LaPlant 6, Amanda Scherping 9, Reiley Leppanen 4; Three pointers: Lofstrom 4, Hamling 4, Scherping 1; Free throws: 10-15; Total fouls: 11; Fouled out: none.

