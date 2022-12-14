ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

4-star QB Lincoln Kienholz flips commitment to Ohio State

By Field Level Media
The Avery Journal-Times
The Avery Journal-Times
 2 days ago

Lincoln Kienholz, a four-star quarterback in the 2023 class, announced Wednesday that he decommitted from Washington and will play at Ohio State instead, saying he was "very blessed with this opportunity."

Kienholz led T.F. Riggs High School of Pierre, S.D., to the state title as a senior this season. He threw for 3,422 yards and 46 touchdowns against just six interceptions, according to 247Sports. He added 1,436 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns.

The 247Sports composite lists the 6-foot-3, 185-pound Kienholz as the No. 14-ranked quarterback in the nation. He committed to the Huskies on June 29.

An official visit to Ohio State on Nov. 25, followed by an offer from the Buckeyes a week later, led Kienholz to change his mind, however.

He is the lone quarterback commit in the Ohio State class, which 247Sports ranks as No. 5 in the nation. --Field Level Media

The Avery Journal-Times has proudly served as Avery County’s newspaper of record since 1959, covering community news for the whole of Avery County, southern Watauga County, northern Mitchell County and Roan Mountain, Tenn.

