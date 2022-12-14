Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Before 2022 Ends
The passive income that dividend stocks generate can add up to a lot of money in the long run. The best income stocks are those where management is committed to increasing the payout regularly, and where the dividends are backed by cash-flow growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Motley Fool
3 Unstoppable Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks to Buy in December
Berkshire Hathaway's oil sector investments have paid off. Kraft Heinz can provide a tasty dividend thanks to its portfolio of well-known international brands. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
NASDAQ
Want $3,000 in Dividend Income Next Year? Invest $50,000 in These 2 Stocks
Investors looking to boost their income often turn to high-yielding dividend stocks. If they invest in quality stocks, they can generate recurring revenue. If they invest in quality stocks that are currently trading at depressed valuations related to the bear market, they can also benefit from the stock price appreciation that is likely to occur going forward.
2 Stocks That Are Always Safe to Hold During Bear Markets
The Fed’s aggressive monetary policy stance has kept the stock market highly volatile. Although the latest inflation report showed signs of a slowdown, it is far from target results. So,...
Motley Fool
2 Super Stocks Down 51% and 65% to Buy Before They Rebound
Bill.com grew its revenue by a whopping 94% in the most recent quarter, bucking the economic weakness. DigitalOcean's cloud business is outgrowing the cloud businesses of both Amazon and Microsoft right now. Shares of both companies are beaten down, but could be set for a strong rebound in the new...
msn.com
10 Dividend Aristocrat stocks expected by analysts to rise up to 54% in 2023
Stocks of companies that raise dividends consistently have outperformed during this year’s bear market. Below is a screen showing which stocks are analysts’ favorites for next year among an expanded list of Dividend Aristocrats. That’s followed by a list of Aristocrats with the highest dividend yields. First,...
Motley Fool
3 Good Stocks to Buy Before 2022 Ends
E-commerce and fintech powerhouse MercadoLibre is still growing fast despite economic challenges. You may have never heard of Embracer Group, but it has worked on lots of familiar titles in the game industry. The luxury home furnishings segment is having a tough year, but RH still has a lot going...
Motley Fool
Want $1,000 in Passive Income? 3 High-Dividend Stocks to Snap Up
Many dividend stocks pay well above the S&P 500's average return. Dividend stocks also offer the potential for long-term stock price appreciation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Zacks.com
Kinder Morgan (KMI) Provides Financial Guidance for 2023
KMI - Free Report) provided a glimpse of its financial guidance for 2023. For 2023, the leading midstream energy infrastructure provider expects to generate earnings of $1.12 per share, flat to its year-end 2022 estimate. Kinder Morgan anticipates adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $7.7 billion...
Zacks.com
Tesla Shares Down -55% This Year: Buy, Sell or Hold?
Elon Musk has been known to do radical, eccentric things, but this time he may have gone too far. After buying Twitter, he’s now staying on course to bring free speech back to the planet. That has meant public disclosures about internal irregularities and censorship of free speech (at times in violation of company policy), massive job cuts, rehiring and so forth. He has also been experimenting with new revenue models (adding/removing checkmarks) as a kind of subscriber service even as advertisers flee.
Zacks.com
Should Investors Buy Big Tobacco Stocks?
MO - Free Report) , British American Tobacco (. BTI - Free Report) , and Philip Morris International (. PM - Free Report) can be beneficial investments going into 2023. When it comes to big tobacco stocks, their strong dividends are usually the first attribute that sticks out to investors. In this regard, Altria Group leads the way. Altria offers an impressive 8.01% dividend yield at $3.76 per share.
The 9 Best Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now
Your bills come monthly. Why not your dividend checks? These are some of the best monthly dividend stocks for 2023 income planning.
Zacks.com
Robust Growth Efforts to Aid Snap-on (SNA) Amid Inflation Woes
SNA - Free Report) continues to witness positive business momentum. This, along with gains from its Value Creation plan, bodes well. This led to impressive third-quarter 2022 results, wherein the top and bottom lines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate, marking the ninth straight earnings beat and the 10th consecutive sales surprise.
NASDAQ
Morgan Stanley Doubles Carvana Stake as Debt Restructuring Likliehood Rises
Morgan Stanley filed a 13G/A form with the SEC on Wednesday, revealing it doubled its Carvana Co (CVNA) stake to 13.1 million shares or 12.4% as the stock tumbled more than 40%. Shares hit a new low on Wednesday, trading down 43% at $3.85 a share. The shares have lost...
Zacks.com
3 Top Small-Caps With Big Growth
Some investors find small-cap stocks (under $1 billion market-cap) exciting investments, as their growth potential is nearly impossible to ignore. Don’t we all dream of getting in early on the next big thing?. Small-caps sometimes get a bad rep, as their price swings can be a bit spooky for...
Zacks.com
3 Reasons to Hold DexCom (DXCM) Stock in Your Portfolio
DXCM - Free Report) is well-poised for growth in the coming quarters, backed by its strong product portfolio. A robust third-quarter 2022 performance, along with a series of favorable coverage decisions, is expected to contribute further. However, stiff competition and reimbursement risks persist. So far this year, this Zacks Rank...
It's Not Too Late to Buy This Powerhouse Dividend Stock
This REIT has a long track record of increasing its annual dividend payouts and is well-positioned to weather a recession.
NASDAQ
3 Top Dividend Stocks to Maximize Your Retirement Income
Here's a revealing data point: older Americans are scared more of outliving wealth than of death itself. Also, retirees who have constructed a nest egg have valid justifications to be concerned, since the traditional ways to plan for retirement may mean income can no longer cover expenses. Some retirees are now tapping their principal to make a decent living, pressed for time between decreasing investment balances and longer life expectancies.
Zacks.com
3 Lucrative Growth Stocks Down More Than 30% YTD to Buy Now
The U.S. stock market witnessed its fair share of disappointment in 2022 due to high inflation rates, Fed’s monetary tightening measures with stern interest rate hikes, recessions fears, supply chain hiccups and geopolitical turmoil due to the Ukraine war. The resultant volatility has led to price fall for numerous stocks, creating lucrative investment opportunities.
Zacks.com
4 Gold Stocks to Watch in a Promising Industry
FNV - Free Report) , Agnico Eagle Mines (. GAU - Free Report) are well-poised for growth, backed by their strong balance sheets, efforts to lower costs and growth initiatives. The Zacks Mining - Gold industry mainly comprises companies engaged in extracting gold from mines. The mines may be either underground or open pits. Mining is a long and complex process, and requires significant financial resources. It involves exploration to evaluate the deposit's size, followed by assessing ways to extract and process the ore efficiently, safely and responsibly, and, finally, develop the mine before the actual mining process. It normally takes 10-20 years for a gold mine to produce material that can finally be refined. The players in the industry nowadays use a range of sophisticated techniques to extract gold and convert it into dore bars, an alloy of gold and silver, alongside other impurities. These are then sent for purification, following which gold is purchased in the forms of bars or coins or used in jewelry or for other purposes.
