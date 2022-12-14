ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Bills vs. Dolphins Preview: Divisional Clash, Snow Storm?

By Bri Amaranthus
BillsDigest
BillsDigest
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nW7PE_0jiQOxsv00

A win vs. the Dolphins would be monumental in Buffalo's hunt for its third-straight AFC East title.

The Buffalo Bills have a chance to tighten their grip on the AFC’s first-round bye as they welcome the division foe Miami Dolphins to Highmark Stadium on Saturday. The Bills are on a four-game winning streak but are 2-2 in division games so far this season.

A win vs. the Dolphins would be monumental in Buffalo's hunt for its third-straight AFC East title. Meanwhile, the Dolphins remain in the sixth seed of the AFC playoff race and fighting to keep their postseason dreams alive.

Miami pulled off a two-point victory the last time these teams clashed in Florida. The elements will be much different in Orchard Park in mid-December, as some forecasts call for 4-7 inches of snow that day.

The Dolphins are looking to bounce back after falling 23-17 at the Los Angeles Chargers in a game that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was held to just 145 passing yards. The Bills defense is streaking: going seven consecutive quarters against divisional opponents without allowing a touchdown. Buffalo is without Von Miller and Gregory Rousseau is filling in.

Buffalo will look to take advantage of a Miami defense that allowed 432 yards of total offense to the Chargers. While leading the Bills in rushing, quarterback Josh Allen was held to a season-low 147 passing yards in a 20-12 victory over New York Jets .

With four games left on the Bills' schedule , including two AFC East matchups, this is how the division stands: The Bills are first at 10-3, followed by 8-5 Miami Dolphins, the 7-6 Jets and the Patriots are last at 6-6.

WHO: Buffalo Bills (10-3) vs. Miami Dolphins (8-5)

ODDS: The Bills are 7.5-point favorites vs. the Dolphins.

GAME TIME: Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 8:15 p.m. EST

LOCATION: Highmark Stadium (Orchard Park, New York)

TV/RADIO: NFL Network | WGR 550

THE FINAL WORD: Safety Jordan Poyer on the Bills' defense sans Miller:

"Guys came ready to play. The (defensive) line has been crazy all year long," Poyer told NFL Network. "On the back end, we're just trying to give them an extra second to get to the quarterback. The d-line, linebackers, and the back end, we just didn't blink. Stuff happened in the game, we didn't blink, we just kept playing."

Bills Mafia! Get your Buffalo game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

You're a member of Bills Mafia hungry for more Buffalo coverage? Read here .

Follow Bri Amaranthus on Twitter and Instagram

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Popculture

NFL Quarterback Leaves Team After Being Benched

A veteran NFL quarterback has stepped away from the team after he was demoted from starter to backup. According to Josh Kendall of The Athletic, Marcus Mariota left the Atlanta Falcons after being told he was going to have rookie Desmond Ridder be the starting quarterback. Mariota has not left the team for good as he was looking to have a "chronic" knee issue evaluated, according to Falcons head coach Arthur Smith.
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Weather Forecast For Bills vs. Dolphins Has Been Updated

There's been quite a bit of talk about the weather forecast for this weekend's matchup between the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel has repeatedly brushed off doubts about his team's ability to play in cold weather — but a recent update to the forecast could be cause for concern.
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Tom Brady Update

Earlier this season, the football world learned that Tom Brady was named in a lawsuit following the bankruptcy of cryptocurrency platform FTX. Well, new details have emerged from one of those impacted. According to a column from the Washington post, a legal clear lost $30,000 in the financial collapse. “As...
WASHINGTON STATE
atozsports.com

Bills general manager teases roster move bigger than OBJ

The Buffalo Bills are gearing up for a crucial matchup against the Miami Dolphins. Today, during a press conference, Brandon Beane had an array of huge topics to discuss with the media. Cole Beasley’s return, Odell Beckham Jr rumors, and the most surprising of all, the availability of Micah Hyde....
NESN

This Former Patriots Receiver Says He’d Return If Tom Brady Called

Tom Brady has plenty of offensive weapons in Tampa Bay, but if he needed help, a former New England Patriots wide receiver would be ready to unretire to help him out. The Buccaneers have had a tough season so far, with inconsistencies on the offensive and defensive side of the ball leaving them far off from their dominance of the past two seasons. Brady hasn’t had all the help in the world but his play hasn’t been to his usual level either. The 45-year-old has thrown for 3,585 yards, 17 touchdowns and five interceptions. Not a bad season by any stretch, but not one that is the standard of Brady.
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 15 of 2022

Okay, we’re getting chippy in our weekly picks. The amount of trash talking we’re hitting each other with has really ramped up as we approach the end of the season and it’s manifesting itself in incredible ways. For the second straight week we’ve seen a “first to...
BillsDigest

BillsDigest

Buffalo, NY
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

BillsDigest is a FanNation channel covering the Buffalo Bills

 https://www.si.com/nfl/bills

Comments / 0

Community Policy