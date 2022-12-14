Read full article on original website
Warzone 2 player is using proximity chat to trick players into turning their consoles off
It’s hard to gauge the reception to Warzone 2.0. Unlike Modern Warfare II, it’s certainly a game that seems to have split the opinion of players. In particular, there’s quite a strong hatred towards the new DMZ mode. Inspired by Escape From Tarkov, players criticised the mode’s lack of an in-game economy system - and some are even paying to avoid playing it. How, I hear you ask? They’re hiring someone else to play and grab the M13B Assault Rifle for them.
Warzone 2 Players are Being Overwhelmed by Enemy A.I.
It looks like Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has a difficulty issue as enemy A.I. strongholds are proving to be too much for the Call of Duty community to handle. Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 have been through the wringer lately with notable issues like popular streamer Dr. Disrespect deleting the game, Steam player count dropping, and the usual slew of bugs that prop up. Players have been hoping that the latest Season 1 Reloaded update would be able to fix some of the game's problems and improve the overall experience, but that doesn't seem to be the case.
Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded early patch notes: Warzone Cup, Combat Record, more
Warzone 2’s Season 1 Reloaded adds a new Rocket League-inspired LTM, Mini Royale, DMZ area, and a way for players to track their stats. Warzone 2’s Day 1 update introduced players to Al Mazrah. Activision made wide-sweeping changes from the original battle royale experience. Some examples include a new looting system, Buy Station, Gulag, and the introduction of AI enemies.
Warzone 2 Experiencing Significant Drop in Player Count on Steam
It appears that Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is losing momentum as the player count on Steam has dropped over fifty percent since its launch on Nov. 16. This may come as a surprise for fans given the historically successful launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Being the fastest-selling Call of Duty game would lead many to think that Warzone 2 would share in its success as both games have been toted as a shared experience. It could be that various issues such as PC crashes, extreme amounts of lag, and Perk glitches have turned many initially enthusiastic fans away from Warzone 2.
None of your Warzone 2 games have mattered, Activision confirms with combat record incoming
Stats are finally coming to the combat record feature in Warzone 2, but with one very specific and potentially upsetting revelation attached to it. Activision outlined everything coming to Warzone 2, Modern Warfare 2, and DMZ in the upcoming Season 01 Reloaded update that will drop on Dec. 14, and one line in today’s blog post about the patch is likely to upset many battle royale fans.
Call Of Duty: Warzone 2 players have started uninstalling the game
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 has been received like Marmite - for every player who loves it, there’s another who hates it. Some features have been going down great, no doubt - proximity chat has invited so much chaos to the game, and has led to some incredible moments happening (as well as some slightly evil ones).
GTA 5: Los Santos Drug Wars is a massive story update
If you were starting to get a bit bored of GTA Online, fear not. Rockstar Games has now announced the next major content update for the game, and it’s releasing in just a few days’ time. This update is called Los Santos Drug Wars, and it's set to...
Massive GTA 5 update introduces feature fans have been begging for
Another year draws to a close and still, we’re without a Grand Theft Auto VI reveal … sort of. There was, of course, a major leak back in October. In case you missed it, Rockstar was the target of a cyber attack which saw over an hour of GTA VI development footage leak online, alongside source code and screenshots. A UK-based teenager was subsequently arrested pleading “not guilty” in court.
Where to Upgrade Mythic Gear in Dragonflight
Where to upgrade mythic gear in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.
Apex Legends Player 'Laser Beams' Final Squad With Supply Drop RE-45
With the launch of Season 15: Eclipse in Apex Legends, perhaps one of the more under-the-radar gameplay changes Respawn Entertainment made was moving the RE-45 Auto into the Crate Rotation. With the move, the RE-45 quite literally went from a medicore ground loot option to a rare game-changing over night....
Xbox Live Gold Subscribers Have Had Enough of the "Trash"
The record continues. Yesterday, Microsoft revealed the "free" Xbox One games Xbox Live Gold subscribers across Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X are getting next month via Games With Gold. And as noted, the record lives. It's another terrible offering. Xbox Live Gold subscribers not only have zero desire in redeeming the pair of new "free" games, but they are so defeated after years of being underwhelmed and disappointed that they are actually calling for Xbox to end with the Games With Gold program. There are a variety of follow-up demands to this such as reducing the price of the service or using the money saved to bolster Xbox Game Pass, but the point is Games With Gold has become a meme and Gold subscribers have had enough.
Got rhythm? Fortnite will test players’ musical skills with a new—and unusual—weapon, leaks claim
Fortnite has maintained its player base for a successful five years through the introduction of surprising and interesting new mechanics. Chapter Four has already brought improved graphics and movement abilities, and it looks like a new musical weapon might be changing the battle royale for good. A new guitar-based weapon...
Warzone 2 TikTok Shows Player Getting Loadout Drop
A Warzone 2 player recently uploaded a TikTok showing himself buying a loadout drop- despite the fact that they were removed from the game. While Warzone 2 has done a lot to distinguish itself from the original Warzone by adding new features, it has also taken some features away. One of the biggest differences between the original Warzone and Warzone 2 is the lack of loadout drops in the sequel.
Modern Warfare 2 players slam 'awful' state of new mode
Infinity Ward gave players a lot to love about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II when it released in late October. From the early release of what many consider to be one of the series’ best campaigns, to the gorgeous graphics and creative maps, it was easy to get a bit swept up in the hype.
What's the Item Level for Primal Storms Gear in Dragonflight
Don't know what item level the Primal Storms gear is offered at in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight? Don't worry we've got you covered.
GTA Online Confirms Major Long-Requested Features Coming in New Update
GTA Online is adding some major features that have been requested by fans for years now. GTA Online is a total juggernaut and seemingly shows no signs of slowing down. Having just released a new Xbox Series X|S and PS5 version earlier this year, the game is taking on a new generation of hardware and will seemingly continue to be updated on these new platforms for the foreseeable future. As of right now, no one knows when the next Grand Theft Auto game will release, so Rockstar Games is hunkering down on GTA Online to ensure fans have something to do for the next few years.
God Of War Ragnarök is being review bombed by angry gamers
There’s no denying that God Of War Ragnarök is going to end up topping plenty of ‘Game of the Year’ lists. In fact, we’re just one day away from finding out if Ragnarök will scoop up the coveted title at this year’s The Game Awards. It has got some stiff competition, namely from Elden Ring, but God Of War Ragnarök does hold the highest number of nominations with 10.
Diablo 4’s skill tree is no longer that ancient, sick-ass hell tree
Diablo 4’s skill tree, through which players allocate skill points to learn new talents and abilities, was once a totally sick, evil-looking, gnarled and blackened tree with, like, hellfire inside, and veins and blood pouring out the bottom. It looked badass. Playing the game’s beta this weekend, I was deeply conflicted to discover that the game’s skill tree is no longer that sick-ass literal tree.
Where is Building 21 in Warzone 2 DMZ?
Wondering what the deal is with Building 21 in Warzone 2's DMZ mode? Here's what you need to know. With the arrival of Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded, players have been given a variety of new content to get to grips with. One new feature includes Building 21, set to arrive in Warzone 2's DMZ mode. In the patch notes for Season 1 Reloaded, the developers teased the introduction of Building 21, calling it a "new area" and that it's a "biological laboratory."
Overwatch 2 Dec. 15 Patch Notes: Nerfs and Buffs Listed
The patch notes for the latest Overwatch 2 Season 2 hero balancing hotfix has been revealed. As promised, an Overwatch 2 hero balance hotfix went live today bringing changes to a number of heroes. Here's a breakdown of the Dec. 15 patch notes for Overwatch 2 Season 2, per Blizzard.
