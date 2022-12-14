Read full article on original website
Dragonflight Vault of the Incarnates Race to World First: How to Watch, Twitch Drops
Here's a breakdown of how to watch the Dragonflight Vault of the Incarnates Race to World First.
The Rings of Power season 2 adds another eight cast members – including Bridgerton and Game of Thrones stars
The cast of the fantasy epic is growing
Warzone 2 Heavy Chopper Disabled for Balance
The Heavy Chopper has been temporarily disabled in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 for balancing, Raven Software announced Friday. As many Warzone 2 can likely attest to, the Heavy Chopper, albeit cool to see in-game, could be really broken at times. Now, it appears Raven is looking to rectify the situation but will need some time to do so.
Original WoW Creator Returns to Warcraft
Chris Metzen, one of the original creators of World of Warcraft, has re-joined the Warcraft Leadership Team.
Warzone 2 Players are Being Overwhelmed by Enemy A.I.
It looks like Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has a difficulty issue as enemy A.I. strongholds are proving to be too much for the Call of Duty community to handle. Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 have been through the wringer lately with notable issues like popular streamer Dr. Disrespect deleting the game, Steam player count dropping, and the usual slew of bugs that prop up. Players have been hoping that the latest Season 1 Reloaded update would be able to fix some of the game's problems and improve the overall experience, but that doesn't seem to be the case.
Why is Fortnite Asking for My Birthday?
Are you confused about why Fortnite needs to know your age? Don't worry we've got the reason why it is happening. Epic Games' age requirement comes on the heels of the release of Fortnite Chapter 4. The latest expansion of the series gives fans the chance to ride around on motorbikes, play as Geralt of Rivia, and hurdle over obstacles as you explore the newly formed island. Not only that, but Epic Games has also revealed a new selection of weapons and POIs for players to enjoy.
Call of Duty League Major 1 2023: How to Watch
Marking its first LAN action showcase of the 2023 season, the Call of Duty League Major 1 tournament kicks off today. Here's a breakdown of how to watch CDL Major 1. As promised back in October, Major 1 is set to be the CDL's first LAN event of the 2023 regular season, hosted directly by the league live in Raleigh, NC. Throughout the first two weeks of December, all 12 of the CDL teams have faced off in online qualifiers, setting up the 16-team Group Stage thanks to the addition of four Challengers teams.
Valorant Pocket Sage Buddy: How to Get
Here's a breakdown of how to claim the Pocket Sage Buddy in Valorant.
My Hero Academia Fortnite Island Codes Listed
Fortnite's latest anime crossover, My Hero Academia, has arrived in-game, bringing a brand new Creative island for players to explore. Crunchyroll has teamed up with Epic Games to bring My Hero Academia to Fortnite. Similar to Fortnite's previous anime collaborations, with Naruto and Dragon Ball, players can test out new My Hero Academia themed gameplay in Fortnite Battle Royale and Zero Build.
Chimera Warzone 2 Build: Best Attachments and Tuning
Need to take the Chimera to the next level in Call of Duty: Warzone 2? Make sure to follow our guide for the best Chimera setup in the game. The Chimera was recently introduced through the Season 1 Reloaded update and has quickly become a favorite amongst players. Like other weapons in Warzone 2, this AR does require players to meet certain requirements to unlock it. You could either extract the weapon from DMZ Building 21 or get to Operator kills with an Assault Rifle in 15 separate matches.
Apex Legends Leaker States World's Edge Popular POI Change on the Way
It appears some major changes may be coming soon to World's Edge in Apex Legends. As longtime Apex players can likely attest to, the Fragment POI in World's Edge has notoriously been one of the most hectic spots in the game, particularly thanks to its "streamer building" that features multiple floors and ziplines to maneuver.
How to Pre-Order Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty
Looking to pre-order Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty? Here's what you need to know.
Cobalion Pokémon GO Raid Guide
A guide to beating the raid boss Cobalion in the mobile game Pokémon GO
Guard Gavin Drops a Nuke Without Firing a Shot in Warzone 2
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 expert Guard Gavin won five games in a row and landed a nuclear bomb without firing a weapon. While some gamers may think that the Warzone 2 expert achieved an impossible feat in the game, here's how Guard Gavin might have approached his goals. Warzone...
Apex Legends Dec. 14 Patch Fixes PS5 Lobby Crash
Respawn have pushed out a new Apex Legends patch, aiming to fix some of the crashes and errors players have been plagued with as of late. While bugs and glitches in Apex haven't been quite as rampant as they have in the past, players across all platforms are still dealing with the occasional annoyance. Lately, PlayStation 5 players have been battling crashes just from the game lobby.
All Fortnite Reboot Rally December 2022 Rewards
Reboot Rally is back in Fortnite this month, and there's a number of new rewards up for grabs. Here's what you need to know. Reboot Rally is the perfect excuse to get your friends back into Fortnite. Active players can team up with those who haven't played Fortnite and complete Reboot Rally Quests and Bonus Goals. Both the active and the returning or new players will earn points for in-game rewards, including the Snikt! Snikt! Emote.
Overwatch 2 Dec. 15 Patch Notes: Nerfs and Buffs Listed
The patch notes for the latest Overwatch 2 Season 2 hero balancing hotfix has been revealed. As promised, an Overwatch 2 hero balance hotfix went live today bringing changes to a number of heroes. Here's a breakdown of the Dec. 15 patch notes for Overwatch 2 Season 2, per Blizzard.
Arenas Rumored to Leave Apex Legends in Season 16
It appears the Arenas game mode could be leaving Apex Legends for good in Season 16. In recent days, numerous prominent Apex leakers, such as Thordan Smash and Grrt, have released statements or videos sharing the apparent news. In its place, it appears some other previously released modes could eventually be added permanently.
When Does Fortnite Winterfest 2022 End?
We've got quite a few days of Fortnite Winterfest 2022 to enjoy, but when do the festivities end?. One of Fortnite's biggest seasonal celebrations has arrived — Winterfest 2022. This year, players return to Cozy Lodge and unwrap free gifts for each day of Winterfest. On the cards this time around are two free Outfits — the Arctic Adeline Outfit and Sled Ready Guff Outfit.
Fortnite Winterfest 2022 Free Outfits Revealed
Fortnite Winterfest 2022 is finally here, and players have the chance to get their hands on two free Outfits from Cozy Lodge. One of Fortnite's biggest seasonal celebrations has arrived — Winterfest 2022. This year, players return to Cozy Lodge and unwrap free gifts for each day of Winterfest. On the cards this time around are two free Outfits amidst a wide variety of other in-game cosmetics.
