Curacao Launches New Customer Care Initiatives With New Policies, Programs and Customer Advocacy Department

Curacao, the largest Hispanic-serving retailer on the West Coast, today announced the launch of its new Curacao Cares Initiative, featuring new policies including an enhanced customer bill of rights, new educational programs to help ensure its customers shop smarter, and a new Customer Advocacy Department.

Curacao Cares Customer Advocacy Department was created specifically to review all offline and online customer journeys, identity experience gaps that could be a source of frustration, and update process and policies impacting all customer touchpoints with the goal of increasing customer satisfaction, retention, and engagement.

“Our company has been around for 40 years, and a lot of processes and policies are due to be modernized based on today’s shopper values and expectations. Curacao is committed to fostering a customer-first approach. Our business imperative is to deliver the best customer experience in every interaction and that is our brand promise,” said Ariela Nerubay, Chief Marketing Officer for Curacao.

Curacao is taking its customer advocacy directly to consumers with a digital education program that supports and benefits its largely Hispanic customer base. As a result, this holiday season, the retailer, which has more than 13 locations across California, Nevada, and Arizona has some important tips for customers as they embark on their annual holiday shopping sprees.

This year, Curacao encourages consumers to make their holiday shopping a family affair and encourages customers to follow these four basic rules of the road to simplifying their gift-shopping experience:

Curacao retail stores offer a large selection of the latest electronics, fashion, and home products. The retailer ranks among the top 50 Electronics and Appliance Retailers in the U.S. Through its proprietary financing models, Curacao has opened the door to the world of credit for millions of people.

About Curacao

Curacao is a multi-channel retailer and lender dedicated to extending credit options to hardworking, low-to-moderate-income individuals in need of quality home and tech products, travel, export, and money transfer services at low monthly payments. With Curacao’s Price and Interest Beat Guarantees, customers’ purchases are price protected for up to 15 days after the purchase date, and interest rates are guaranteed at the lowest qualifying rate*. A percentage of every purchase made at Curacao supports the advancement of local communities through the Curacao Foundation. Curacao serves customers online, over the phone, and in person in English and Spanish in Arizona, California, and Nevada. For more information, visit iCuracao.com, * iCuracao.com/beat, and http://foundation.icuracao.com

