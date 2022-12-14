Read full article on original website
Watch Willie Nelson, Kris Kristofferson, Hank Williams Jr. & More Honor The Great Johnny Cash Back In 2003
Paying tribute to a legend. You can count on the CMA Awards to always lays down a stellar tribute performance. Whether it’s a recent loss of a country music greats or just keeping their legacy alive, the Country Music Association does an excellent job of ensuring the trailblazers stay top of mind.
Dolly Parton Hopes To Cover Led Zeppelin, Prince On Rock Album
After some initial hesitation, Dolly Parton was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame last month. At the ceremony, she introduced a new rock song and now, the country icon is making plans to cement her rock legacy with a rock and roll album. While she’s not sure...
Montana Music Fest Adds Famous Celebrity as Special Guest
One of Montana's most popular music festivals just announced that a well-known celebrity will appear as a special guest. If you watch the TV show Yellowstone, you most likely know the name Luke Grimes. Grimes plays Casey Dutton in the popular series. Luke and his wife recently moved to Montana and live full-time in the state.
Willie Nelson’s Longtime Harmonica Player Mickey Raphael Says New ‘Live At Budokan’ Album Is The Perfect Introduction To Willie
Incase ya haven’t heard, Willie Nelson released a live album this past Friday, titled Willie Nelson: Live At Budokan. The performance occurred at the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, Japan back on February 23, 1984. Originally built to host the 1964 Olympic Games, it had been the site of a number of live albums, including Bob Dylan at Budokan, Cheap Trick at Budokan, and Eric Clapton’s live from Budokan album, Just One Night.
More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light
Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Watch George Jones Perform Some Classic Country Hits On ‘The Johnny Cash Show’ Back In 1970
Digging into the vaults on this lovely Saturday afternoon and we’re graced with none other than the great George Jones and his April, 1970 appearance on The Johnny Cash Show. Hosted by its namesake, the great Johnny Cash, the show ran for 58 episodes beginning in 1969, ending in...
LeAnn Rimes Suffers Vocal Cord Bleed, Postpones Shows: ‘I Am Devastated’
LeAnn Rimes will be forced to reschedule shows on her holiday tour due to a vocal injury stemming from an illness. The singer shares a handwritten letter on social media, explaining to fans that she cannot sing or speak due to a "bleed" on her vocal cord. Thus, she must postpone concerts in Riverside, Iowa and Nashville, which were planned for Dec. 9 and 10.
Shania Twain Announces a Fall Leg of Her 2023 Queen of Me Tour
Shania Twain's Queen of Me Tour has been extended once again. On Tuesday (Dec. 6), the singer unveiled 19 new dates for fall 2023, with stops in both the U.S. and Canada. "I'll be kissing my horses goodbye in April because mamma's going on the road for the entirety of 2023!" the singer writes on social media as she announced the extension of her tour. "And I'm playing even more shows!!"
These ‘Yellowstone’ Stars Live the Ranch Life in Real Life, Too [Pictures]
Yellowstone is set against the backdrop of a spectacular Montana ranch, but it's not all just for show. Some of the stars of the show actually live the ranch life when they're away from the set, too. Kevin Costner plays Dutton patriarch John Dutton on Yellowstone, and his character's passion...
Which ‘Yellowstone’ Cowboys Are Fake, and Which Are the Real Deal?
Yellowstone fans know that Kevin Costner had experience on a horse before taking the role of John Dutton, but that doesn't mean he was a cowboy. The acting legend will never try to tell you otherwise, and the same goes for several other stars on the Paramount Network drama. A...
On This Date: Randy Travis Was Topping The Country Charts With His Iconic Duets Album, ‘Heroes & Friends’
Randy Travis gave us some of the greatest country albums of all time. And on this date in 1990, he was topping the country albums chart with his sixth studio album, Heroes & Friends. Aside from the title track, every single one of the 14 songs on the tracklist is...
Some of Country Legend Willie Nelson's 8 Children Have Followed in His Musical Footsteps
There’s no argument that Willie Nelson is country music royalty. Since the ‘60s, the singer and songwriter has kept fans entertained with hits written for everyone from Patsy Cline to Roy Orbinson. Additionally, Willie has nearly 70 studio albums under his belt with various songs that have made the Billboard Top 10.
Luke Bryan Rounds Out Crash My Playa With New Lineup Additions
The stage is set for Luke Bryan's annual Crash My Playa music festival. The five-time Entertainer of the Year has released the completed lineup, with two new additions, Chayce Beckham and Alana Springsteen. They'll join headliners Bryan, Chris Stapleton and Cole Swindell from January 19 - 22, 2023, in Riviera...
19 Years Ago: Keith Urban’s Debut Solo Album Certified Platinum
Nineteen years ago today (Dec. 15, 2003), Keith Urban earned platinum status (signifying sales in excess of one million units) for his self-titled debut album. Keith Urban, which was released in 1999, was Urban's first solo project since performing as part of the band the Ranch. The country star released the eponymous disc on Capitol Nashville, and it spawned his first No. 1 hit, "But for the Grace of God," a song that Urban co-wrote with Charlotte Caffey and Jane Wiedlin of the Go-Go's.
‘Yellowstone': Actor John Emmet Tracy Has Us Re-Thinking the Dutton Family Attacks [Dutton Rules]
At the very end of a conversation with Yellowstone actor John Emmet Tracy, he says something that has us re-thinking everything we though we knew about who attacked the Dutton family to end Season 3. Sure, it's old news, right? We won't spoil it here, but one man admitted to...
In Memoriam: Remembering the Country Stars Who Have Died in 2022
The country music community has lost some incredible talents in 2022. These artists, songwriters and music industry members may be gone, but they have left behind a lasting impact on the genre. One of the most shocking losses of the year was the passing of Naomi Judd, who died by...
Trace Adkins Drops Music Video for ‘Love Walks Through the Rain’ With Melissa Etheridge
Trace Adkins and Melissa Etheridges’ music video for Love Walks Through the Rain debuted this week. And it rounded off a partnership that Adkins wishes began “20 years ago.”. The Jesus and Jones singer spoke with the network ahead of the Dec. 6 premiere and admitted that working...
Donice Morace Pushes Through the Pain of Heartbreak in ‘Wait Til I’m Gone’ [SONG PREMIERE]
Texas native Donice Morace explores the pain of a relationship's final moments in his pure country track "Wait Til I'm Gone," which is exclusively premiering at The Boot today (Dec. 15). The rising talent's latest single presents the final chapter of romance captured through three songs. Released earlier this year,...
Inside Alan Jackson’s 43-Year Love Story With His Wife, Denise
Alan Jackson and his wife Denise have long been one of country music fans' favorite couples, but there's a lot more to their decades-long love story than meets the eye. The couple met in Newnan, Ga., as teenagers, and they were high school sweethearts. Denise didn't even have to change her name when they wed on Dec. 15, 1979; her maiden name was also Jackson.
Leslie Jordan’s Swanky Hollywood Condo for Sale for $1.8 Million — See Inside! [Pictures]
Leslie Jordan's stunning condo in West Hollywood is up for sale two months after his death in October, and pictures show an ultra-luxurious home in one of the most exclusive buildings in the area. The actor and singer's 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 1,607-square-foot condo is on the 11th floor of the Empire...
