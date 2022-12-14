‘Thought I was going to have a heart attack.’ Man wins big prize with Michigan Lottery

A 46-year-old man said he was scratching off a Michigan Lottery ticket when he felt his blood pressure begin to rise.

The Macomb County man enjoys playing instant win games and said he has “been waiting to win big,” according to a Dec. 14 news release from lottery officials.

When he finally did win big with a Ruby Red Wild Time ticket, it had him in shock.

“When I scratched off my ticket and saw I’d won $500,000, I could feel my blood pressure rising and I thought I was going to have a heart attack,” he told lottery officials.

He immediately called a friend to share the good news, according to the news release.

After taxes , the man took home $358,750. He plans to use his newfound cash to pay bills and take care of family.

“I have been through a lot the past few years, so winning means a lot to me and will allow me to take care of my family,” he said in the release.

The man, who chose to remain anonymous, bought his winning ticket at a BP station in Sterling Heights, part of the Detroit metropolitan area.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

