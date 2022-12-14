Demetrio Carceller Arce Receives the 2022 Business Leader of the Year Award in New York

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 14, 2022--

Demetrio Carceller Arce, Executive Chairman of the Damm group of food and beverage companies and Chairman of the energy company DISA, has received the Business Leader of the Year award tonight from the Spain-U.S. Chamber of Commerce in recognition of the “international growth, innovative leadership, and commitment to responsible and sustainable growth of these companies.” Specifically, the Board of Directors of the institution has recognized Carceller Arce for being “a transformational leader who, through investment in talent, technology and innovation, and international expansion, has promoted transformation within the companies he runs and has turned them into leading companies in their respective sectors.” In the period in which Demetrio Carceller Arce has been Executive Chairman of Damm, the company has multiplied the number of employees by five and currently both companies have more than 10,000 collaborators, with a global presence. In addition, the Board of Directors of the Chamber has valued the extraordinary international development of Damm in the last 10 years, currently reaching more than 30% of the group’s activity.

Executive Chairman of Damm, Demetrio Carceller Arce

During his speech, Demetrio Carceller Arce thanked the Chamber for the award, highlighting the important role that this institution and its members play as promoters of the close connection and alliance between Spain and the United States. “We must remember those who worked hard to build these relationships. Your example and generosity should continue to be a source of inspiration for our decisions.

The Executive Chairman of Damm and Chairman of DISA emphasized the influence that the U.S. culture has had throughout his professional and personal career. Carceller Arce completed his university studies in the United States at the prestigious Duke University, an experience that, as he himself pointed out, “marked him as a person” and allowed him to acquire knowledge and values ​​that have been fundamental in his career. “I know that, although we sometimes see things differently, the United States and Spain share, both historically and socially, a common humanity. We share a perspective in which tradition, roots, and homeland are important, and in which all of this is compatible with the desire to transform and innovate. We are both creative cultures, open and outgoing, and often spontaneous”.

