Parent's Perspective: Making joyful holiday memories for kids
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The holidays are joyful but they can also be draining and exhausting, maybe more so for parents with the extra pressure of creating joyful memories for kids.The holidays can be full of cheer but between gift buying, planning around kids events, seeing family, and hosting family, The holidays can feel like your brain doesn't shut off. The Mayo Clinic has some great information, starting with, knowing and setting your limits.If trying to make one more event, scheduling family pictures, or sending...
Christmas wreaths and why we hang them on doors
Christian Christmas wreathPhoto byAllExpress screenshot. Perhaps you grew up as I did with a real or artificial evergreen wreathhanging on a door or wall every Christmas but never considered why it is done. The popular belief is that wreaths, whether green or some other color announce that the home is welcoming the holiday season. For Christians, the use of green symbolizes everlasting life in Christ The evergreen reminds believers that those who trust Jesus will have eternal life and the red berries, bows or other decorations symbolize His blood that was shed for our sins.
40 Christmas Traditions To Make Your Family’s Holiday Season Merry and Bright
More than ever in a climate of what seems like constant uncertainty, traditions are making a big comeback—especially Christmas traditions. They're a source of comfort and nostalgia for when the world felt safer, cozier and, if we're being honest, just happier. Embracing Christmas traditions is one way to make the holiday season merrier and brighter, and creating your own can make your loved ones feel even closer than they did before.
Christmas facts: 10 pieces of trivia about the holiday and its traditions
Here are 10 fun, numerical facts about Christmas and popular holiday traditions including Christmas trees, cookie consumption, candy canes and more.
Woman says people who decorate early for Christmas are ‘attention seekers’
How early is too early to decorate for Christmas? Since Halloween has come and gone, and Thanksgiving is right around the corner, many people are already thinking about decorating their homes for Christmas. On Mumsnet, one woman complained that her neighbor has already decorated her home for the holidays, slamming...
Coping With Grief During the Holidays
It’s called the most wonderful time of year, but for many Americans struggling with grief, it’s not a festive time. All the holiday parties and decorations meant to bring joy, can magnify a grieving loved one’s sense of loss. Family traditions resurface and memories bubble up at times when it’s least expected. This can make social situations extra tough.
townandstyle.com
Houseplants for the Holidays
Plants are a great way to bring a natural touch of color to your home during the holidays. This winter, we’re looking beyond the classic poinsettia. There are many other houseplants that can add some cheer and bring a unique touch to your holiday decor. amaryllis. These beautiful colorful...
momcollective.com
Sanity and Joy During the Holidays
It’s here! The most beautiful time of the year in so many ways. Time with loved ones, the lights, the decorations, cozy sweaters and blankets, and delicious meals and baked goods. But for moms, this can also come with a ton of stress, anxiety, and tears. Why are we like this?
These 5 plants shout ‘holiday season,’ and here’s how to care for them
Holiday horticulture tends to revolve around the same handful of plants. Here are the top five holiday plants.
Festive Mini returns with 3,000 twinkling lights to ‘bring joy’ this Christmas
The driver of a Mini decorated in 3,000 twinkling lights hopes to “bring little moments of joy to people’s lives” this Christmas and raise over £10,000 for charity.Nicholas Martin, 33, is celebrating his fifth year behind the wheel of his “Festive Mini” but has gone to new lengths to create an illuminative show with thousands of app-controlled, battery-powered lights – each one customisable to generate different light patterns, messages, and animations.With each individual light available to sponsor for £2, Mr Martin will take to the streets of his local town Bracknell, in Berkshire, in the run-up to Christmas with an...
How To Decorate The Exterior Of Your House For The Holidays Without Using Lights
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. If you've ever seen "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation," you know that putting up holiday lights can be quite the endeavor, even if you don't end up blowing out the power in your neighborhood. From braving ladders to hoping that the extension cable reaches your garage, approximately 18,000 Americans sustain Christmas decor-related injuries each year, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (via Safer America). Ultimately, you'll just have to take those lights down again after the holidays are over — unless you choose to leave them up until January like Taylor Swift in "Lover."
MedicalXpress
How caregivers of people with dementia can navigate the holidays
Although the holiday season brings joy to many, it may mean added stress for families supporting a loved one with memory loss. Mary Catherine Lundquist, the program director of Care2Caregivers, a peer counseling helpline (800-424-2494) for caregivers of individuals with Alzheimer's Disease and related memory disorders operated by Rutgers Behavioral Health Care, discusses how families can make the most of the season.
macaronikid.com
A Guide to Hosting Holiday House Guests
The Holiday season is upon us! For many families, this time of year also means welcoming guests into our homes. Sometimes for an afternoon, a weekend, or even a few weeks! Preparing for a house guest can be a daunting task, especially if they will be spending the night!. Here...
Five decor ideas to brighten your home for the holidays
Over the years of decorating my home for the holidays, I have gone through more than a few different color combinations and themes. Some years, the tree was dressed in tried and true red and green with multi-colored lights, other years, the tree was covered in only silver and gold ornaments and paired with white lights.
I caught my kid opening Christmas gifts early — here are tips to prevent that
’Twas the night before Christmas, when all through the house, a creature was stirring — and it wasn’t a mouse. A mother is warning parents to hide their Christmas presents well after she caught her daughter Evie, 4, sneaking around and opening her presents early last Christmas Eve. Chloe Vizor is better prepared to keep the Christmas magic alive this year after her child ruined it the last time around. “I was worried about it spoiling Christmas morning,” she told Kennedy News. The 21-year-old had tucked her three girls into bed around 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve 2021. The children...
momjunky.com
Christmas Crafts for Older kids
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas everywhere you go… I bet you sang that in your head, didn’t you? Who said that the holiday season is just for your little babies? Christmas season is for kids of all ages, and for us all! So, let me help you out and offer you the best ideas for Christmas crafts for older kids.
Growing, Eating, and Educating with NanBop Farm: Winter to Spring Chickens
Farm director Andrea Bushre is telling us all about how our NanBop chickens will be housed and taken care of during these long, cold winter months.
fitchburgstar.com
DeGrave: Navigate the holiday hustle with easy family meals
The busy holiday season is upon us and between school, work and holiday parties, it can be hard to get the family back to the dinner table for a meal. Hy-Vee dietitians know that spending can add up during the holiday season, so budget-friendly, simple meal solutions are the name of the game! Here are a few of our favorite tips to get dinner on the table without breaking the bank:
