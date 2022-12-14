ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ACA’s Annual Enrollment Period Will End Soon

By Mer Brown
 3 days ago
The deadline for enrolling in health insurance plans through the Affordable Care Act program is December 15th, but many people don’t know that there is another deadline. Meeting the December 15th deadline will make sure that the chosen plan will go into effect on January 1st. According to Jae Oh, author of Maximize Your Medicare, the official deadline is not until January 15th, so those who miss the upcoming deadline will still have a chance but coverage would not begin until February 1st.

Oh adds that for those who qualify for the APTC - advanced premium tax credit - the application needs to be in by the first deadline or it will be canceled. “Many people in the United States are eligible for the APTC,” he says. “It does depend on an accurate measure of your estimated household income. From there, you can be awarded an APTC, which will lower your health insurance premium and possibly lower your deductible and out-of-pocket maximum more than listed for those persons who do not qualify for the APTC.”

For those who are already enrolled in an ACA plan, it’s recommended that they take a look at their plan again. The APTC does increase as people age if your income stays the same, so if your income may have changed, that could be something to look into. There are also new carriers that enter the marketplace that could be of interest to you. Oh recommends having a professional help when you’re figuring out what to do with your ACA plan.

Oh emphasizes that people who need to get APTC need to use healthcare.gov or their state-specific exchange as this open enrollment period applies to health insurance offered by both the federal and state governments. He also mentions some news about the Inflation Reduction Act. “[It] has notably changed the retirement trajectory for many because of the fact that these subsidies, which can be enormous, over a thousand dollars a month for a household, have been extended for the next three years,” Oh says. “It’s a welcome relief for those persons who may be considering early retirement.”

2023 Individual Insurance Open Enrollment Period Begins

The Open Enrollment Period (OEP) for individual insurance in 2023 began November 1, 2022, and ends January 15, 2023. Here's what people need to know.

Medicare's Annual Election Period Ends on December 7th

Are you ready to make changes to your Medicare plan? Here's what you need to know before the end of AEP.

What To Do if You Miss Medicare's December 7 Deadline

The Medicare Annual Election Period is ending on December 7, but what if you miss the deadline?

Retirement Daily

Medicare's Annual Election Period Ends on December 7th

The annual election period for Medicare (AEP) began on Saturday, Oct. 15 and will continue until Wednesday, Dec. 7. This is a time where people can make changes to their Medicare plan depending on what type of coverage they have now and these changes will go into effect on Jan. 1. Every year, Medicare also changes their plan and benefits so it’s a good time for people to look at their new plan and see if they need to make changes.
Retirement Daily

2023 Individual Insurance Open Enrollment Period Begins

The Open Enrollment Period (OEP) for individual insurance in 2023 began November 1, 2022, and ends January 15, 2023. According to eHealth, during OEP people can “enroll in various major medical health insurance plans or ACA-compliant health insurance plans,” and also make adjustments to or cancel any current plans. People can go to healthcare.gov to look at plans and lower premiums and extra benefits from Advanced Premium Tax Credit (APTC).
Retirement Daily

What To Do if You Miss Medicare's December 7 Deadline

The Medicare Annual Election Period is ending on December 7 but there are some things you can do if you missed the deadline. According to Jae Oh, author of Maximize Your Medicare, existing Medicare Advantage members have another enrollment period in Q1. They can change from a Medicare Advantage plan to another or make changes to their existing plan during this time. “There can be reasons for this. [For example,] you find out that a doctor is no longer in the network and would result in a higher out of pocket cost,” Oh says. “In other words, it's not only because of pure procrastination.”
Retirement Daily

What the IRA’s IRS Funding Actually Means for Taxpayers

On August 16, 2022, the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) was signed into law and included a promised $80 billion in funding for the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). This ten-year cash infusion stirred up speculation across the country of what the IRS will do with the money and how badly it will impact taxpayers fearing increased audits and enforcement. The reality of the funding is far less frightening than the rumored army of auditors showing up on doorsteps with weapons cocked!
Retirement Daily

Rising Interest Rates & Opportunities for Retirees

Interest rates got you down? They're on the rise and this means new opportunities. We asked experts from the National Association of Personal Financial Advisors (NAPFA) for their thoughts on what the increase in interest rates mean for Americans, especially retirees. Here's what they had to say about what’s happening and how you can make the best of these changes:
Retirement Daily

Retirement Daily Roundtable - Women, Divorce & Retirement: Creating Your New Personal Finance Plan

Bob Powell (00:03): All right. Welcome everyone to our Women, Divorce and Retirement webinar. I'd like to remind everyone that all attendees are muted and off video, but the event is being recorded. And if you have a question, please type it into the chat box at the bottom right of your screen. Panelists will, we’ll have panelists speak to their top items and cover questions as we go through the webinar today. And as a reminder, everyone will receive a link to the recording when it's posted on retirement daily.
Retirement Daily

2022 Year-End Planning Opportunities for Healthcare

December is finally here and Jae Oh, author of Maximize Your Medicare has some year-end planning opportunities with respect to your investment strategy and health insurance premiums. One thing that people should be aware of is their year-end distributions because the degree that they might exist this year can affect...
Retirement Daily

Four Year-End Tax Planning Strategies

If you are feeling deflated by several months of soaring inflation, investment market losses, and interest rate hikes, there is still time to save money on taxes with year-end planning strategies. Here are four proactive planning moves that may help you lower your 2022 tax bill. Consider a Roth IRA...
Retirement Daily

Weekly Round Up - Nov. 20 - 26

There is still hope for fixed-income investors. Hear from our expert on three ways investors can benefit from rising interest rates. The Open Enrollment Period (OEP) for individual insurance in 2023 began November 1, 2022, and ends January 15, 2023. Here's what people need to know. Think You Can’t Retire...
Retirement Daily

It's All About the Income, Chapter 10: Let's Flex the Plan

Maria’s case is simple, instructive, and common. Like our current tax code’s standard deduction, it works well for nearly eight in ten Americans. It can scale both up and down depending on assets. It flexes to include such pleasant things as generous employer-provided pensions. Keep in mind the...
Retirement Daily

TRICARE for the Military and Their Families

TRICARE is a healthcare insurance of the U.S. Department of Defense Military Health System that provides health benefits for U.S. Armed Forces military personnel, some members of the Reserves, military retirees, and their dependents who are under 65 years of age and not on Medicare. TRICARE brings together the healthcare resources of the Military Health System—such as military hospitals and clinics—with a network of civilian healthcare professionals, institutions, pharmacies, and suppliers.
Retirement Daily

Survey Data from FreeWill: Younger Americans Plan to Get Financial Advisors When They Inherit, New Poll Finds

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ – Despite having a growing number of choices relating to how they manage their money, Americans poised to inherit significantly in the $84 trillion “great wealth transfer” say working with a financial advisor will be a major priority upon receiving their inheritance – according to survey data from FreeWill, a social-good enterprise at the nexus of philanthropy and estate planning.
Retirement Daily

How to Manage Your Holiday Spending

Well, it is that time of year again. There is a chill in the air. The leaves have all turned color and begun to fall. Our thoughts entertain ideas of holiday shopping and celebrations. It is also a good time to remind ourselves (before it’s too late) not to overdo it!
Retirement Daily

A Warning for Business Owners Near Retirement

If you’re one of the millions of small business owners considering retirement within the next few years, think twice before agreeing to any early, unplanned sale. You could be leaving millions of dollars on the table. There are tax consequences of a rushed sale, along with possible price discounts,...
FLORIDA STATE
Retirement Daily

Think You Can’t Retire Now? Think Again.

Amid surging inflation, rising interest rates, and the sharp declines in both stock and bonds, many clients are asking, “Can I still afford to retire now?”. The most accurate answer is: It depends. It depends on whether you’ve established a clear set of goals and on whether you and your financial planner have developed a sound financial plan and strategy to reach them. Most importantly in today’s climate, it depends on whether you’ve been following that strategy, adapting, and updating it as needed.
Retirement Daily

Widowed Too Soon

When we hear the term widow or widower, we picture someone older – someone deep into their retirement years. The reality is, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, the average age of a widow or widower in the U.S. is currently 59-years-old. In my recent experience with clients, I have seen the statistics become reality. Clients becoming widowed well before their retirement years has, unfortunately, become increasingly common. The issues involved with this major, and often unexpected, life transition are not simple and are hard to go through alone.
Retirement Daily

Congress Considers Overhauling the Saver’s Credit

The current Saver’s Credit was launched as part of Economic Growth and Tax Relief Reconciliation Act of 2001 as a way to boost retirement savings for lower-income workers. With the Saver’s Credit, individuals can receive a tax credit for contributions to traditional and Roth IRAs and salary deferrals to employer plans. The maximum contribution amount considered for purposes of the credit is $2,000. The credit rate depends on income, with the maximum credit rate being 50% of the contribution. Therefore, the maximum credit anyone can claim is $1,000. The credit rate phases out as income increases, ultimately going to zero for married filers with income over $68,000 in 2022. The taxpayer claims the credit on his tax return and receives the credit as a tax refund.
