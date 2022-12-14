Read full article on original website
Related
gmauthority.com
GMC Canyon AT4X AEV Edition Spotted Testing Again
As GM Authority was the first to report in October, GM is poised to offer a new, even-more-capable variant of the third-generation GMC Canyon AT4X dubbed the AT4X AEV Edition, set to equip further trail-ready upgrades sourced from American Expedition Vehicles. Now, the upcoming GMC Canyon AT4X AEV Edition has once again been spotted testing as a prototype out on public roads.
gmauthority.com
2024 GMC Sierra HD To Offer GCW Alert System
With the introduction of a mid-cycle refresh for the 2024 GMC Sierra HD, the heavy duty pickup receives a long list of exterior, interior and technology upgrades. A notable feature is the all-new GCW Alert, which serves to measure gross combination weight while trailering. The GCW Alert system is a...
Car companies want to make billions by charging monthly fees for features like heated seats, but buyers won't pay up
How would you feel about paying $10, $20, or $100 per month to access features already built into your car? Some buyers are calling foul.
CAR AND DRIVER
2025 Chevrolet Corvette SUV
An SUV wearing the Corvette name may seem out of the ordinary, but get ready for just such a ride to hit the market—as an EV no less—for the 2025 model year. A source inside General Motors told us that Chevrolet, after years of hesitation, is finally following many other sports-car makers by expanding its legendary Corvette sports-car brand to encompass vehicles beyond two-seaters. The company is in the midst of creating a new performance-focused EV subbrand that will include an SUV as well as a four-door sedan. The Corvette SUV will reportedly offer an 800-volt electrical system and high-revving electric motors powered by GM’s Ultium battery technology, which can charge at up to 350 kW. The SUV may not be the first Corvette nameplate to offer an electric powertrain though, as we know the company is also preparing an electrified version of the Corvette C8 sports car. When we learn more about the Corvette SUV, we’ll update this story with details.
gmauthority.com
Refreshed 2024 GMC Yukon Caught Testing Again
The current fifth-generation GMC Yukon made its big debut for the 2021 model, with the upcoming 2024 GMC Yukon set to introduce a rather extensive mid-cycle update. Now, the refreshed 2024 GMC Yukon has once again been caught testing in prototype form. Despite some rather extensive body camouflage, these 2024...
General Motors Might Build Additional Sub-Brands Based Around The Chevy Camaro And Cadillac Escalade
General Motors reportedly has plans to create two new sub-brands centered on the Chevy Camaro and Cadillac Escalade. These will be in addition to the recently-reported Corvette EV brand slated to launch in 2025. The news comes via Car and Driver, which claims inside company sources saying they're keen to...
gmauthority.com
GM Releases Fix For Incorrect Chevy Silverado HD Camping Loading Information Label
GM has issued a service bulletin regarding an incorrect label for the certain units of the 2022 and 2023 Chevy Silverado HD, both 2500 HD and 3500 HD models. The problem: affected units are labeled with incorrect camping loading information. The fix: owners of affected models will be mailed the...
gmauthority.com
GMC Terrain Discount Offers Up To $1,500 Off In December 2022
In December 2022, a GMC Terrain discount offers up to $1,500 off, which includes a $750 cash allowance on the 2022 GMC Terrain and 2023 GMC Terrain. That also includes $750 Buick GMC Loyalty Cash on 2022 and 2023 Terrain models for current owners of a 2008 model year or newer vehicle or lessees of a 2017 model year or newer vehicle when financing through GM Financial, along with low-interest financing for up to 60 months plus deferred monthly payments for 90 days.
gmauthority.com
GMC Acadia Ventilated Seat Blower Motor Retrofit Under Way
GM has issued a service bulletin regarding a ventilated seat blower motor retrofit for the 2022 GMC Acadia and 2023 GMC Acadia. The problem: affected units were built without ventilated seat blower motors, and can be identified by RPO code 04O. The fix: certified GM technicians will be instructed to...
gmauthority.com
2023 Cadillac CT4 Adds New 1.5L Turbo Engine In China
As GM Authority exclusively reported in the middle of the year, General Motors has just officially launched two variants of the 2023 Cadillac CT4 equipped with a new turbocharged 1.5L engine in China. The automaker expanded the 2023 Cadillac CT4 lineup in China with two new lower-end versions that come...
gmauthority.com
All-New 2024 Chevy Montana Confirmed For Mexico
Right after GM Authority reported that reservations for the compact pickup were filled in just one day in Brazil, General Motors has just officially confirmed the all-new 2024 Chevy Montana for Mexico. The automaker announced its plans to introduce the all-new 2024 Chevy Montana during the second half of next...
gmauthority.com
Cadillac Escalade Discount Offers Non-Existent In December 2022
In December 2022, Cadillac Escalade discount offers remain non-existent as they have for well over a year now. However, local market leases are available on the regular-length 2022 Cadillac Escalade and extended-length 2022 Cadillac Escalade ESV. See some examples below. Cadillac Escalade Incentives. Cadillac Escalade lease examples in December 2022...
gmauthority.com
GMC Sierra 1500 Recalled For DRLs That Don’t Deactivate
GM has issued a product recall for certain examples of 2022 and 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 models due to an issue related to daytime running lights (DRLs) failing to deactivate. The problem: affected vehicles fitted with faulty DRLs don’t deactivate when the headlights are turned on, and fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 108, “Lamps, Reflective Devices, and Associated Equipment.”
gmauthority.com
2024 Corvette E-Ray To Introduce Three New Paint Colors
Last week, GM Authority obtained leaked photos of the 2024 Corvette E-Ray that uncovered several exterior and interior details regarding the upcoming C8 variant. Among this information was the reveal of three new paint colors for the 2024 Corvette. Riptide Blue Metallic, Cacti and Sea Wolf Gray Tricoat are the...
gmauthority.com
2023 Chevy Colorado Configurator Live
GM unveiled the all-new 2023 Chevy Colorado in July, pulling the sheets on a fresh third generation for the pickup. Now, fans and interested customers can spec the 2023 Chevy Colorado to taste using Chevrolet’s official online configurator. The launch of the 2023 Chevy Colorado configurator follows an exclusive...
gmauthority.com
Chevy Silverado ZR2 Overlanding Accessories Announced For The Middle East
First hitting the scene for the 2022 model year, the Chevy Silverado ZR2 ups the pickup’s off-road worthiness thanks to a variety of trail-ready components. Now, Chevy Silverado ZR2 customers in the Middle East can prep their rig for overlanding adventure with a host of new complementary accessories. Enthusiasts...
gmauthority.com
Cadillac Brand Average Transaction Price Stable In November 2022
Cadillac vehicles saw consistent average transaction prices (ATP) in November 2022, falling 0.8 percent to $70,203 per vehicle as compared to $70,750 during the same time last year. According to a report from Kelley Blue Book and Cox Automotive, the ATP for a new Cadillac vehicle rose slightly on a...
gmauthority.com
GM’s All-New Wuling Air EV Officially Launches In China
Six months after the world debut of the all-new Wuling Air EV in Indonesia, SAIC-GM-Wuling has just officially launched the first zero-emission vehicle of Wuling‘s global strategy in the local market of China. General Motors’ second joint venture in China launched the all-new Wuling Air EV to expand its...
gmauthority.com
2024 Chevy Blazer EV RS In Black: Live Photo Gallery
The 2024 Chevy Blazer EV represents an exciting time for GM, as the Detroit-based automaker gears up to launch 30 EVs by 2025. Officially unveiled back in September 2022, the Blazer set to go on sale in the summer of 2023. We’ve been on the lookout for the electric Blazer in the wild, and today have photos of a showroom-ready Chevy Blazer EV RS in the following GM Authority Live Photo Gallery.
gmauthority.com
2023 Chevy Trailblazer Receives Destination Freight Charge Increase
The 2023 Chevy Trailblazer is the third model year for the crossover, introducing a few updates and changes compared to the previous 2022 model year. Now, GM has increased the 2023 Chevy Trailblazer’s destination freight charge (DFC). The DFC for the 2023 Chevy Trailblazer is now set at $1,295,...
