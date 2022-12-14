BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you’re looking for a way to save time this holiday season, consider skipping a real tree and purchasing an artificial one instead. Artificial Christmas trees are low-maintenance, safer than real trees and will last you for years to come. There are many out there to choose from, so it’s important to consider height, width and lighting when picking the best tree for your home, office or other spaces in need of holiday cheer.

7 DAYS AGO