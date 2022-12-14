Read full article on original website
Bullhead City boat parade and after-party slated￼
BULLHEAD CITY – The attendees of the Jingle Mingle on Dec 6 at the Aquarius got excited when Laughlin Chamber CEO Jackie Mazzeo reminded them that the first Christmas on the Colorado Boat Parade in decades will be held Sat., Dec. 17, 6 to 7:30 p.m., on the Colorado River starting at Bullhead City Community Park, 1251 Hwy. 95, floating north to the Laughlin Bridge and returning to Community Park for an after-party.
8 great dog parks in the Las Vegas valley for Fido to frolic
When it feels monotonous walking the four-legged family member around the neighborhood, just remember the Las Vegas valley is loaded with parks with separate areas for dogs.
City of Henderson announces plans for old Fiesta casino site
The Henderson City Council approved the $32 million purchase of the former Fiesta Henderson site at Lake Mead Parkway and I-215, where a new multi-use, indoor community sports facility will be developed on the former Station Casinos site.
Cardenas to give out holiday toys
Ontario-based Cardenas Markets will distribute toys at its Phoenix and and Las Vegas stores this Saturday. Starting at 8 a.m., those locations are scheduled to begin giving holiday gifts to children for as long supplies last, according to a statement released by the Cardenas Markets Foundation, the company’s charitable division.
Cheba Hut is coming to Henderson
Elevated Huts, Inc. is Cheba Hut Franchising’s largest Franchise Group and they have continued plans to expand across Nevada and Colorado
Las Vegas 10-year-old granted wish far beyond expectations
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A 10-year-old, diagnosed with several rare disorders, received a five-day Las Vegas staycation for her and her family through Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada and Resorts World Las Vegas. Harli was diagnosed at age four with several rare respiratory and rheumatology disorders, affecting her breathing, mobility, and organ...
A Recently Updated Residence in Henderson with Stunning Views of The Las Vegas Strip Hits The Market for $4.8 Million
2876 Quartz Canyon Drive Home in Henderson, Nevada for Sale. 2876 Quartz Canyon Drive, Henderson, Nevada is custom-built residence has been updated with the finest finishes boasting gorgeous views of the Las Vegas Strip, the golf course, the lake, and mountains in every direction. This Home in Henderson offers 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with nearly 7,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 2876 Quartz Canyon Drive, please contact Jack Woodcock (Phone: 702-362-8700) at BHHS Nevada Properties for full support and perfect service.
Chuy’s Appears to Be Headed to Las Vegas
The chain has almost 100 locations across the United States
Lake Mead rangers aim to identify man who was 'violently assaulted' while camping with family
Man attacked while camping in Lake Mead National Recreation Area
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — U.S. Park Rangers with Lake Mead National Recreation Area are asking for the public’s help in identifying the victim of an assault several months ago. According to officials, on Aug. 28 a man was violently assaulted while camping with his family near the shoreline of Lake Mojave’s Nelson’s Landing, roughly 30 miles south of Boulder City. Park officials said the man was attacked by a group of people and his injuries would have required medical intervention.
City of Henderson Animal Shelter beyond capacity as cold spell continues
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Temperatures have been below normal lately and shelters are trying to keep strays off the streets and out of the cold, but that is hard to do when a shelter is beyond capacity. The City of Henderson’s shelter has room for 60 or 70 dogs....
Red Rock Canyon visitors voice concerns over upcoming rate changes at park
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Enjoying the great outdoors at Red Rock Canyon will soon cost more for those entering the park. Beginning in 2023, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) will increase rates for vehicles, bicycles, and annual passes are expected to go up from $30 to $50. Visitors at the park spoke with 8 […]
Cheba Hut is coming to Henderson, Nevada with an opening date of Monday, December 19th
December 15, 2022 // Franchising.com // Henderson, NV - The shop is located on North Stephanie Street, in Henderson, NV. The cannabis-themed restaurant and bar can’t wait to light the joint up and become Henderson's hangout for curing cottonmouth and the munchies. Elevated Huts Inc, the Franchise Group owned...
City of Henderson has big plans for Fiesta property
City of Henderson votes to buy Fiesta Henderson property for rec center
Henderson City Council voted unanimously Monday to approve purchase of the plot that once held Fiesta Henderson with plans to create a large sports complex at the city's gateway.
WATCH: Mt. Charleston sunrise from space
While many were still tucked tightly undercover Thursday morning, the International Space Station (ISS) quietly cruised directly over the Las Vegas valley. As it soared 250 miles above the desert it recorded an amazing look at sunrise on Mt. Charleston.
Puppy found on Las Vegas streets in need of help
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Animal Foundation is asking for help in rehabilitating a young dog suffering from severe mange. Penny, a one-year-old dog found on the streets of Las Vegas, has trouble with nearly all activities, from playing, to simply walking. She suffers from hair loss. bleeding, and scabbing.
Location announced for 2nd Mormon temple to be built in Las Vegas Valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints has announced the location of a second temple that will be built in the Las Vegas Valley. Initially announced during the October general conference, President Russell M. Nelson said the group will add 18 new facilities in the coming months and years, including a second in Las Vegas in the northwest valley.
City In Nevada One Of The Fastest Growing Areas In United States
A city in Nevada has undergone a population change in a pretty short amount of time, a study reports. The Inspection Support Network recently conducted a study that analyzes data from the U.S. Census Bureau. According to the study, Nevada is one of the fastest growing states in the U.S. with a growth rate of 7.8% since 2016 to 2021.
This is the new Station casino expected to be built in the Ispirada area of Henderson
Henderson City Council approved the sale of 3.76 acres in the Inspirada area of the Valley where Station Casinos plans on building another casino hotel.
