Boulder City, NV

thestandardnewspaper.online

Bullhead City boat parade and after-party slated￼

BULLHEAD CITY – The attendees of the Jingle Mingle on Dec 6 at the Aquarius got excited when Laughlin Chamber CEO Jackie Mazzeo reminded them that the first Christmas on the Colorado Boat Parade in decades will be held Sat., Dec. 17, 6 to 7:30 p.m., on the Colorado River starting at Bullhead City Community Park, 1251 Hwy. 95, floating north to the Laughlin Bridge and returning to Community Park for an after-party.
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
iebusinessdaily.com

Cardenas to give out holiday toys

Ontario-based Cardenas Markets will distribute toys at its Phoenix and and Las Vegas stores this Saturday. Starting at 8 a.m., those locations are scheduled to begin giving holiday gifts to children for as long supplies last, according to a statement released by the Cardenas Markets Foundation, the company’s charitable division.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas 10-year-old granted wish far beyond expectations

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A 10-year-old, diagnosed with several rare disorders, received a five-day Las Vegas staycation for her and her family through Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada and Resorts World Las Vegas. Harli was diagnosed at age four with several rare respiratory and rheumatology disorders, affecting her breathing, mobility, and organ...
LAS VEGAS, NV
luxury-houses.net

A Recently Updated Residence in Henderson with Stunning Views of The Las Vegas Strip Hits The Market for $4.8 Million

2876 Quartz Canyon Drive Home in Henderson, Nevada for Sale. 2876 Quartz Canyon Drive, Henderson, Nevada is custom-built residence has been updated with the finest finishes boasting gorgeous views of the Las Vegas Strip, the golf course, the lake, and mountains in every direction. This Home in Henderson offers 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with nearly 7,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 2876 Quartz Canyon Drive, please contact Jack Woodcock (Phone: 702-362-8700) at BHHS Nevada Properties for full support and perfect service.
HENDERSON, NV
8newsnow.com

Man attacked while camping in Lake Mead National Recreation Area

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — U.S. Park Rangers with Lake Mead National Recreation Area are asking for the public’s help in identifying the victim of an assault several months ago. According to officials, on Aug. 28 a man was violently assaulted while camping with his family near the shoreline of Lake Mojave’s Nelson’s Landing, roughly 30 miles south of Boulder City. Park officials said the man was attacked by a group of people and his injuries would have required medical intervention.
BOULDER CITY, NV
news3lv.com

City of Henderson has big plans for Fiesta property

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The City of Henderson is looking to get the most out of the Fiesta Hotel-Casino property purchased from Station Casinos for $32 million. "The citizens are going to get a very good bang for their buck," Jared Smith, Henderson's economic development and tourism director, said.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

WATCH: Mt. Charleston sunrise from space

While many were still tucked tightly undercover Thursday morning, the International Space Station (ISS) quietly cruised directly over the Las Vegas valley. As it soared 250 miles above the desert it recorded an amazing look at sunrise on Mt. Charleston.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Puppy found on Las Vegas streets in need of help

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Animal Foundation is asking for help in rehabilitating a young dog suffering from severe mange. Penny, a one-year-old dog found on the streets of Las Vegas, has trouble with nearly all activities, from playing, to simply walking. She suffers from hair loss. bleeding, and scabbing.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Location announced for 2nd Mormon temple to be built in Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints has announced the location of a second temple that will be built in the Las Vegas Valley. Initially announced during the October general conference, President Russell M. Nelson said the group will add 18 new facilities in the coming months and years, including a second in Las Vegas in the northwest valley.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

City In Nevada One Of The Fastest Growing Areas In United States

A city in Nevada has undergone a population change in a pretty short amount of time, a study reports. The Inspection Support Network recently conducted a study that analyzes data from the U.S. Census Bureau. According to the study, Nevada is one of the fastest growing states in the U.S. with a growth rate of 7.8% since 2016 to 2021.
NEVADA STATE

