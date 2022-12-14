LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — U.S. Park Rangers with Lake Mead National Recreation Area are asking for the public’s help in identifying the victim of an assault several months ago. According to officials, on Aug. 28 a man was violently assaulted while camping with his family near the shoreline of Lake Mojave’s Nelson’s Landing, roughly 30 miles south of Boulder City. Park officials said the man was attacked by a group of people and his injuries would have required medical intervention.

