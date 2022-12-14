Read full article on original website
WHNT-TV
Attorney Reacts to Madison Bus Incident
Huntsville attorney Eric Artrip, who has handled a number of cases involving schools in the area, said what he saw in the video clips was shocking. Huntsville attorney Eric Artrip, who has handled a number of cases involving schools in the area, said what he saw in the video clips was shocking.
Video shows assistant principal, student in altercation on Madison school bus
A student assaulted an assistant principal at James Clemens High School in Madison on Wednesday as the administrator was attempting to break up a fight on a school bus, Madison City Schools Superintendent Ed Nichols said. Speaking at a press conference Thursday morning, Nichols described the incident in which the...
Huntsville annexation stirs memories of Mazda Toyota recruitment
Huntsville’s latest annexation, approved Thursday by the city council, is a hefty plot of land just west of Interstate 65 in Limestone County that covers 1,220 acres. “That’s almost as big as Mazda Toyota,” said Shane Davis, the city’s director of urban and economic development. And...
Huntsville woman charged in 2021 Florence fraud investigation
A Huntsville woman has been charged on felony warrants in connection to a 2021 fraud case in Florence, according to authorities.
WAAY-TV
Decatur capital murder suspect turns himself in
A Huntsville man sought for his alleged role in a double homicide last month in Decatur has turned himself in, according to his attorney. Decatur Police announced their search for 40-year-old Demarcus Antoine Travis on Monday. They said he was considered "armed and dangerous." His defense attorney, John Mays, said...
WAAY-TV
Detective: Decatur capital murder suspect shot victim during robbery aided by 2nd shooting victim
A detective with the Decatur Police Department told a judge in late November that the suspect of a double homicide at a Decatur apartment complex was in the middle of robbing one of the victims when he killed him, court documents show. The detective's affidavit further states that the suspect,...
Man found dead at Polaris plant, coroner confirms
Authorities are investigating after a body was found in the parking lot of the Polaris plant on Greenbrier Road.
wbrc.com
Homeowner shoots, kills intruder, second suspect arrested
WINSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Winston County Sheriff’s Office says a home invasion on Dec. 13 resulted in the homeowner shooting and killing of one of the intruders. The invasion happened at a home off County Road 21 in the Poplar Springs area. Deputies arrived on scene and found a male dead in the home.
ABC 33/40 News
Walker County contractor facing criminal charges following homeowner complaints
Contractor David A. Smith based out of Walker County is facing criminal charges of home repair fraud. An investigator confirms three warrants are out for Smith's arrest in Winston County. Investigator Jacob Eward tells ABC3340 News the warrants are connected to three victims in Winston County. Their losses are reported to be $55,483.
WAFF
Decatur man charged with distributing fentanyl
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur Police Department officers have arrested a man for allegedly distributing a controlled substance in the area. According to officials, the police department received complaints about Jemarcus Wilson, 45 selling/distributing fentanyl. On Thursday, investigators executed a search warrant at Wilson’s home located on Skyview Street SW.
