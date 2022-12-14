ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, AL

WHNT-TV

Attorney Reacts to Madison Bus Incident

Huntsville attorney Eric Artrip, who has handled a number of cases involving schools in the area, said what he saw in the video clips was shocking. Huntsville attorney Eric Artrip, who has handled a number of cases involving schools in the area, said what he saw in the video clips was shocking.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Decatur capital murder suspect turns himself in

A Huntsville man sought for his alleged role in a double homicide last month in Decatur has turned himself in, according to his attorney. Decatur Police announced their search for 40-year-old Demarcus Antoine Travis on Monday. They said he was considered "armed and dangerous." His defense attorney, John Mays, said...
DECATUR, AL
wbrc.com

Homeowner shoots, kills intruder, second suspect arrested

WINSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Winston County Sheriff’s Office says a home invasion on Dec. 13 resulted in the homeowner shooting and killing of one of the intruders. The invasion happened at a home off County Road 21 in the Poplar Springs area. Deputies arrived on scene and found a male dead in the home.
WINSTON COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Decatur man charged with distributing fentanyl

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur Police Department officers have arrested a man for allegedly distributing a controlled substance in the area. According to officials, the police department received complaints about Jemarcus Wilson, 45 selling/distributing fentanyl. On Thursday, investigators executed a search warrant at Wilson’s home located on Skyview Street SW.
DECATUR, AL

