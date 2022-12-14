ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

WHNT-TV

HUNTSVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

Alabama man arrested for alleged role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An Alabama man was arrested in Huntsville on Dec. 13 for his alleged role in the attack on the United States Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. According to court documents, Bryan Shawn Smith was seen at the Capitol wearing an army green jacket, a camouflage baseball hat and sunglasses at times.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
osoblanco.org

What has Chasen Uptain been doing in Huntsville, Alabama, and who is he

Chasen Uptain was caught and charged with rape in Madison County, Alabama. He was from Huntsville and worked as an attendant specialist. Even though Chasen Uptain’s donation of money to help support downtown servers and bartenders got a lot of attention a long time ago, he is now seen as a sexual predator by the public.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
256today.com

Off The Record: The latest rumors and rumblings in North Alabama.

The commander of U.S. Space Command, Gen. Dickinson, is reportedly “massaging the message.” What that means is open to interpretation but Dickinson has long been considered to be somewhat reluctant to embrace the Rocket City. The decision, however, rests with the Secretary of the Air Force. Country tribute...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Attorney Responds to Viral Video of Bus Incident

A physical altercation on a school bus in Madison Wednesday has led to a statement of support from the superintendent, and a law enforcement investigation. A physical altercation on a school bus in Madison Wednesday has led to a statement of support from the superintendent, and a law enforcement investigation.
MADISON, AL
theredstonerocket.com

FBI describes growing its Redstone footprint

An FBI official gave a rundown at Thursday’s Redstone Update on the agency’s evolution at Redstone Arsenal, from a single facility in the early ‘70s to building out two distinct campuses. “It is amazing to see how much we’ve accomplished in such a short amount of time,”...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Meet Mollie, the new Huntsville Hospital safety dog

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Huntsville Hospital is starting a K9 program, and their first officer already has her paws on the ground. Mollie Teal, German Shepherd with, is the new Public Safety Dog working to keep Huntsville Hospital’s Downtown campus safe and secure for patients. She’s trained more than 300 hours and can detect narcotics and other substances and needs as they come.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Alabama (-61°F!)

Discover the Coldest Place in Alabama (-61°F!) Widely known as the Heart of Dixie, Alabama is one of the states that makes up the American South. Located between Georgia in the east and Mississippi in the west, Alabama also borders the Gulf of Mexico in the south. Huntsville, Mobile, and Birmingham are some of the state’s largest and most important cities. Interspersed among the urban areas are thousands of miles of waterways and wetlands. The southern half of the state is chock full of American alligators, as well as snakes, turtles, and other water-loving creatures. While not generally known for its cold temperatures, there is one city that takes the title of coldest place in Alabama.
ALABAMA STATE
The Cullman Tribune

Gov. Ivey awards grant to bring new hotel, visitors to Cullman

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – A Cullman water park has helped reel in a new hotel and restaurant that will provide new jobs for the city.  Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded the city a $150,000 grant to provide infrastructure required for Cobblestone Hotels to construct a 63-room hotel on Main Avenue. The hotel, which will employ at least 15 people, will be located a few blocks from the city’s new WildWater water park and Heritage Park, a sports facility with multiple fields and courts. The hotel, which includes a Wissota Chophouse restaurant, is the first Cobblestone Hotel to be built in Alabama. “The city of...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Justin Wayne Hayes

Funeral Service for Justin Wayne Hayes, age 77, of Cullman, will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home with Rev. Eric Martin officiating, interment in Union Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30-11 a.m. prior to the service. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Hayes passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at his residence. He was born Feb. 1, 1945, in Cullman, Alabama to Bud and Ethel Hayes. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Cecil Hayes and G. W. Hayes; and sister, Elorna Dale. Survivors include his daughter, Teresa Cook; grandchildren, Nikki (Phillip) Johnson, Teshia (Dakota) Sellers, Destiny Cook, and Tommy Cook; great-grandchildren, Pyper, Wyatt, Rylee, Ryder, Olympia, and Ava; sister, Frances Dale; brother, Raymond Hayes; and a host of nieces and nephews.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Chad Steven Bennett

Memorial Service for Chad Steven Bennett, age 50, of Cullman, will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home. Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. prior to the service. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Bennett passed away on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at Huntsville Hospital. He was born May 4, 1972, to Jerry Wayne Storey and Sue Hyatt. He was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Wayne Storey. Survivors include his mother, Sue (Danny) Hyatt; sons, Logan (Abby) Yancy and Tucker Yancy; sisters, Amy (Franklin) Drinkard and Sherry Woodard; brother, Scotty (Hannah) Bennett; wife, Teresa Burns Bennett; nephew, Cody (Shea) Rowell; niece, Rebecca Holcombe; and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, family, and friends
CULLMAN, AL

