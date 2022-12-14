Read full article on original website
HATCH Nonprofit in Huntsville Provides a Paid Culinary Training Program to Young Adults Between 18-24 Years OldZack LoveHuntsville, AL
A Huntsville Doctor with a History of Not Paying Payroll 'Failed to Pay One Employee for 150 Hours of Work'Zack LoveHuntsville, AL
4 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Huntsville is Spending a Million to Recruit Workers but the City Still Needs a Solid Plan to Address Affordable HousingZack LoveHuntsville, AL
New Company Purchases the Huntsville Contract to Pick up Blue Recycle Carts After Bankruptcy & 2,000 Complaints CallsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
WHNT-TV
Attorney Reacts to Madison Bus Incident
Huntsville attorney Eric Artrip, who has handled a number of cases involving schools in the area, said what he saw in the video clips was shocking. Huntsville attorney Eric Artrip, who has handled a number of cases involving schools in the area, said what he saw in the video clips was shocking.
themadisonrecord.com
‘100 Things to Do in Huntsville and North Alabama Before You Die’ ids popular places
MADISON – Connie Pearson can claim first-hand knowledge of the culture in hamlets to cities in her book, “100 Things to Do in Huntsville and North Alabama Before You Die.”. Pearson is lifelong resident of Athens, except for four years as a teaching missionary in the Andes Mountains...
wbrc.com
Alabama man arrested for alleged role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An Alabama man was arrested in Huntsville on Dec. 13 for his alleged role in the attack on the United States Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. According to court documents, Bryan Shawn Smith was seen at the Capitol wearing an army green jacket, a camouflage baseball hat and sunglasses at times.
osoblanco.org
What has Chasen Uptain been doing in Huntsville, Alabama, and who is he
Chasen Uptain was caught and charged with rape in Madison County, Alabama. He was from Huntsville and worked as an attendant specialist. Even though Chasen Uptain’s donation of money to help support downtown servers and bartenders got a lot of attention a long time ago, he is now seen as a sexual predator by the public.
256today.com
Off The Record: The latest rumors and rumblings in North Alabama.
The commander of U.S. Space Command, Gen. Dickinson, is reportedly “massaging the message.” What that means is open to interpretation but Dickinson has long been considered to be somewhat reluctant to embrace the Rocket City. The decision, however, rests with the Secretary of the Air Force. Country tribute...
Huntsville annexation stirs memories of Mazda Toyota recruitment
Huntsville’s latest annexation, approved Thursday by the city council, is a hefty plot of land just west of Interstate 65 in Limestone County that covers 1,220 acres. “That’s almost as big as Mazda Toyota,” said Shane Davis, the city’s director of urban and economic development. And...
Huntsville attorney responds to James Clemens school bus altercation
Madison City Schools are standing by an administrator after an altercation with a student on a school bus Wednesday, but a local attorney said the situation may be more complicated than that.
Watch Sierra Space blow up a space habitat at historic NASA Alabama site
Explosive sounds come regularly enough from Huntsville’s Redstone Arsenal that locals look that direction and nod at every boom. Usually, the cause is a test at one of the Army’s ranges or, possibly, training by other base tenants like the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives. NASA’s...
WHNT-TV
Attorney Responds to Viral Video of Bus Incident
A physical altercation on a school bus in Madison Wednesday has led to a statement of support from the superintendent, and a law enforcement investigation. A physical altercation on a school bus in Madison Wednesday has led to a statement of support from the superintendent, and a law enforcement investigation.
theredstonerocket.com
FBI describes growing its Redstone footprint
An FBI official gave a rundown at Thursday’s Redstone Update on the agency’s evolution at Redstone Arsenal, from a single facility in the early ‘70s to building out two distinct campuses. “It is amazing to see how much we’ve accomplished in such a short amount of time,”...
$6 billion in aid to Ukraine flows through Huntsville’s Redstone Arsenal
The Army Materiel Command prides itself on supplying anything and everything the warfighter needs in the field, a staggering mission for the largest command headquartered at Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville. And still the mission has a longer reach. Renee Mosher, director of operations and readiness at AMC, said the command...
WAFF
Meet Mollie, the new Huntsville Hospital safety dog
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Huntsville Hospital is starting a K9 program, and their first officer already has her paws on the ground. Mollie Teal, German Shepherd with, is the new Public Safety Dog working to keep Huntsville Hospital’s Downtown campus safe and secure for patients. She’s trained more than 300 hours and can detect narcotics and other substances and needs as they come.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Alabama (-61°F!)
Discover the Coldest Place in Alabama (-61°F!) Widely known as the Heart of Dixie, Alabama is one of the states that makes up the American South. Located between Georgia in the east and Mississippi in the west, Alabama also borders the Gulf of Mexico in the south. Huntsville, Mobile, and Birmingham are some of the state’s largest and most important cities. Interspersed among the urban areas are thousands of miles of waterways and wetlands. The southern half of the state is chock full of American alligators, as well as snakes, turtles, and other water-loving creatures. While not generally known for its cold temperatures, there is one city that takes the title of coldest place in Alabama.
Gov. Ivey awards grant to bring new hotel, visitors to Cullman
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – A Cullman water park has helped reel in a new hotel and restaurant that will provide new jobs for the city. Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded the city a $150,000 grant to provide infrastructure required for Cobblestone Hotels to construct a 63-room hotel on Main Avenue. The hotel, which will employ at least 15 people, will be located a few blocks from the city’s new WildWater water park and Heritage Park, a sports facility with multiple fields and courts. The hotel, which includes a Wissota Chophouse restaurant, is the first Cobblestone Hotel to be built in Alabama. “The city of...
Obituary: Justin Wayne Hayes
Funeral Service for Justin Wayne Hayes, age 77, of Cullman, will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home with Rev. Eric Martin officiating, interment in Union Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30-11 a.m. prior to the service. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Hayes passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at his residence. He was born Feb. 1, 1945, in Cullman, Alabama to Bud and Ethel Hayes. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Cecil Hayes and G. W. Hayes; and sister, Elorna Dale. Survivors include his daughter, Teresa Cook; grandchildren, Nikki (Phillip) Johnson, Teshia (Dakota) Sellers, Destiny Cook, and Tommy Cook; great-grandchildren, Pyper, Wyatt, Rylee, Ryder, Olympia, and Ava; sister, Frances Dale; brother, Raymond Hayes; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Huntsville pastor speaks on split in United Methodist Church
198 churches requested to leave as the denomination faces a growing movement across the nation concerning the church's position on same-sex marriage and ordination of openly LGBTQ+ clergy.
Obituary: Chad Steven Bennett
Memorial Service for Chad Steven Bennett, age 50, of Cullman, will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home. Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. prior to the service. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Bennett passed away on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at Huntsville Hospital. He was born May 4, 1972, to Jerry Wayne Storey and Sue Hyatt. He was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Wayne Storey. Survivors include his mother, Sue (Danny) Hyatt; sons, Logan (Abby) Yancy and Tucker Yancy; sisters, Amy (Franklin) Drinkard and Sherry Woodard; brother, Scotty (Hannah) Bennett; wife, Teresa Burns Bennett; nephew, Cody (Shea) Rowell; niece, Rebecca Holcombe; and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, family, and friends
Man found dead at Polaris plant, coroner confirms
Authorities are investigating after a body was found in the parking lot of the Polaris plant on Greenbrier Road.
WAAY-TV
Parents grateful for police response to hoax calls about active shooters at North Alabama schools
Thousands of parents across North Alabama are recovering after an unexpected wave of extreme panic. On Tuesday, several schools in North Alabama were targeted by active shooter calls that later turned out to be hoaxes. One Huntsville parent said the rapid response by law enforcement was crucial. Marketha McCaulley, a...
Police Identify man killed in Madison County Wreck
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) has identified the man killed in a deadly U.S Highway 72 wreck Friday.
