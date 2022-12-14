ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oconto, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBAY Green Bay

Scam alert in Menasha: Police warn residents of rip-off artists

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police in Menasha are warning people of a new scam to get your personal information - that’s unlike any other reported. We looked into this after flyers were pinned on the front doors of residents’ homes - advising that the property might be vacant. Those flyers were posted on a number of doors - throughout a neighborhood on Manitowoc Road.
MENASHA, WI
seehafernews.com

Appleton Police Searching for a Missing Man

The Appleton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in looking for a missing man. 67-year-old Robert A. Kraus was last seen in Appleton on December 8th and is considered at risk due to some ongoing health conditions. Robert stands 6’ tall and weighs 170 pounds. He...
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Man arrested for arson following fire at Van’s Bar property in Manitowoc

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 27-year-old was arrested for Arson following a fire on the property of Van’s Bar in Manitowoc. According to the Manitowoc Police Department, on December 12 authorities were sent to a reported fire to a detached structure on the property of Van’s Bar. Crews were able to put out the fire and stop the fire from causing significant damage to adjacent properties.
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Police identify subject from 7-hour standoff on Green Bay’s west side

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police have identified the subject who was arrested on Wednesday following a more than seven-hour standoff on South Ridge Road. According to the Green Bay Police Department, Michael Destaercke, a 31-year-old from Green Bay was wanted on a felony probation/parole warrant, which resulted in the standoff with officers.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Brown County Sheriff’s Department announces retirement of K9 Sasha

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - K9 Sasha is being retired by Brown County Sheriff’s Office. The 9-year-old Belgian Malinois has worked her 6-year career with the Brown County Drug Task Force. Through her 370 deployments, she has successfully removed 4,739 grams of cocaine, 125 grams of heroin, 15,114 grams...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

81-year-old woman trapped after crash in Shawano County, dies at the scene

HARTLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman from the Cecil area was pronounced dead at the scene of a Shawano County crash on Wednesday evening. According to the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office, on December 14 around 10 p.m., authorities responded to a reported crash on Townline Road in the Township of Hartland. When deputies arrived, a single vehicle was found.
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay Police make arrest after surrounding home on South Ridge Road

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department, with the assistance of the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, has arrested a 31-year-old Green Bay man wanted on a felony probation/parole warrant, which resulted in a standoff with officers. According to a release, the incident on Wednesday, December...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Cecil woman killed in crash

SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - An 81-year-old Cecil woman was killed in a crash Wednesday night. At about 10:05 p.m., the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office responded to a one-vehicle crash on Townline Rd east of State Highway 117 in the Township of Hartland. Deputies arrived to find the victim...
CECIL, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

First major snow causes issues throughout peninsula

The first significant snowfall this winter, coupled with the rainy weather in front of it, made for an interesting 24-hour stretch for Door County emergency personnel. According to the Door County Dispatch report on Thursday, six accidents were reported on Wednesday, two resulting in injuries. The overnight snow of three to five inches caused its own issues, including a semi-truck jackknifing near Spruce Street in Fish Creek just before 6:30 a.m., blocking traffic on State Highway 42 for approximately two hours. Ephraim Fire Chief Justin MacDonald says the heavy snow was responsible for its brief fire call Thursday morning when it fell on a powerline and knocked it out. He added that the fire was out upon their arrival and was not a traffic hazard.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Arson suspect pleads not guilty due to mental disease

A Sturgeon Bay man accused of setting a Jacksonport restaurant on fire in October will have to undergo a mental evaluation due to his not-guilty plea. According to court records, Jonathan Polich and his attorney waived his right to preliminary court questions and reading of information during his hearing on Wednesday, instead entering a not-guilty plea by reason of mental disease or defect. Door County District Attorney Colleen Nordin and Polich’s attorney Shannon Viel have until January 5th to agree on a doctor to use for the mental evaluation. An additional status conference has been scheduled for March 3rd to discuss the results of the mental evaluation.
STURGEON BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: WIS 42 reopens following jackknifed semi

EPHRAIM, Wis. (WFRV) – WIS 42 in Door County has reopened after a jackknifed semi closed all lanes of the highway for nearly two hours. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, WIS 42 has been reopened and all lanes are clear. The incident was cleared around 8 a.m.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Door County Pulse

Ban Considered on Outdoor Wood Furnaces in Sturgeon Bay

Sturgeon Bay’s Community Protection and Services Committee doesn’t want to allow outdoor wood furnaces used to heat homes within city limits. The committee backed a motion Dec. 7 to direct City Attorney Jim Kalny to draft an ordinance explicitly banning those types of heaters, which pipe in heat in the form of hot water to houses and resemble a small outdoor shed or shanty with a wood-burning furnace and chimney.
STURGEON BAY, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Break-Ins Spike In Green Bay Neighborhood

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Green Bay Police Lieutenant Jason Allen is asking for anyone to come forward with information relating to break-ins in the northwest area of the city. “If they see something that doesn’t look right or looks out of place to call us at the police...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay man accused of selling ‘Fake Perc 30s’ in Manitowoc, Brown County

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay man is facing several federal charges after authorities allegedly found hundreds of pills containing fentanyl in Manitowoc County. The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office reports on October 12, 2022, the United States District Court Eastern District of Wisconsin filed charges for 26-year-old Zandrell Besaw from Green Bay.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Man rescued at Pierce Manufacturing meets his out-of-state heroes

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A life-saving incident comes full circle at Pierce Manufacturing in Appleton Wednesday as a cardiac arrest survivor gets to thank his out-of-state heroes. Back in February, Director of Manufacturing Mike Lyle suffered a sudden cardiac arrest while at work. Three Arkansas firefighter paramedics were in the...
APPLETON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy