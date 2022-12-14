Read full article on original website
WBAY Green Bay
Scam alert in Menasha: Police warn residents of rip-off artists
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police in Menasha are warning people of a new scam to get your personal information - that’s unlike any other reported. We looked into this after flyers were pinned on the front doors of residents’ homes - advising that the property might be vacant. Those flyers were posted on a number of doors - throughout a neighborhood on Manitowoc Road.
seehafernews.com
Appleton Police Searching for a Missing Man
The Appleton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in looking for a missing man. 67-year-old Robert A. Kraus was last seen in Appleton on December 8th and is considered at risk due to some ongoing health conditions. Robert stands 6’ tall and weighs 170 pounds. He...
wearegreenbay.com
Man arrested for arson following fire at Van’s Bar property in Manitowoc
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 27-year-old was arrested for Arson following a fire on the property of Van’s Bar in Manitowoc. According to the Manitowoc Police Department, on December 12 authorities were sent to a reported fire to a detached structure on the property of Van’s Bar. Crews were able to put out the fire and stop the fire from causing significant damage to adjacent properties.
wearegreenbay.com
Police identify subject from 7-hour standoff on Green Bay’s west side
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police have identified the subject who was arrested on Wednesday following a more than seven-hour standoff on South Ridge Road. According to the Green Bay Police Department, Michael Destaercke, a 31-year-old from Green Bay was wanted on a felony probation/parole warrant, which resulted in the standoff with officers.
WBAY Green Bay
Brown County Sheriff’s Department announces retirement of K9 Sasha
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - K9 Sasha is being retired by Brown County Sheriff’s Office. The 9-year-old Belgian Malinois has worked her 6-year career with the Brown County Drug Task Force. Through her 370 deployments, she has successfully removed 4,739 grams of cocaine, 125 grams of heroin, 15,114 grams...
wearegreenbay.com
81-year-old woman trapped after crash in Shawano County, dies at the scene
HARTLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman from the Cecil area was pronounced dead at the scene of a Shawano County crash on Wednesday evening. According to the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office, on December 14 around 10 p.m., authorities responded to a reported crash on Townline Road in the Township of Hartland. When deputies arrived, a single vehicle was found.
Green Bay police standoff ends with suspect in custody
After an almost 8-hour standoff on the west side of Green Bay, the Green Bay Police Department has taken a suspect into custody.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay Police make arrest after surrounding home on South Ridge Road
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department, with the assistance of the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, has arrested a 31-year-old Green Bay man wanted on a felony probation/parole warrant, which resulted in a standoff with officers. According to a release, the incident on Wednesday, December...
WBAY Green Bay
Cecil woman killed in crash
SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - An 81-year-old Cecil woman was killed in a crash Wednesday night. At about 10:05 p.m., the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office responded to a one-vehicle crash on Townline Rd east of State Highway 117 in the Township of Hartland. Deputies arrived to find the victim...
WBAY Green Bay
Brice gets nearly 80 years for fatal stabbing, attack on bartender in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay man won’t be eligible for parole for 79½ years for a fatal stabbing and an attack on a bartender in March 2021. For 24-year-old Wesley Brice, it’s more than likely a life sentence. Prosecutors say on March 15, 2021,...
doorcountydailynews.com
First major snow causes issues throughout peninsula
The first significant snowfall this winter, coupled with the rainy weather in front of it, made for an interesting 24-hour stretch for Door County emergency personnel. According to the Door County Dispatch report on Thursday, six accidents were reported on Wednesday, two resulting in injuries. The overnight snow of three to five inches caused its own issues, including a semi-truck jackknifing near Spruce Street in Fish Creek just before 6:30 a.m., blocking traffic on State Highway 42 for approximately two hours. Ephraim Fire Chief Justin MacDonald says the heavy snow was responsible for its brief fire call Thursday morning when it fell on a powerline and knocked it out. He added that the fire was out upon their arrival and was not a traffic hazard.
doorcountydailynews.com
Arson suspect pleads not guilty due to mental disease
A Sturgeon Bay man accused of setting a Jacksonport restaurant on fire in October will have to undergo a mental evaluation due to his not-guilty plea. According to court records, Jonathan Polich and his attorney waived his right to preliminary court questions and reading of information during his hearing on Wednesday, instead entering a not-guilty plea by reason of mental disease or defect. Door County District Attorney Colleen Nordin and Polich’s attorney Shannon Viel have until January 5th to agree on a doctor to use for the mental evaluation. An additional status conference has been scheduled for March 3rd to discuss the results of the mental evaluation.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: WIS 42 reopens following jackknifed semi
EPHRAIM, Wis. (WFRV) – WIS 42 in Door County has reopened after a jackknifed semi closed all lanes of the highway for nearly two hours. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, WIS 42 has been reopened and all lanes are clear. The incident was cleared around 8 a.m.
Door County Pulse
Ban Considered on Outdoor Wood Furnaces in Sturgeon Bay
Sturgeon Bay’s Community Protection and Services Committee doesn’t want to allow outdoor wood furnaces used to heat homes within city limits. The committee backed a motion Dec. 7 to direct City Attorney Jim Kalny to draft an ordinance explicitly banning those types of heaters, which pipe in heat in the form of hot water to houses and resemble a small outdoor shed or shanty with a wood-burning furnace and chimney.
WEAU-TV 13
Woman accused in gruesome Green Bay murder gets another competency hearing
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Another competency hearing is being planned for Taylor Schabusiness ahead of her scheduled murder trial in March. Schabusiness is accused of murdering and dismembering a man after having sex with him at his mother’s house in Green Bay last February. During a status conference...
94.3 Jack FM
Break-Ins Spike In Green Bay Neighborhood
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Green Bay Police Lieutenant Jason Allen is asking for anyone to come forward with information relating to break-ins in the northwest area of the city. “If they see something that doesn’t look right or looks out of place to call us at the police...
Fox11online.com
Truancy letters sent to parents as absences continue amid 'tripledemic'
(WLUK) -- With the rise in flu, COVID-19 and RSV cases, many students in Northeast Wisconsin are staying home sick from school. When those sick days add up without a doctor's note, parents are sent letters warning their child has missed too much school. Some parents say having a sick...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay man accused of selling ‘Fake Perc 30s’ in Manitowoc, Brown County
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay man is facing several federal charges after authorities allegedly found hundreds of pills containing fentanyl in Manitowoc County. The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office reports on October 12, 2022, the United States District Court Eastern District of Wisconsin filed charges for 26-year-old Zandrell Besaw from Green Bay.
WBAY Green Bay
Man rescued at Pierce Manufacturing meets his out-of-state heroes
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A life-saving incident comes full circle at Pierce Manufacturing in Appleton Wednesday as a cardiac arrest survivor gets to thank his out-of-state heroes. Back in February, Director of Manufacturing Mike Lyle suffered a sudden cardiac arrest while at work. Three Arkansas firefighter paramedics were in the...
94.3 Jack FM
Man Charged in Green Bay Homicide Remains Without an Attorney 6 Months After Shooting
GREEN BAY, WI (WLUK) – Nearly six months after he was charged in connection with a west-side murder, Jacob Ventura still does not have an attorney and a preliminary hearing has not been held — something usually required within 10 days. Ventura, 35, is charged with being party...
