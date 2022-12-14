The first significant snowfall this winter, coupled with the rainy weather in front of it, made for an interesting 24-hour stretch for Door County emergency personnel. According to the Door County Dispatch report on Thursday, six accidents were reported on Wednesday, two resulting in injuries. The overnight snow of three to five inches caused its own issues, including a semi-truck jackknifing near Spruce Street in Fish Creek just before 6:30 a.m., blocking traffic on State Highway 42 for approximately two hours. Ephraim Fire Chief Justin MacDonald says the heavy snow was responsible for its brief fire call Thursday morning when it fell on a powerline and knocked it out. He added that the fire was out upon their arrival and was not a traffic hazard.

DOOR COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO