ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL News

New GOP primary poll shows where Donald Trump stands

Only one of North Carolina's nine new and returning Republican members of Congress expressed support for former President Donald Trump's 2024 reelection bid. Most of the others didn't respond to requests for comment. Only one of North Carolina's nine new and returning Republican members of Congress expressed support for former...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WRAL News

University of California, workers reach deal to end strike

LOS ANGELES — The University of California reached an agreement Friday with some 36,000 graduate student teaching assistants and other academic workers for increased pay and benefits that could potentially end a monthlong strike — the largest of its kind in the nation — at the prestigious state system.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WRAL News

Outgoing North Carolina Sen. Burr delivers farewell address

RALEIGH, N.C. — Wrapping up a nearly 30-year career in Congress, Republican U.S. Sen. Richard Burr told colleagues that the chamber needs “more statesmen and fewer politicians” and that he remains optimistic about America’s future. Delivering a farewell address Wednesday, North Carolina’s senior senator thanked family...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WRAL News

Home prices, rents skyrocket in Turkey amid economic turmoil

ISTANBUL — Hatice Erdal has been given a week to vacate her rental house that is due to be knocked down. The cleaner and her husband both earn minimum wage, and even with their combined salaries, they cannot find anything within their budget in Istanbul’s exorbitant housing market.
WRAL News

US trustee, media challenging secrecy in FTX bankruptcy

DOVER, DEL. — Attorneys for the U.S. bankruptcy trustee in Delaware and several major media outlets are challenging an effort by cryptocurrency exchange FTX to withhold names of the company’s customers and creditors from the public. At a brief hearing Friday, the judge presiding over the FTX bankruptcy...
DELAWARE STATE
WRAL News

Hurricanes & insurance: How prices could ignite mass migration from Florida

Editor’s note: Marshall Brain – futurist, inventor, NCSU professor, writer and creator of “How Stuff Works” is a contributor to WRAL TechWire. Brain takes a serious as well as entertaining look at a world of possibilities for Earth and the human race. He’s also author of “The Doomsday Book: The Science Behind Humanity’s Greatest Threats.”
TEXAS STATE
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
71K+
Followers
77K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy