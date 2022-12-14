Read full article on original website
Related
New GOP primary poll shows where Donald Trump stands
Only one of North Carolina's nine new and returning Republican members of Congress expressed support for former President Donald Trump's 2024 reelection bid. Most of the others didn't respond to requests for comment. Only one of North Carolina's nine new and returning Republican members of Congress expressed support for former...
University of California, workers reach deal to end strike
LOS ANGELES — The University of California reached an agreement Friday with some 36,000 graduate student teaching assistants and other academic workers for increased pay and benefits that could potentially end a monthlong strike — the largest of its kind in the nation — at the prestigious state system.
What Trump promised, Biden seeks to deliver in his own way
WASHINGTON — Donald Trump pledged to fix U.S. infrastructure as president. He vowed to take on China and bulk up American manufacturing. He said he would reduce the budget deficit and make the wealthy pay their fair share of taxes. Yet after two years as president, it's Joe Biden...
US buying 3M barrels of oil to start replenishing reserves
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration said Friday it is buying 3 million barrels of oil to begin to replenish U.S. strategic reserves that officials drained earlier this year in a bid to stop gasoline prices from rising amid production cuts by OPEC and a ban on Russian oil imports.
Outgoing North Carolina Sen. Burr delivers farewell address
RALEIGH, N.C. — Wrapping up a nearly 30-year career in Congress, Republican U.S. Sen. Richard Burr told colleagues that the chamber needs “more statesmen and fewer politicians” and that he remains optimistic about America’s future. Delivering a farewell address Wednesday, North Carolina’s senior senator thanked family...
Home prices, rents skyrocket in Turkey amid economic turmoil
ISTANBUL — Hatice Erdal has been given a week to vacate her rental house that is due to be knocked down. The cleaner and her husband both earn minimum wage, and even with their combined salaries, they cannot find anything within their budget in Istanbul’s exorbitant housing market.
US trustee, media challenging secrecy in FTX bankruptcy
DOVER, DEL. — Attorneys for the U.S. bankruptcy trustee in Delaware and several major media outlets are challenging an effort by cryptocurrency exchange FTX to withhold names of the company’s customers and creditors from the public. At a brief hearing Friday, the judge presiding over the FTX bankruptcy...
Silent on Trump, NC congressional Republicans won't say whether they'll support his 2024 run
RALEIGH, N.C. — When former President Donald Trump announced last month he’d seek to reclaim the White House in 2024, he was met with minimal fanfare from North Carolina’s political leaders. And as new polling indicates that possible GOP competitors for the nomination might have more appeal,...
Hurricanes & insurance: How prices could ignite mass migration from Florida
Editor’s note: Marshall Brain – futurist, inventor, NCSU professor, writer and creator of “How Stuff Works” is a contributor to WRAL TechWire. Brain takes a serious as well as entertaining look at a world of possibilities for Earth and the human race. He’s also author of “The Doomsday Book: The Science Behind Humanity’s Greatest Threats.”
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
71K+
Followers
77K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0