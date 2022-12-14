Richard “Rick” A. Shock of Grafton peacefully passed away on Dec. 7, 2022, joining his late wife Nancy (nee Lampe) on their wedding anniversary. Richard was born on Feb. 4, 1952. to his late parents Elsworth and Shirley (nee Caps). Richard was later united in marriage with his true love, Nancy, in 1974 at St. John Lutheran Church in Grafton. Together they were blessed with one son, Nick (Becky). Because of Richard’s love for the outdoors, he would often be camping, fishing, skiing, golfing, kayaking, boating and driving the ATV’s. Richard could be considered the Packer’s biggest fan since he would watch his beloved team play every Sunday, along with the Badgers. For over 20 years, he spent his time working as a shipping manager before retiring in 2017. Richard is survived by his beloved son, Nick (Becky); his sisters, Debbie (Tom), Pam (Craig) Griffith and Sue (Ed) White; and his brother, Steve. Richard is also survived by grandchildren, Kaiya, Brady and Bennett. Richard will be missed by many more friends and family members. Richard was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy, and his parents Elsworth and Shirley. A memorial service will be held for Rick at St. John Lutheran Church in Grafton at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. A visitation will be held prior to the service from 10 to 11:15 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. John Lutheran Church are appreciated. Please see www.muellerfuneralhome.com for online condolences.

