Kailua-kona, HI

bigislandnow.com

Keiki celebrate the season during Hāmākua Christmas Carnival

Keiki and their ‘ohana in the Hāmākua area had the chance to celebrate the holidays while getting to know their community police officers during a recent Christmas celebration. Nearly 100 children from 3 to 15 years old showed their Christmas spirit Dec. 3 during the Hāmākua Christmas...
KHON2

Food favorites at the Hawaii Holiday Craft & Gift Fair

The Hawaii Holiday Craft & Gift Fair is happening on December 16, 17 and 18 at The Blaisdell Center Exhibition Hall. Yesterday, we featured a lot of the merchandise that can be purchased at the event, and today we are talking about all of the great food! Darah Dung, who is representing the fair, joined Living808 with tasty treats and details on the event.
HAWAII STATE
honolulumagazine.com

First Look: Pop-Up Mākeke’s New In-Person Holiday Store

You may already be familiar with Pop-Up Mākeke from its birth in 2020 at the start of the pandemic. When Hawai‘i’s stores closed and farmers markets and crafts fairs shut down, the online marketplace, run by the nonprofit Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement, was a saving grace for countless small local businesses at risk of losing most, if not all, of their income opportunities in one fell swoop.
HAWAII STATE
northshorenews.com

Villa Rose Waialua Fresh Eggs Making a Big Impact in a Short Time

The North Shore of Oahu along with the entire state of Hawaii has a passion for eggs. From the hard- boiled eggs that sit next to almost every cash register on the North Shore to all the loco mocos, spam and eggs, or even loaves of banana bread; eggs in Hawaii are a big deal! Historically the egg industry in Hawaii has struggled relying on main-land production. Cur- rently there are only a handful of commercial egg farms on Oahu. In speaking with grocery stores the demand for local eggs is very high with most stores having a hard time keeping them in stock.
WAIALUA, HI
KHON2

Hawaii’s Kitchen: Dell’s Kitchen and Bakery

Dell’s Kitchen and Bakery is a casual take-out and dine-in venue that opened in 2020 (mid-pandemic). Located on the corner of McCully and Young Street this restaurant is home to three concepts within one kitchen. The office plate lunches with Japanese flair, a Japanese-style bakery, and fresh pastas under Mio Pastology.
HAWAII STATE
mauinow.com

Pacific Whale Foundation Announces 2023 Maui Whale Festival

Pacific Whale Foundation announced the 2023 return of its annual Maui Whale Festival. Occurring throughout the month of February, this hybrid event celebrates the return of migrating humpback whales to Maui Nui. The multitiered offering encourages residents, visitors and people around the world to participate in and support PWF’s ocean...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Following recent renovation, major Waikiki hotel now has new owners

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A group of Japanese investors has purchased the leasehold of the Queen Kapiolani Hotel, a 315-room property in Waikiki. The sale price of the hotel was not disclosed. The hotel was built in 1969 on lands once reserved for Hawaiian royalty. The resort underwent a $35 million...
HONOLULU, HI
GreenMatters

Maui’s Second Shark Attack in a Week Sends a 68-Year-Old Man to the Hospital

During a run-of-the-mill beach trip on Tuesday, Dec. 13, an older man in Hawaii endured one of everyone's worst nightmares: an unpredicted shark encounter. The shark attack took place off the Hawaiian island of Maui, resulting in serious injuries that sent him to the hospital. It was the second shark attack on the island within the last week, leaving locals and visitors nervous to set foot in the otherwise gorgeous blue waters.
HAWAII STATE
kauainownews.com

Wailua Beach parking lot closing Thursday

The Wailua Beach parking lot near the former Seashell Restaurant in Wailua will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 15, County of Kaua‘i officials announced Tuesday. The closure is necessary for parks crews to conduct maintenance, clean-up, and tree-trimming work from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, according to the Kaua‘i Department of Parks and Recreation.
FOX 28 Spokane

Medical transport plane with 3 on board missing in Hawaii

HANA, Hawaii (AP) — The company that operates a medical transport plane says it has gone missing in Hawaii. The fixed-wing aircraft with three people on board went off radar just before 9:30 p.m. last night between Maui and the Big Island. The Maui-based plane went missing after takeoff to pick up a patient on the Big Island. The company, Global Medical Response, says there were three crew members on aboard, but there were no patients on the plane. The Coast Guard is conducting a search and rescue operation with patrol boats, a helicopter and a plane.
HAWAII STATE

