bigislandnow.com
Keiki celebrate the season during Hāmākua Christmas Carnival
Keiki and their ‘ohana in the Hāmākua area had the chance to celebrate the holidays while getting to know their community police officers during a recent Christmas celebration. Nearly 100 children from 3 to 15 years old showed their Christmas spirit Dec. 3 during the Hāmākua Christmas...
KHON2
Food favorites at the Hawaii Holiday Craft & Gift Fair
The Hawaii Holiday Craft & Gift Fair is happening on December 16, 17 and 18 at The Blaisdell Center Exhibition Hall. Yesterday, we featured a lot of the merchandise that can be purchased at the event, and today we are talking about all of the great food! Darah Dung, who is representing the fair, joined Living808 with tasty treats and details on the event.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Maui residents flood Fukushima Store for final hot dog after rumors of shutting down forever
HAIKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - People from all over Maui are making the drive to Haiku to fill their stomachs with hot dogs. That’s because rumors started circulating on social media over the weekend about Fukushima Store closing its doors for good. “I heard they’re going to close, so I came...
honolulumagazine.com
First Look: Pop-Up Mākeke’s New In-Person Holiday Store
You may already be familiar with Pop-Up Mākeke from its birth in 2020 at the start of the pandemic. When Hawai‘i’s stores closed and farmers markets and crafts fairs shut down, the online marketplace, run by the nonprofit Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement, was a saving grace for countless small local businesses at risk of losing most, if not all, of their income opportunities in one fell swoop.
bigislandnow.com
Uēkahuna overlook, parking lot reopened today at Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park
The popular Uēkahuna area at the summit of Kīlauea volcano reopened to visitors today in Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park after biologists observed that a nēnē family no longer is in the area. A half-mile of Crater Rim Drive and Crater Rim Trail between Kīlauea Overlook...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Island preschool to remain closed as legal wrangling over lead continues
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An unlicensed preschool on the Big Island that was forced to shut down partly over lead concerns will remain closed through the new year. For the past month and a half, the state Department of Human Services and Kalamapii Playschool have been in court just about every week.
northshorenews.com
Villa Rose Waialua Fresh Eggs Making a Big Impact in a Short Time
The North Shore of Oahu along with the entire state of Hawaii has a passion for eggs. From the hard- boiled eggs that sit next to almost every cash register on the North Shore to all the loco mocos, spam and eggs, or even loaves of banana bread; eggs in Hawaii are a big deal! Historically the egg industry in Hawaii has struggled relying on main-land production. Cur- rently there are only a handful of commercial egg farms on Oahu. In speaking with grocery stores the demand for local eggs is very high with most stores having a hard time keeping them in stock.
KHON2
Hawaii’s Kitchen: Dell’s Kitchen and Bakery
Dell’s Kitchen and Bakery is a casual take-out and dine-in venue that opened in 2020 (mid-pandemic). Located on the corner of McCully and Young Street this restaurant is home to three concepts within one kitchen. The office plate lunches with Japanese flair, a Japanese-style bakery, and fresh pastas under Mio Pastology.
mauinow.com
Is Maui’s landmark Fukushima Store closing for good? Only time will tell, owner says
HAʻIKŪ — Landmark Fukushima Store in Haʻikū was busy with a steady flow of customers at lunchtime Tuesday. Some ordered one hot dog; others got two; one customer got seven. Many said it was their “last Fukushima hot dog.”. The longtime mom-and-pop grocery store...
bigislandnow.com
Friends of Hakalau Forest National Wildlife Refuge nears its $1M donation goal
The Friends of Hakalau Forest National Wildlife Refuge are $85,000 away from reaching their goal for the 2022 fall Endowment Campaign. Their goal for the year was to reach $1 million in donations since the inception of the Endowment in 2015. Located on high on the windward slopes of Mauna...
Kupuna Life: Roommates with a 40-year age difference
The 24-year-old found a roommate and a place to live, through Homesharing Hawaii, which is a project of the non-profit Hawaii Intergenerational Network.
mauinow.com
Pacific Whale Foundation Announces 2023 Maui Whale Festival
Pacific Whale Foundation announced the 2023 return of its annual Maui Whale Festival. Occurring throughout the month of February, this hybrid event celebrates the return of migrating humpback whales to Maui Nui. The multitiered offering encourages residents, visitors and people around the world to participate in and support PWF’s ocean...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Have you mailed out your holiday gifts? USPS says deadlines are approaching fast
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Time is running out to get your holiday packages in the mail to make sure they arrive on time. The U.S. Postal Service is reminding shippers that Hawaii specific deadlines are fast approaching. USPS suggested mailing dates are Dec. 17 for First-Class and Priority mail headed to...
mauinow.com
Search underway for 3 people aboard missing medical response plane in waters off Maui
A search was launched late Thursday night for a missing aircraft that was reported to have three people on board in waters off Maui. The US Coast Guard reports that the agency is responding to a report of a “downed aircraft” in a channel off Maui. ARTICLE CONTINUES...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Following recent renovation, major Waikiki hotel now has new owners
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A group of Japanese investors has purchased the leasehold of the Queen Kapiolani Hotel, a 315-room property in Waikiki. The sale price of the hotel was not disclosed. The hotel was built in 1969 on lands once reserved for Hawaiian royalty. The resort underwent a $35 million...
21 DUI arrests on Big Island this past week
Big Island police released their weekly DUI numbers for the week of Dec. 5 through Dec. 11.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Coast Guard search underway for medical transport plane that crashed off Maui
A massive search by air and sea is continuing Friday morning for a medical transport plane that crashed off Maui with three people onboard. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Friday, December 16, 2022. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as...
Maui’s Second Shark Attack in a Week Sends a 68-Year-Old Man to the Hospital
During a run-of-the-mill beach trip on Tuesday, Dec. 13, an older man in Hawaii endured one of everyone's worst nightmares: an unpredicted shark encounter. The shark attack took place off the Hawaiian island of Maui, resulting in serious injuries that sent him to the hospital. It was the second shark attack on the island within the last week, leaving locals and visitors nervous to set foot in the otherwise gorgeous blue waters.
kauainownews.com
Wailua Beach parking lot closing Thursday
The Wailua Beach parking lot near the former Seashell Restaurant in Wailua will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 15, County of Kaua‘i officials announced Tuesday. The closure is necessary for parks crews to conduct maintenance, clean-up, and tree-trimming work from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, according to the Kaua‘i Department of Parks and Recreation.
FOX 28 Spokane
Medical transport plane with 3 on board missing in Hawaii
HANA, Hawaii (AP) — The company that operates a medical transport plane says it has gone missing in Hawaii. The fixed-wing aircraft with three people on board went off radar just before 9:30 p.m. last night between Maui and the Big Island. The Maui-based plane went missing after takeoff to pick up a patient on the Big Island. The company, Global Medical Response, says there were three crew members on aboard, but there were no patients on the plane. The Coast Guard is conducting a search and rescue operation with patrol boats, a helicopter and a plane.
