Pastor Seth John Meeks
Seth John Meeks of Port Washington was born to Randy and Jeanne Meeks (nee Dillingham) on Nov. 8, 1980, in Morrison, Ill. He unexpectedly went home to be with Jesus at age 42 on Dec. 11, 2022. He married his childhood sweetheart, Anya Meeks (nee Panice), on June 30, 2001,...
Daniel J. Buser
Mr. Dan Buser of West Bend, formerly of Port Washington, passed away Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at Kathy Hospice. He was 63 years old. Dan was born in Port Washington on March 27, 1959, the son of Edwin and Dorothy Hagel Buser. He grew up in Holy Cross and attended...
Antoine honored
The Belgium Village Board on Monday thanked Village Attorney Gerald Antoine for his 37 years of service. Antoine is retiring, and Monday was his last Village Board meeting. He was presented with a plaque. Antoine was born and raised in Belgium and said serving the village has been special. “This...
Allen E. Cooper
Allen Cooper of Port Washington, formerly of Edgerton and Butler, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Saturday morning, Nov. 19, 2022. He was 96 years old. Allen was raised on a farm near the Rock River, attended a single-room grade school and graduated from Milton Union High School.
Tracy Tenpenny
Tracy Donald Tenpenny, adoring husband of Clare and loving father of Joe and Lorraine, was welcomed into eternal life on Dec. 2, 2022, by a multitude of angels and saints at the age of 54. Tracy, the son of Jerry and Barbara Tenpenny, was born on Nov. 6, 1968, in...
Sharon Bohlen
Sharon A. Bohlen, age 82, of the Town of Saukville, Wis., found eternal peace Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at Milan Estates in Saukville, Wis. She was born in Milwaukee, Wis., on Aug. 30, 1940, to Thomas and Anne C. (Ternes) Marcus. She grew up in Port Washington and graduated from...
Dolores Joers
Dolores Caroline Joers of Cedarburg passed away on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at the age of 95. She was born in Milwaukee to Frank and Mary (Mueller) Storch on Jan. 25, 1927. Dolores married Arthur Joers on May 17, 1969, in Milwaukee. Dolores graduated from Messmer High School in 1944.
Vada ‘Alice’ Dickmann
Vada “Alice” Dickmann, age 93, of Saukville, Wis., passed away peacefully on Dec. 7, 2022, at Cedar Community in West Bend, Wis. Alice was born on Jan. 14, 1929, to Vada and Claude Dalton in Barnum, Wis. After graduating from North Division High School, she went on to...
Richard ‘Rick’ Shock
Richard “Rick” A. Shock of Grafton peacefully passed away on Dec. 7, 2022, joining his late wife Nancy (nee Lampe) on their wedding anniversary. Richard was born on Feb. 4, 1952. to his late parents Elsworth and Shirley (nee Caps). Richard was later united in marriage with his true love, Nancy, in 1974 at St. John Lutheran Church in Grafton. Together they were blessed with one son, Nick (Becky). Because of Richard’s love for the outdoors, he would often be camping, fishing, skiing, golfing, kayaking, boating and driving the ATV’s. Richard could be considered the Packer’s biggest fan since he would watch his beloved team play every Sunday, along with the Badgers. For over 20 years, he spent his time working as a shipping manager before retiring in 2017. Richard is survived by his beloved son, Nick (Becky); his sisters, Debbie (Tom), Pam (Craig) Griffith and Sue (Ed) White; and his brother, Steve. Richard is also survived by grandchildren, Kaiya, Brady and Bennett. Richard will be missed by many more friends and family members. Richard was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy, and his parents Elsworth and Shirley. A memorial service will be held for Rick at St. John Lutheran Church in Grafton at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. A visitation will be held prior to the service from 10 to 11:15 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. John Lutheran Church are appreciated. Please see www.muellerfuneralhome.com for online condolences.
Village president says his mission is accomplished
Grafton Village President Jim Brunnquell said he has accomplished everything he set out to do when he was first elected to the office nearly 20 years ago, making this a good time to not seek re-election in the spring election. “There were a couple things I set out to do,...
Teen charged with stealing Jeep, leading cops on chase
A teenager accused of stealing a vehicle from Grafton with two friends, then leading authorities on a chase into Milwaukee while avoiding tire spikes and surviving an attempt to run him off the highway, was charged last week in Ozaukee County with two felonies. Jacquon L. Dawson, 18, faces charges...
Sunken treasure from Port
For decades, an 8-foot-tall anchor from the schooner America and a 15-foot-tall wooden rudder believed to be from the trading schooner Byron — artifacts lifted from the bottom of Lake Michigan by diver Allen “Butch” Klopp — graced the yard of Klopp’s home on South Division Street in Port Washington.
Grafton school draws a crowd with a plethora of Christmas cookies
Thousands of homemade holiday treats, some of which were displayed by 12-year-old Maya Ertl, filled table after table at St. Paul Lutheran School for the school’s annual Christmas Cookie Walk on Dec. 3. Photos by Sam Arendt.
Military Historians to meet on Dec. 19
Retired Navy Submarine Lt. John Lindstedt will discuss the U.S. Nautilus North Pole Expedition “Under the Ice” during a Monday, Dec. 19, meeting of the Metropolitan Milwaukee Military Historians in Grafton. Doors to the Rose-Harms American Legion Hall open at 5:30 p.m. and the program begins at 6:30...
Port church to offer finance classes in 2023
People who want to take control of their money are invited to attend Financial Peace Universtiy at Friedens Church in Port Washington. Classes will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays on nine Tuesdays beginning Jan. 10. The course uses common sense principles and small-group accountability to provide people...
City sees beauty in marina spoils
Mountain of sand dredged to expand pier will be used to create park in unkept area near entrance to Port Washington’s breakwater. A MOUNTAIN OF SAND dredged from the Port Washington marina to accommodate the expansion of pier five now sits on the far north end of the marina along the breakwater. The city plans to use much of the material to create a park-like area on a small piece of land seen in the background of this photo just to the east of the Newport Shores building (left). Photo by Sam Arendt.
Cleaning service may be hired for Town Hall
The Town of Belgium is considering hiring a cleaning lady. Zoning Administrator Charlie Parks and Treasurer Dale Parks said they have someone in mind. The woman works for $20 per hour, Dale Parks said. She would likely spend three hours for the first session and two hours each time after that.
Grafton boys sweep rivals in different fashions
Black Hawks take it to Port Washington, edge Cedarburg on McNabb’s last-second layup in OT. GRAFTON’S MICHAEL MCNABB JR. went up for a dunk against Port Washington on Dec. 6 (Left). Photo by Mitch Maersch PORT WASHINGTON’S RYAN BURMESCH drove the lane against Matthew Zabel at Grafton on Dec. 6 (Right). Photo by Mitch Maersch.
Snow removal service OK’d
The Belgium Town Board on Dec. 5 ensured the Town Hall parking lot will be clear of snow for residents and customers of the adjacent Belgium Family Dental Center. ICM Lawn Service, which handled snow last year, was hired again for $130 an hour for snow plowing, $30 an hour for shoveling and 60 cents per pound for salt.
January activities for adults set at library
January activities for adults at the Niederkorn Library in Port Washington have been announced. Grab n’ Go Cold Weather Craft kits will be available beginning at 9 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, while supplies last. The kits include an instruction sheet as well as all the supplies needed for the...
