The MASSACHUSETTS PORT AUTHORITY (Authority) is soliciting consulting services for MPA CONTRACT NO. A442-D1 AUTHORITY-WIDE ELEVATOR, ESCALATOR AND MOVING WALKWAY PROGRAM, BOSTON, BEDFORD AND WORCESTER, MASSACHUSTTS. The Authority is seeking a qualified multidiscipline consulting firm or team, with proven experience to provide professional services including planning, design and construction related services, including resident inspection, relative to the phased modernization, renovation or replacement of elevators, escalators and moving walkways. These services are expected to be provided at any Massport owned or operated aviation facilities including Boston-Logan International Airport, L.G. Hanscom Field, and Worcester Regional Airport. The Consultant must be able to work closely with the Authority and other interested parties in order to provide such services in a timely and effective manner.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO