The daughter of Haitian immigrants, Claudine Gay is appointed the first black president of Harvard UniversityAnita DurairajCambridge, MA
Boston Red Sox Make Trade For Much Needed PitchingOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Residents will decide how Somerville spends $1 million of its budget next yearThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Harvard University announces Claudine Gay as 1st Black president, 2nd womanB.R. ShenoyCambridge, MA
Tufts announces construction of new residence hallThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
baystatebanner.com
In the news: Alicia Adamson
United Way of Massachusetts Bay and Merrimack Valley welcomes Alicia Adamson back to the nonprofit organization as senior vice president of Development, Engagement. Adamson, whose dynamic leadership is anchored by a dedication to promoting access, equity, and agency for all, brings nearly 20 years of experience and success in nonprofit leadership, external affairs, events, and marketing.
baystatebanner.com
Boston School Committee selection: It’s a stacked deck and the house always wins
I applied for the Boston School Committee four times. When I applied, I naively thought experience, credentials, community activism and willingness to be part of the solution would give me a decent shot, despite naysayers who said, “You’ll never get on the School Committee because you speak your mind. You’re who the community needs, but the mayor will never pick you.”
baystatebanner.com
Mass. State Project No. DCP2135
DCP – McCormack Renovation & Modernization, Boston, MA. The Commonwealth of Massachusetts, through its Division of Capital Asset Management & Maintenance (DCAMM), requests that qualified and experienced Trade Contractors submit Trade Contractor Statement of Qualifications to be received through DCAMM’s E-Bid Room at www.bidexpress.com/businesses/10279/home no later than 12:00 PM, January 12, 2023.
baystatebanner.com
176-178 Washington Avenue Chelsea
City of Chelsea Income-Restricted Rental Opportunity. # of Units # of Bedrooms Rent Maximum Income Limit (% AMI) (set by owner + based on # of bedrooms + Area Median Income (AMI)) # of Bedrooms Minimum Income 80% AMI. 1-Bedroom $60,120. 2-Bedroom $68,070. – – Maximum Incomes. (set by HUD...
baystatebanner.com
Joel Richards running for District 3
Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. Boston schoolteacher Joel Richards announced Monday he will challenge District 3 City Councilor Frank Baker in next year’s municipal election, telling the Banner he wants to address issues including public education, the high cost of housing and public transportation in the city.
insideradio.com
It’s Official: WEEI Will Begin 2023 With A Revamped Airstaff.
Audacy sports WEEI-FM Boston (93.7) has made the official announcement about a series of airstaff changes at the market’s legacy sports talker. As reported earlier by Inside Radio, afternoon co-host Christian Fauria will move to middays, joining Andy Gresh. Rich Keefe, who is currently paired with Gresh in middays, will migrate to nights, which are currently hosted by Mike Mutnansky who announced his impending exit on Twitter. Keefe will also serve as pregame host for Boston Red Sox baseball broadcasts, for which WEEI is the flagship station.
baystatebanner.com
MPA CONTRACT NO. A442-D1 AUTHORITY-WIDE ELEVATOR, ESCALATOR AND MOVING WALKWAY PROGRAM, BOSTON, BEDFORD AND WORCESTER, MA
The MASSACHUSETTS PORT AUTHORITY (Authority) is soliciting consulting services for MPA CONTRACT NO. A442-D1 AUTHORITY-WIDE ELEVATOR, ESCALATOR AND MOVING WALKWAY PROGRAM, BOSTON, BEDFORD AND WORCESTER, MASSACHUSTTS. The Authority is seeking a qualified multidiscipline consulting firm or team, with proven experience to provide professional services including planning, design and construction related services, including resident inspection, relative to the phased modernization, renovation or replacement of elevators, escalators and moving walkways. These services are expected to be provided at any Massport owned or operated aviation facilities including Boston-Logan International Airport, L.G. Hanscom Field, and Worcester Regional Airport. The Consultant must be able to work closely with the Authority and other interested parties in order to provide such services in a timely and effective manner.
baystatebanner.com
J WOBURN HEIGHTS
City of Woburn Income-Restricted Rental Opportunity. # of Units | # of Bedrooms | Estimated Square Footage | Rent | Maximum Income Limit (% AMI) | # built out for Mobility Impairments. 7 | 1-Bedroom | 752-868 | $1,981 | 80% | 0. 10 | 2-Bedroom | 1,024-1,202 | $2,374...
baystatebanner.com
Wu boosts affordability requirements for new development
Calling housing affordability “our most pressing challenge in the city,” Mayor Michelle Wu announced a new set of proposed changes to two of the city’s main affordable housing policies. — the so-called Inclusionary Development Policy (IDP), which requires affordable units be included in certain new residential development;...
It’s Official: Fox 25 Boston Disappears from Verizon
As we first warned you about last week, the problem that was looming between Verizon and Cox Media Group has become a reality. According to Verizon, their Fios TV packages will no longer include WFXT (Fox 25 in Boston), along with a couple of stations in Pennsylvania. Verizon first alerted...
baystatebanner.com
DOCKET NO. SU22P2662PM In the matter of Campbell E. Spear
CITATION GIVING NOTICE OF PETITION FOR APPOINTMENT OF CONSERVATOR OR OTHER PROTECTIVE ORDER PURSUANT. Respondent (Person to be Protected/Minor) To the named Respondent and all other interested persons, a petition has been filed by Jennifer V. Marvel of Boston, MA in the above captioned matter alleging that Campbell E. Spear is in need of a Conservator or other protective order and requesting that Jennifer V. Marvel of Boston, MA (or some other suitable person) be appointed as Conservator to serve Without Surety on the bond.
bostonrealestatetimes.com
Workbar Announces Plans to Open Newest Location in Framingham
FRAMINGHAM, MA – Workbar, a coworking spaces provider, announced plans to open a new location in Framingham, Massachusetts, in June 2023. Workbar Framingham will be located at 111 Speen Street in the heart of MetroWest’s thriving business district, surrounded by Natick Mall, Shoppers World, and the TJX Companies headquarters.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
MassDOT Plans to Tweak Its Highway ‘Blunder’ in Back Bay
MassDOT recently committed to building two highway projects near Boston’s Kenmore Square that would scale down the convoluted tangle of highway ramps around Storrow Drive and the Fenway and make room for a partial restoration of the historic parklands that once joined the Back Bay Fens and the Charles River.
Boston Globe
New life for old plans to revive the long-empty Alexandra Hotel
Plans to convert the long-abandoned hotel on Mass. Ave. into condos just cleared their final city approval. Next up? Financing. Arthur F. “Bud” Larievy III used to walk past the long-dilapidated Alexandra Hotel at the corner of Massachusetts Ave. and Washington Street with a sense of longing, of sadness, of nostalgia.
Webster couple who never returned home after stopping to ask for directions found in Connecticut
WEBSTER, Mass. — A missing Webster couple who set off a Silver Alert when they failed to return home after stopping to ask for directions on Tuesday was found safe in Connecticut overnight, officials said. Janusz and Stanislawa Melewski were last seen in Shrewsbury around 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday...
baystatebanner.com
Boston, regional police dodge transparency ordinance In bolstering surveillance network
At a public hearing at the end of November, Boston police and officials heard from activists and lawmakers concerned about transparency regarding surveillance technology in the city. The gunshot detection system ShotSpotter received particular criticism over accuracy and deployment, but officials defended the tech and said it was needed to increase public safety.
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Massachusetts
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
Verizon Fios might drop Boston 25 News, other Fox affiliates this week
Verizon Fios customers in Boston may lose the ability to watch Boston 25 News this week if contract renegotiations fail between Verizon and its content provider Cox Media Group. According to a letter to its customers, Verizon Fios’ contract with the Cox Media Group, the company that owns Boston 25...
WCVB
Recent Green Line derailment shows MBTA's lack of transparency, report says
BOSTON — There's new criticism for Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority over a lack of transparency regarding the notification of a train derailment, according to a report. A Green Line train derailed on Sunday, delaying service for more than six hours on part of the line, but the issue was...
Massachusetts residents slam library Christmas tree uproar at meeting: 'Why do you hate Christians?'
Jesse Watters highlighted several statements from members of the Dedham, Massachusetts, community in the wake of its Christmas controversy on "Jesse Watters Primetime."
