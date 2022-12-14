ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

therealdeal.com

Meet the community board calling for more housing

Not all community boards support more housing in their neighborhoods. Manhattan Community Board 4 is out to prove it isn’t like all community boards. The board on Thursday unveiled a plan calling for 23,000 more homes within its borders on the West Side, the New York Times reported. It includes 1,400 affordable homes in the district, stretching from West 14th Street to Columbus Circle.
MANHATTAN, NY
W42ST.nyc

Chop the Heliport — Senator Calls for Closure After Governor Vetoes Helicopter Legislation

Governor Hochul vetoed a bill Thursday proposing a significant reduction to non-essential helicopter flights over New York. In response, State Senator Brad Hoylman says that he “will be introducing legislation to amend the Hudson River Park Act to close the West 30th Street heliport in the Hudson River Park,” adding, “The Governor has left us no […] The post Chop the Heliport — Senator Calls for Closure After Governor Vetoes Helicopter Legislation appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

New plan would create 37,000 more housing units in Manhattan

NEW YORK -- There is a new plan to build more housing in Manhattan.It would preserve and create 37,000 more units in Chelsea, Hudson Yards, and Hell's Kitchen.READ MORE: Mayor Eric Adams unveils ambitious plan to build 500,000 affordable homes in the next decadeCommunity leaders say the plan is needed because the city is not meeting the demand from a growing population."That mismatch has resulted in market rate rents in Manhattan that are now over $5,000 a month. We are pricing out, not just low-income New Yorkers, but middle class New Yorkers," Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine said.The plan also calls for rezonings.Nearly 15,000 units in the new plan will be considered affordable housing.The community board says its proposal has the support of City Council members in the area.
MANHATTAN, NY
New York Post

City Hall ‘anxious’ over Title 42, Adams says ‘no one’ helping NYC migrant surge

Mayor Eric Adams and his team are worried a steady flow of migrants to New York City will turn into a flood when a Trump-era immigration order ends next week — with the mayor also expressing growing anxiety that neither Gov. Kathy Hochul nor President Biden have offered a helping hand. Top City Hall officials – including Office of Emergency Management Commissioner Zach Iscol, Department of Social Services Commissioner Gary Jenkins and City Hall senior adviser Tiffany Raspberry – held a Zoom conference call where Title 42 came up repeatedly, several sources told The Post. And even Adams admitted publicly Thursday that...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
rew-online.com

Mayor Adams and Governor Hochul Announce Groundbreaking for Mixed-Use Affordable Housing Development in Brooklyn’s East New York

Mayor Eric Adams and Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the groundbreaking of Logan Fountain, a mixed-use project developed under the 2016 East New York rezoning, that will transform a defunct gas station into affordable housing units, transitional housing for homeless families, and new retail space. “Projects like Logan Fountain are...
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

Can Empty Manhattan Office Buildings Be Turned Into Apartments?

Three years of a pandemic has heavily impacted New York City, and in many aspects, the city is still not fully back to normal. Crowds have returned, particularly at holiday hot spots, but some office buildings remain sitting empty. But now there's a plan to fill those empty spots — not with offices, but with living spaces.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
eastnewyork.com

Applications Now Open To Join Your Local Community Board in Brooklyn and Manhattan

Photo by Greenwich Village Society for Historic Preservation via Flickr. Many New Yorkers complain about issues within their neighborhoods, like trash, new development projects, bike lanes, transportation, and the list goes on. This is your chance to participate in local democracy and decision making by becoming a Community Board Member...
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

Born in Brooklyn Pt. 2: A Conversation with OB/GYN Dr. Wendy Wilcox

For roughly the last two decades, New York City has been experiencing a maternal health crisis. While rates of maternal mortality and morbidity — health conditions related to pregnancy — have declined, the numbers continue to show alarming racial disparities. Black women in NYC are eight times more likely than white women to die from pregnancy-related causes and nearly three times more likely to experience severe maternal morbidity.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
brickunderground.com

A housing lottery closes soon for 10 waterfront apartments in Astoria, Queens

Housing lottery applications close soon for 10 newly constructed apartments at 9-24 Main Ave. near the waterfront in Astoria, Queens. Eligible applicants must earn from $77,143 to $187,330, depending on the size of the household. There are five two-bedroom units, which can accommodate up to five people, available to households...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Brooklyn Dems celebrate Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn’s 50th birthday

On Tuesday, the Brooklyn Democratic Party kept the party going. It celebrated Leader and Assemblymember Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn’s 50th birthday with a rousing and politically inspiring celebration featuring prominent political leaders, including Gov. Kathy Hochul, Attorney General Letitia James, Mayor Eric Adams — along with high-profile labor and community leaders.
BROOKLYN, NY
Washington Square News

New York City’s only refugee shelter is out of space

A seasonably cold and misty day gripped the city early Sunday afternoon. As I looked out my East Village window, I was preparing my desk to conduct an interview, opening my laptop and setting my meeting notes on a looseleaf paper to the side. Outside the school adjacent to my building was a bright blue tarp, draped over a sleeping figure.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

