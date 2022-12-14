Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
HATCH Nonprofit in Huntsville Provides a Paid Culinary Training Program to Young Adults Between 18-24 Years OldZack LoveHuntsville, AL
A Huntsville Doctor with a History of Not Paying Payroll 'Failed to Pay One Employee for 150 Hours of Work'Zack LoveHuntsville, AL
4 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Huntsville is Spending a Million to Recruit Workers but the City Still Needs a Solid Plan to Address Affordable HousingZack LoveHuntsville, AL
New Company Purchases the Huntsville Contract to Pick up Blue Recycle Carts After Bankruptcy & 2,000 Complaints CallsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Related
WHNT-TV
Attorney Reacts to Madison Bus Incident
Huntsville attorney Eric Artrip, who has handled a number of cases involving schools in the area, said what he saw in the video clips was shocking. Huntsville attorney Eric Artrip, who has handled a number of cases involving schools in the area, said what he saw in the video clips was shocking.
Union protest, net-zero development, jailbreak movie: Down in Alabama
Remember the Vicky and Casey White jailbreak drama?. The only thing more predictable than that sad story ending badly was that there would be a movie made about it. Well, there already is one that’s billed to be “inspired” by the events. Also on today’s briefing:
Huntsville attorney responds to James Clemens school bus altercation
Madison City Schools are standing by an administrator after an altercation with a student on a school bus Wednesday, but a local attorney said the situation may be more complicated than that.
osoblanco.org
What has Chasen Uptain been doing in Huntsville, Alabama, and who is he
Chasen Uptain was caught and charged with rape in Madison County, Alabama. He was from Huntsville and worked as an attendant specialist. Even though Chasen Uptain’s donation of money to help support downtown servers and bartenders got a lot of attention a long time ago, he is now seen as a sexual predator by the public.
WHNT-TV
Attorney Responds to Viral Video of Bus Incident
A physical altercation on a school bus in Madison Wednesday has led to a statement of support from the superintendent, and a law enforcement investigation. A physical altercation on a school bus in Madison Wednesday has led to a statement of support from the superintendent, and a law enforcement investigation.
WAFF
Alabama man arrested for alleged role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An Alabama man was arrested in Huntsville on Dec. 13 for his alleged role in the attack on the United States Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. According to court documents, Bryan Shawn Smith was seen at the Capitol wearing an army green jacket, a camouflage baseball hat and sunglasses at times.
WAAY-TV
1 dead in crash on U.S. 72 near Parton Drive in Huntsville
---- 6:23 p.m. UPDATE: ALEA reports the roadway is cleared. FROM EARLIER: ALEA now reports two commercial vehicles were involved in the crash. Westbound traffic has resumed, but eastbound motorists are being diverted to Wall Road. FROM EARLIER:. All lanes of U.S. 72 East near Parton Drive in Huntsville are...
Huntsville annexation stirs memories of Mazda Toyota recruitment
Huntsville’s latest annexation, approved Thursday by the city council, is a hefty plot of land just west of Interstate 65 in Limestone County that covers 1,220 acres. “That’s almost as big as Mazda Toyota,” said Shane Davis, the city’s director of urban and economic development. And...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Alabama (-61°F!)
Discover the Coldest Place in Alabama (-61°F!) Widely known as the Heart of Dixie, Alabama is one of the states that makes up the American South. Located between Georgia in the east and Mississippi in the west, Alabama also borders the Gulf of Mexico in the south. Huntsville, Mobile, and Birmingham are some of the state’s largest and most important cities. Interspersed among the urban areas are thousands of miles of waterways and wetlands. The southern half of the state is chock full of American alligators, as well as snakes, turtles, and other water-loving creatures. While not generally known for its cold temperatures, there is one city that takes the title of coldest place in Alabama.
Huntsville man arrested, allegedly used stun gun in Jan. 6 breach
A Huntsville man was arrested earlier this week after being accused of using a stun gun during the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol breach.
theredstonerocket.com
FBI describes growing its Redstone footprint
An FBI official gave a rundown at Thursday’s Redstone Update on the agency’s evolution at Redstone Arsenal, from a single facility in the early ‘70s to building out two distinct campuses. “It is amazing to see how much we’ve accomplished in such a short amount of time,”...
WAFF
Meet Mollie, the new Huntsville Hospital safety dog
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Huntsville Hospital is starting a K9 program, and their first officer already has her paws on the ground. Mollie Teal, German Shepherd with, is the new Public Safety Dog working to keep Huntsville Hospital’s Downtown campus safe and secure for patients. She’s trained more than 300 hours and can detect narcotics and other substances and needs as they come.
WHNT-TV
Superintendent Speaks on Altercation Between Student, Administrator
Madison City Schools officials held a press conference Thursday after several videos went viral showing an altercation between a James Clemens administrator and a student. Superintendent Speaks on Altercation Between Student, …. Madison City Schools officials held a press conference Thursday after several videos went viral showing an altercation between...
WAAY-TV
Parents grateful for police response to hoax calls about active shooters at North Alabama schools
Thousands of parents across North Alabama are recovering after an unexpected wave of extreme panic. On Tuesday, several schools in North Alabama were targeted by active shooter calls that later turned out to be hoaxes. One Huntsville parent said the rapid response by law enforcement was crucial. Marketha McCaulley, a...
Huntsville woman charged in 2021 Florence fraud investigation
A Huntsville woman has been charged on felony warrants in connection to a 2021 fraud case in Florence, according to authorities.
Man found dead at Polaris plant, coroner confirms
Authorities are investigating after a body was found in the parking lot of the Polaris plant on Greenbrier Road.
‘Armed & dangerous’ robber at large in Madison County
Authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying and finding a person they say has robbed multiple businesses at gunpoint.
Police Identify man killed in Madison County Wreck
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) has identified the man killed in a deadly U.S Highway 72 wreck Friday.
WHNT-TV
Morgan County Sherriff's Office Looking at Uptick in Drug Crime
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office has noticed an uptick in illegal drugs being seized in the county. Morgan County Sherriff’s Office Looking at Uptick …. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office has noticed an uptick in illegal drugs being seized in the county. Local Basketball Teams Fight it out on...
WAFF
Parents, NAACP voice their opinions on heated altercation between assistant principal, student
Decatur Police seek public’s assistance in locating individuals linked to Walmart thefts. Decatur Police seek public’s assistance in locating individuals linked to Walmart thefts. Deputies, K9 locate over 600 lbs. of marijuana in Lincoln Co. storage unit. Updated: 9 hours ago. Deputies, K9 locate over 600 lbs. of...
