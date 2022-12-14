ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

WHNT-TV

HUNTSVILLE, AL
osoblanco.org

What has Chasen Uptain been doing in Huntsville, Alabama, and who is he

Chasen Uptain was caught and charged with rape in Madison County, Alabama. He was from Huntsville and worked as an attendant specialist. Even though Chasen Uptain’s donation of money to help support downtown servers and bartenders got a lot of attention a long time ago, he is now seen as a sexual predator by the public.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

MADISON, AL
WAFF

Alabama man arrested for alleged role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An Alabama man was arrested in Huntsville on Dec. 13 for his alleged role in the attack on the United States Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. According to court documents, Bryan Shawn Smith was seen at the Capitol wearing an army green jacket, a camouflage baseball hat and sunglasses at times.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

1 dead in crash on U.S. 72 near Parton Drive in Huntsville

---- 6:23 p.m. UPDATE: ALEA reports the roadway is cleared. FROM EARLIER: ALEA now reports two commercial vehicles were involved in the crash. Westbound traffic has resumed, but eastbound motorists are being diverted to Wall Road. FROM EARLIER:. All lanes of U.S. 72 East near Parton Drive in Huntsville are...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Alabama (-61°F!)

Discover the Coldest Place in Alabama (-61°F!) Widely known as the Heart of Dixie, Alabama is one of the states that makes up the American South. Located between Georgia in the east and Mississippi in the west, Alabama also borders the Gulf of Mexico in the south. Huntsville, Mobile, and Birmingham are some of the state’s largest and most important cities. Interspersed among the urban areas are thousands of miles of waterways and wetlands. The southern half of the state is chock full of American alligators, as well as snakes, turtles, and other water-loving creatures. While not generally known for its cold temperatures, there is one city that takes the title of coldest place in Alabama.
ALABAMA STATE
theredstonerocket.com

FBI describes growing its Redstone footprint

An FBI official gave a rundown at Thursday’s Redstone Update on the agency’s evolution at Redstone Arsenal, from a single facility in the early ‘70s to building out two distinct campuses. “It is amazing to see how much we’ve accomplished in such a short amount of time,”...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Meet Mollie, the new Huntsville Hospital safety dog

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Huntsville Hospital is starting a K9 program, and their first officer already has her paws on the ground. Mollie Teal, German Shepherd with, is the new Public Safety Dog working to keep Huntsville Hospital’s Downtown campus safe and secure for patients. She’s trained more than 300 hours and can detect narcotics and other substances and needs as they come.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Superintendent Speaks on Altercation Between Student, Administrator

Madison City Schools officials held a press conference Thursday after several videos went viral showing an altercation between a James Clemens administrator and a student. Superintendent Speaks on Altercation Between Student, …. Madison City Schools officials held a press conference Thursday after several videos went viral showing an altercation between...
MADISON, AL
WHNT-TV

Morgan County Sherriff's Office Looking at Uptick in Drug Crime

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office has noticed an uptick in illegal drugs being seized in the county. Morgan County Sherriff’s Office Looking at Uptick …. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office has noticed an uptick in illegal drugs being seized in the county. Local Basketball Teams Fight it out on...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL

