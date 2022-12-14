ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olyphant, PA

Newswatch 16

Holiday pierogi sale in Mayfield

MAYFIELD, Pa. — Members of the St. John's Russian Orthodox Cathedral in Mayfield bagged up pierogis on Friday for the church's annual sale. Some are frozen; others are piping hot right from the deep fryer. Volunteers made dozens of pierogis over the past three weekends in preparation for the sale.
MAYFIELD, PA
Newswatch 16

16 To The Rescue: Hummingbird

SCRANTON, Pa. — This green-eyed girl is Hummingbird. Her favorite pastimes include hanging out in her cat tree, being petted, and being petted some more. Hummingbird was hit by a car in Scranton in June. A neighbor rescued her and called St. Cats and Dogs of Nay Aug Zoo. But after volunteers there took her in and got her checked out, they learned she did not have any broken bones and was going to be perfectly OK.
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

'A blessing' — Season of giving in the Poconos

BRODHEADSVILLE, Pa. — Christina Acevedo of Kunkletown was busy on Wednesday, picking out Christmas presents for her three children. She says none of this would be possible if it weren't for the generosity of others. "I love it here. They always make you comfortable, not to feel upset about...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Tegna donates $8,000 to veterans in Archbald

ARCHBALD, Pa. — 'Tis the season of giving, and Newswatch16's parent company, Tegna, is doing just that in Lackawanna County. On Thursday, the Tegna Foundation gave out an $8,000 grant to Archbald Borough veterans at the American Legion Post 328 on North Main Street. This is all a part...
ARCHBALD, PA
biz570.com

Thomas "T.J." Cusumano

Thomas (T.J.) Cusumano is kind to others, demands the most of himself, and takes life as it comes because life is surprising and beautiful and tough all at once. As the chef and owner of Cusumano’s Restaurant in Old Forge the young man admits much is expected of him.
OLD FORGE, PA
Radio Ink

Bold Gold Shower Event Raises $41,000 for Charity

Bold Gold and its market manager in Pennsylvania, Michael G. Stanton, raised more than $41,000 for the Wayne County Children’s Christmas Bureau during a recent charity event. The 21st annual “Michael G Stanton Shower for Charity” saw Stanton shower on Main Street in Honesdale, Pennsylvania for the cause (he...
HONESDALE, PA
Newswatch 16

Donating gifts to kids in need

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — About 100 kids in Luzerne County will receive a gift this Christmas. Highmark Employees bought more than 100 presents for the Children's Service Center in Wilkes-Barre. Newswatch 16 was here Thursday afternoon as employees got together to load the gifts ahead of Christmas. "We want to...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Golden Throne Award brings community together

LEHMAN, Pa. — A group in Luzerne County started a new holiday tradition, it's called the Golden Throne, a toilet decorated with Christmas lights. Someone in the Lake Lehman School District who's gone through a hardship, or donated their time, receives the throne every year. This year's winner is...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Commuters plow through messy morning

WAYMART, Pa. — After driving overnight, Donald Blank had enough of the roads by 5 a.m. Friday. "They've been fine so far until I got to this mountain pass. It's getting really icy, so i'm just going to call it quits." The workday was just beginning for electrician Blaize...
WAYMART, PA
Newswatch 16

SkillsUSA competition in Lackawanna County

SCRANTON, Pa. — The sounds of saws, hammers, and diesel engines filled the air on the campus of Johnson College on Tuesday. About 150 CTC students from 10 school districts were there to participate in the SkillsUSA competition to see who's the best at their trade. "A lot of...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Allentown road crews preparing for expected big winter storm

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- The first winter storm of the season in the Philadelphia area is just about here, and it's triggered a NEXT Weather Alert. Road crews in the region are busy preparing to keep drivers safe during Thursday morning's commute.Crews in Allentown have been preparing and pre-treating roads for the past two days.It's the region's first real taste of winter weather and both PennDOT and the City of Allentown want to ensure everyone is prepared."We have 10 trucks that are currently out there right now pre-treating our roadways," Mark Shahda, director of public works in Allentown, said.A CBS Philadelphia...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Newswatch 16

Maxine — 16 To The Rescue

FORTY FORT, Pa. — After spending the first four years of her life in a puppy mill, Maxine is learning how to really be a dog and a family pet for the first time. The 4-year-old boxer was rescued two weeks ago, and her foster family can already tell she is the perfect pet.
FORTY FORT, PA
Newswatch 16

Shipping businesses are seeing the holiday rush

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — The Packaging Place in East Stroudsburg is no stranger to the hustle and bustle of holiday shipping. Owner Frank Monteforte says it seems like this year, people are planning ahead to get their items out earlier. "Smaller packages, more baked goods, and items like that....
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Scranton debuts new fire truck

SCRANTON, Pa. — Fighting fires in Scranton just got a little easier. The city put a new fire truck, named Rescue 1, into service Monday. It replaces an old truck the city has used for the past 13 years. The new apparatus has state-of-the-art technology that will help keep...
SCRANTON, PA
newsnationnow.com

Missing child Louis Mackerley has been gone now for 38 years

(NewsNation) — Louis Anthony Mackerly disappeared in broad daylight from a quiet street in Allentown, Pennsylvania in 1984. The idea of a 7-year-old boy being plucked off the street in a quiet neighborhood shook the country to its core. Nearly four decades later, the case remains unsolved. It was...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
Wilkes-Barre local news

