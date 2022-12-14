ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- The first winter storm of the season in the Philadelphia area is just about here, and it's triggered a NEXT Weather Alert. Road crews in the region are busy preparing to keep drivers safe during Thursday morning's commute.Crews in Allentown have been preparing and pre-treating roads for the past two days.It's the region's first real taste of winter weather and both PennDOT and the City of Allentown want to ensure everyone is prepared."We have 10 trucks that are currently out there right now pre-treating our roadways," Mark Shahda, director of public works in Allentown, said.A CBS Philadelphia...

