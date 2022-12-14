Read full article on original website
Expected Sweeping Change Has Been Approved For Longstanding Cracker Barrel LocationJoel EisenbergPlymouth Meeting, PA
This Middle-of-Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best Pies in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenKingsley, PA
Explore an Abandoned Concrete City Hidden in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenNanticoke, PA
Toys for Tots Open Skate in Wilkes-Barre set for December 6thSara CwiertniewiczWilkes-barre, PA
Death Of A Suspect Lessens Chances Of Finding Missing GirlStill UnsolvedScranton, PA
Free movie day is back this weekend in Wilkes-Barre after pandemic hiatus
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A free holiday tradition is back Saturday in Wilkes-Barre. The law firm Hourigan, Kluger & Quinn is bringing back its annual free movie event Saturday at the F.M. Kirby Center on Public Square. The holiday tradition didn't happen for the past two years because of the...
Holiday pierogi sale in Mayfield
MAYFIELD, Pa. — Members of the St. John's Russian Orthodox Cathedral in Mayfield bagged up pierogis on Friday for the church's annual sale. Some are frozen; others are piping hot right from the deep fryer. Volunteers made dozens of pierogis over the past three weekends in preparation for the sale.
16 To The Rescue: Hummingbird
SCRANTON, Pa. — This green-eyed girl is Hummingbird. Her favorite pastimes include hanging out in her cat tree, being petted, and being petted some more. Hummingbird was hit by a car in Scranton in June. A neighbor rescued her and called St. Cats and Dogs of Nay Aug Zoo. But after volunteers there took her in and got her checked out, they learned she did not have any broken bones and was going to be perfectly OK.
'A blessing' — Season of giving in the Poconos
BRODHEADSVILLE, Pa. — Christina Acevedo of Kunkletown was busy on Wednesday, picking out Christmas presents for her three children. She says none of this would be possible if it weren't for the generosity of others. "I love it here. They always make you comfortable, not to feel upset about...
Tegna donates $8,000 to veterans in Archbald
ARCHBALD, Pa. — 'Tis the season of giving, and Newswatch16's parent company, Tegna, is doing just that in Lackawanna County. On Thursday, the Tegna Foundation gave out an $8,000 grant to Archbald Borough veterans at the American Legion Post 328 on North Main Street. This is all a part...
Pints and Pies Neighborhood Pub to Open in Bethlehem Next Spring
The local establishment, which has been operating in Northampton County for the past decade, will take over the former site of 21 Crafthouse and Kitchen.
biz570.com
Thomas "T.J." Cusumano
Thomas (T.J.) Cusumano is kind to others, demands the most of himself, and takes life as it comes because life is surprising and beautiful and tough all at once. As the chef and owner of Cusumano’s Restaurant in Old Forge the young man admits much is expected of him.
Radio Ink
Bold Gold Shower Event Raises $41,000 for Charity
Bold Gold and its market manager in Pennsylvania, Michael G. Stanton, raised more than $41,000 for the Wayne County Children’s Christmas Bureau during a recent charity event. The 21st annual “Michael G Stanton Shower for Charity” saw Stanton shower on Main Street in Honesdale, Pennsylvania for the cause (he...
Donating gifts to kids in need
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — About 100 kids in Luzerne County will receive a gift this Christmas. Highmark Employees bought more than 100 presents for the Children's Service Center in Wilkes-Barre. Newswatch 16 was here Thursday afternoon as employees got together to load the gifts ahead of Christmas. "We want to...
Golden Throne Award brings community together
LEHMAN, Pa. — A group in Luzerne County started a new holiday tradition, it's called the Golden Throne, a toilet decorated with Christmas lights. Someone in the Lake Lehman School District who's gone through a hardship, or donated their time, receives the throne every year. This year's winner is...
Commuters plow through messy morning
WAYMART, Pa. — After driving overnight, Donald Blank had enough of the roads by 5 a.m. Friday. "They've been fine so far until I got to this mountain pass. It's getting really icy, so i'm just going to call it quits." The workday was just beginning for electrician Blaize...
NBC News
Sister hoping for new clues in disappearance of Pennsylvania woman Dana Smithers, last seen on camera 7 months ago
“Her kids need her. I need her. My mom needs her,” Stacey Smithers told Dateline. “We need to know what happened.”. Stacey’s younger sister, 45-year-old Dana Smithers, has been missing since May 28, 2022. “I was getting my sister back and then this happened,” Stacey said.
Observing the Feast Day of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Lackawanna County
SCRANTON, Pa. — Monday, December 12, is a special day in the Latino community known as the Feast Day of our Lady of Guadalupe. The annual observance commemorates the appearance of the Virgin Mary to a young Mexican man, now venerated as Saint Juan Diego, in December 1531. Newswatch...
SkillsUSA competition in Lackawanna County
SCRANTON, Pa. — The sounds of saws, hammers, and diesel engines filled the air on the campus of Johnson College on Tuesday. About 150 CTC students from 10 school districts were there to participate in the SkillsUSA competition to see who's the best at their trade. "A lot of...
Allentown road crews preparing for expected big winter storm
ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- The first winter storm of the season in the Philadelphia area is just about here, and it's triggered a NEXT Weather Alert. Road crews in the region are busy preparing to keep drivers safe during Thursday morning's commute.Crews in Allentown have been preparing and pre-treating roads for the past two days.It's the region's first real taste of winter weather and both PennDOT and the City of Allentown want to ensure everyone is prepared."We have 10 trucks that are currently out there right now pre-treating our roadways," Mark Shahda, director of public works in Allentown, said.A CBS Philadelphia...
Maxine — 16 To The Rescue
FORTY FORT, Pa. — After spending the first four years of her life in a puppy mill, Maxine is learning how to really be a dog and a family pet for the first time. The 4-year-old boxer was rescued two weeks ago, and her foster family can already tell she is the perfect pet.
Shipping businesses are seeing the holiday rush
EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — The Packaging Place in East Stroudsburg is no stranger to the hustle and bustle of holiday shipping. Owner Frank Monteforte says it seems like this year, people are planning ahead to get their items out earlier. "Smaller packages, more baked goods, and items like that....
Scranton debuts new fire truck
SCRANTON, Pa. — Fighting fires in Scranton just got a little easier. The city put a new fire truck, named Rescue 1, into service Monday. It replaces an old truck the city has used for the past 13 years. The new apparatus has state-of-the-art technology that will help keep...
newsnationnow.com
Missing child Louis Mackerley has been gone now for 38 years
(NewsNation) — Louis Anthony Mackerly disappeared in broad daylight from a quiet street in Allentown, Pennsylvania in 1984. The idea of a 7-year-old boy being plucked off the street in a quiet neighborhood shook the country to its core. Nearly four decades later, the case remains unsolved. It was...
Don’t bring the kids - Pocono resort will be an adults-only attraction starting on Sunday
As of Sunday, Dec. 18, a resort in Mount Pocono will be for adults only. Mount Airy Casino Resort in Mount Pocono, Monroe County, has announced that all guests on the entire property must be at least 21 years of age as of Dec. 18.
