Teacher brings Latin music and dance to the classroom
NBC News’ Valerie Castro has the story of Washington, D.C., elementary school dance instructor Edwin Sorto who went viral for sharing his passion for Latin dance and music with his students. Dec. 7, 2022.
Higher Education Postcard: College Hall, University of London
Across the road from Birkbeck College and the old University of London Union (ULU) building, just down from what used to be Dillons, and by RADA’s theatre and cafe entrance, you’ll find College Hall, depicted in this postcard. Originally founded in 1882 nearby in 1 Byng Place, College...
Honorary doctorate recipients 2022–23
Institute for Doctoral Studies in the Visual Arts (IDSVA) IDSVA is proud to announce its 2022–23 Honorary Doctorate Recipients: Indigenous American Chef and Author Nephi Craig; Mexican Author, Historian and Editor Margarita de Orellana; and Mexican Author and Editor Alberto Ruy-Sánchez. The awardees will speak at the annual IDSVA Commencement Ceremony at the National Museum of Art (MUNAL) in Mexico City on January 14, 2023.
Adriano Pedrosa, Curator Behind Celebrated ‘Afro-Atlantic Histories’ Show, Wins $25,000 Prize
Adriano Pedrosa, the curator behind an acclaimed series of exhibitions that’s been credited with dramatically expanding art history, has won a $25,000 award given out by Bard College’s Center for Curatorial Studies. He is the 2023 recipient of the Audrey Irmas Award for Curatorial Excellence, which has gone to an array of well-regarded curators, from Carolyn Christov-Bakargiev to Okwui Enwezor. He is one of the few Latin American curators to have ever won the award. Pedrosa is the artistic director of the Museu de Arte de São Paulo, where he has initiated the “Histórias” series, whose aim is to think through under-recognized...
University Consortium on Afro-Latin American Studies announced
The Afro-Latin American Research Institute at the Hutchins Center is partnering with five institutions to establish the University Consortium on Afro-Latin American Studies after receiving a $1.7 million grant from the Ford Foundation. The consortium, which will be led by Professor Alejandro de la Fuente, was announced at the commencement of the ALARI Second Continental Conference on Afro-Latin American Studies on Wednesday.
Music in British North America
What was music like in Early America? How did different early Americans — Native Americans, African Americans, and White Americans — integrate and use music in their daily lives? This episode of Ben Franklin’s World is the second of a 5-episode series about music in Early America.
