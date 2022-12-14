ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

NFL explains absolutely brutal call in Vikings-Colts game

The Minnesota Vikings won a dramatic affair over the Indianapolis Colts Saturday, emerging with a 39-36 overtime victory. But it was not a win without controversy, as NFL officials came under fire for their actions in this one. An absolutely brutal call was made in the game that wiped a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy