Read full article on original website
Related
kslnewsradio.com
Utah’s employment rate sees slight increase
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Workforce Services released the November jobs report on Friday morning. In the past 12 months, employment increased an estimated 2.6%. Additionally, the state added a cumulative 43,100 jobs since last November making Utah’s current job count 1,688,600. The seasonally-adjusted unemployment...
kslnewsradio.com
Four-year degrees will no longer be required for jobs
SALT LAKE CITY — Higher education is not a one-size fits all solution for hopes of getting a great career. Gov. Cox and the state of Utah are now doing away with a four-year degree requirement for state jobs. “Far too often degrees have become blanketed barriers to entry...
kslnewsradio.com
Utah distillery business booming despite small business hurdles
SALT LAKE CITY — While small businesses across the nation are struggling, one industry is doing well. Craft distilling. But running a distillery in Utah comes with complications. Alan Scott, the co-owner of Waterpocket Distillery, said they are struggling to deal with rising costs, “It’s not just inflation. It’s...
kslnewsradio.com
Ogden Valley to get $5.5 million to help conserve and reuse water
EDEN, Utah — Water usage continues to be an issue across the state, and now Ogden Valley is making an effort to reuse and conserve it. The Wolf Creek Water and Sewer Improvement District is looking at $5.5 million to upgrade sewer systems and drill a new well for the Eden area.
kslnewsradio.com
Gov. Cox’s 2024 budget proposal includes raise for teachers, UEA grateful
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah teachers could get a $6,000 raise in 2024 if Gov. Cox’s proposed 2024 budget is approved. Utah Education Association President Renée Pinkney joins KSL NewsRadio’s Dave and Dujanovic to discuss what this potential raise means for teachers. Pinkney says $6,000 is...
8 Utahns charged for defrauding consumers of $100 million through the sale of dietary supplements
Eight Utahns and one man from Washington have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Utah for allegedly participating in a fraudulent online scheme through which they obtained more than $100 million by stealing credit and debit card payments.
kslnewsradio.com
Intermountain Healthcare hospitals ranked highly for maternity care in new report
SALT LAKE CITY — U.S. News & World Report has released its annual list of “Best Hospitals for Maternity Care.” Seven of the top 300 hospitals are Intermountain Healthcare Hospitals in Utah. After evaluating different factors, U.S. News compiled the list. Evaluations included how well hospitals attend...
kslnewsradio.com
Gov. Cox announces state will loosen hiring requirements
SALT LAKE CITY — Gov. Spencer Cox announced Tuesday the state of Utah will be loosening its hiring requirements. According to Cox, the state will no longer be requiring four-year degrees for potential employees. He said employers have been focusing too much on what is on a piece of paper and not on experience.
kslnewsradio.com
Salary increases for judges being considered by state leaders
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah State Legislature is exploring the possibility of giving judges a bump in salary. The Executive Appropriations Committee is also considering a pay raise for other state leaders including: the governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, state auditor and state treasurer. They would all get a 5% percent raise.
kslnewsradio.com
Wasatch Front hit with another messy morning commute
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah got hit with another round of snow overnight making for a rough morning commute. According to Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden, there have been dozens of weather-related crashes in the Salt Lake area. There were 25 accidents reported between 8:15 on Tuesday night...
kslnewsradio.com
Utah snowpack: Where does it stand and how much more do we need?
SALT LAKE CITY — Recent storms have made for more than one difficult drive to work for a lot of Utahns over the past few weeks. But the rough commutes pale in comparison to the good they’ve done the Utah snowpack. “It’s exactly what we need right now,”...
kslnewsradio.com
Utah drivers urged to slow down amid winter weather conditions
SALT LAKE CITY — It’s not just bad weather creating dangerous driving conditions this week. The Utah Highway Patrol said speeding drivers were part a large number of accidents on roads this week. UHP Sgt. Cameron Roden said Utah drivers clocked at over 100 miles per hour during...
kslnewsradio.com
Developers unveil first stage of The Point to state leaders
SALT LAKE CITY — Leaders at the Utah State Capitol got their first look Tuesday at how, The Point, a new development at the site of the old state prison, will look like. The Point Development unveiled how 100 acres would be developed in the middle of a 15-minute city. The 100 acres is part of the 600 acres left behind by the old prison. In addition to tall commercial buildings and dozens of apartment complexes, the city would also have a river running through the middle of it and a large park.
kslnewsradio.com
Polygamist sect leader accused of orchestrating girls’ disappearance
SALT LAKE CITY — The leader of a polygamist sect stands accused of helping arrange the disappearance of eight girls from Arizona group homes, a couple of months after federal agents raided his homes on the Utah/Arizona border and removed them from his custody. A new indictment filed earlier...
kslnewsradio.com
Man fled through western states before arrest in Utah, police say
EMERY, Utah — A man who allegedly fled from Nebraska after cutting off an ankle monitor has been arrested in Emery after a high-speed chase. A probable cause statement said that 40-year-old Jesse Budenholzer led Emery County Police on a pursuit. According to the statement, Budenholzer led police down...
kslnewsradio.com
What you need to know about avalanche safety in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah has seen many avalanches this season, two of them have been in the past two days. Typically, when thinking of avalanches we think of them happening in the high back country. But the most recent ones have been at a lower elevation, which brings it uncomfortably close to home.
Comments / 1