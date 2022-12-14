SALT LAKE CITY — Leaders at the Utah State Capitol got their first look Tuesday at how, The Point, a new development at the site of the old state prison, will look like. The Point Development unveiled how 100 acres would be developed in the middle of a 15-minute city. The 100 acres is part of the 600 acres left behind by the old prison. In addition to tall commercial buildings and dozens of apartment complexes, the city would also have a river running through the middle of it and a large park.

