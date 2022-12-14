ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

Comments / 7

Penny Monie Jars
5d ago

and they only got 5 years???? that ain't right they should get life. wth is five years

Reply(2)
4
Related
atlantanewsfirst.com

Henry County man sentenced to life in prison for killing ex-girlfriend

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Barnesville man has been sentenced to life in prison for killing his ex-girlfriend. 22-year-old Raphael Kelley shot his ex-girlfriend Laci Moss six times during a 4th of July barbeque in 2021 after the pair got into a disagreement. Kelley plead guilty to malice...
HENRY COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Clayton County employees fired following inmate's death

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Employees at the Clayton County Jail were fired following an internal investigation of an inmate's death. Terry Lee Thurmond, 38, died after officers used a Taser on him during a struggle, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Thurmond struggled with officers after they tried...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Woman shot in apparent road rage incident in DeKalb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman was shot late Sunday night in an apparent road rage incident in DeKalb County. DeKalb police arrived at 3491 Robins Landing Way around 10 p.m. and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. She had apparently been in an “altercation” and the other driver shot at her car, hitting the victim. She was able to drive to the location where police responded and she was taken to the hospital for treatment.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
Vibe

Gunna’s Goodr Charity Event Canceled Three Days After Jail Release For Security Reasons

Upon Gunna’s release from Atlanta’s Fulton County Jail on Dec. 14, the YSL rapper got straight to giving back to the community — or at least tried. Gunna partnered with Goodr hours after leaving jail to donate $100,000 in gift cards to Atlanta families on Dec. 18th. However, the city of South Fulton Police Department canceled the event for “security” reasons. More from VIBE.comGunna Released From Prison After Pleading Guilty To RICO ChargeBoosie Labels Gunna A "Rat" For Taking Plea Deal In RICO CaseHacker Leaks Hundreds Of Songs From Future, Young Thug, Gunna, And More On Saturday (Dec. 17), South Fulton...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Funeral arranged for Buckhead murder victim

BUCKHEAD - Loved ones will gather for the funeral of a mother and grandmother found stabbed to death in her Buckhead garage. Her son, Michael, discovered his mother's body after traveling to Buckhead from Washington D.C. to prepare for the holidays. "We had a ton of things that we were...
ATLANTA, GA
WJBF

Wanted murder suspect Jawuandre Kelly arrested in DeKalb County

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — The Burke County Sheriff’s Office says a wanted murder suspect has been arrested. Authorities were searching for Jawuandre Kelly in connection with a July murder in Girard, Georgia. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s office took him into custody Friday, December 16. He’s expected to be extradited to Burke County Saturday afternoon. […]
BURKE COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Atlanta police looking for people of interest in robbery

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help in identifying persons of interest in a robbery. Two men entered the Wendy’s at 1025 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. SW Sept. 6 around 12:35 a.m. They approached the victim and robbed them, going through the victim’s pockets and taking their cellphone.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

11Alive

Atlanta, GA
61K+
Followers
13K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta local news

 https://www.11alive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy