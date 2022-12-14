Read full article on original website
Penny Monie Jars
5d ago
and they only got 5 years???? that ain't right they should get life. wth is five years
fox5atlanta.com
Family of man killed during FBI raid celebrates murder charge against Atlanta officer, calls for conviction
ATLANTA - Jimmy Atchison's family and loved ones demonstrated outside the Fulton County courthouse demanding justice for the man killed by a former Atlanta Police Department officer in 2019. Fulton County prosecutors indicted Sung Kim in the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Atchison during a federal raid of a northwest Atlanta...
Man gets life for killing ex-girlfriend at 4th of July barbecue in Henry County
A 22-year-old Georgia man who pleaded guilty to killing his ex-girlfriend during a 4th of July barbecue at her Locust Grove home will spend the rest of his life in prison after he was sentenced Monday.
Family members turn in second suspect in July homicide, armed robbery
SOUTH FULTON — South Fulton Police said a second suspect in a July homicide and armed robbery was turned in by his family members on Saturday. On July 26, two men allegedly committed an armed robbery at the Family Dollar store at 4837 Roosevelt Highway in South Fulton. Police...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Henry County man sentenced to life in prison for killing ex-girlfriend
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Barnesville man has been sentenced to life in prison for killing his ex-girlfriend. 22-year-old Raphael Kelley shot his ex-girlfriend Laci Moss six times during a 4th of July barbeque in 2021 after the pair got into a disagreement. Kelley plead guilty to malice...
WJCL
SWAT team captures suspect wanted for the murder of Georgia correctional officer
Authorities in Georgia have arrested a man they say is responsible for the shooting death of a correctional officer. The body of 59-year-old Scott Riner was discovered the morning of December 13 outside the Gwinnett County Correctional Center. Investigators say 22-year-old Yahya Abdulkadir got into a confrontation with Riner before...
Bond denied for man accused of killing Gwinnett correctional officer
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The man accused of shooting and killing a Gwinnett County correctional officer was denied bond on Sunday. Gwinnett County Police said their SWAT team arrested Yahya Abdulkadir, 22, around 1:30 p.m. on Friday in Lithonia. He faces felony murder and aggravated assault charges concerning the officer's death.
fox5atlanta.com
Man on the run after shooting his ex, her boyfriend in Johns Creek, police say
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. - Police are searching for a gunman who has been on the run after a domestic violence-related shooting that injured two people at a home in north Fulton County. The shooting happened around 3 a.m. at a home on Plantation Bridge Drive in Johns Creek. Officers arrived...
Family of Atlanta 16-year-old killed says they tried to get him back on the right track
ATLANTA — The parents of one of two teenagers killed in a shootout that started over a social media dispute say their son was hanging with the wrong crowd. Three other teens were also injured in the shooting. The family of 16-year-old Justin Powell say they reached out for...
Police: Family members turn in South Fulton food mart homicide, robbery suspect
A second suspect accused of holding up two South Fulton discount stores and shooting a clerk to death in July has been arrested
Clayton County employees fired following inmate's death
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Employees at the Clayton County Jail were fired following an internal investigation of an inmate's death. Terry Lee Thurmond, 38, died after officers used a Taser on him during a struggle, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Thurmond struggled with officers after they tried...
Paulding County detectives, GBI investigating Douglasville murder
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead in the driveway of a Douglasville subdivision. The Paulding County Sheriff's Office announced the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting with the murder case on Monday. Deputies were called to a home along Warrenton Drive in...
1 in custody after road rage incident leads to deadly shooting outside Stone Mountain tavern, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A road rage incident led to a deadly shooting outside a Stone Mountain bar Monday night. Police were called to the parking lot of Will Henry's Tavern, across from the Kroger along Rockbridge Road, shortly after 7 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a 40-year-old man with an "apparent gunshot wound."
atlantanewsfirst.com
Woman shot in apparent road rage incident in DeKalb County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman was shot late Sunday night in an apparent road rage incident in DeKalb County. DeKalb police arrived at 3491 Robins Landing Way around 10 p.m. and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. She had apparently been in an “altercation” and the other driver shot at her car, hitting the victim. She was able to drive to the location where police responded and she was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Gunna’s Goodr Charity Event Canceled Three Days After Jail Release For Security Reasons
Upon Gunna’s release from Atlanta’s Fulton County Jail on Dec. 14, the YSL rapper got straight to giving back to the community — or at least tried. Gunna partnered with Goodr hours after leaving jail to donate $100,000 in gift cards to Atlanta families on Dec. 18th. However, the city of South Fulton Police Department canceled the event for “security” reasons. More from VIBE.comGunna Released From Prison After Pleading Guilty To RICO ChargeBoosie Labels Gunna A "Rat" For Taking Plea Deal In RICO CaseHacker Leaks Hundreds Of Songs From Future, Young Thug, Gunna, And More On Saturday (Dec. 17), South Fulton...
fox5atlanta.com
Funeral arranged for Buckhead murder victim
BUCKHEAD - Loved ones will gather for the funeral of a mother and grandmother found stabbed to death in her Buckhead garage. Her son, Michael, discovered his mother's body after traveling to Buckhead from Washington D.C. to prepare for the holidays. "We had a ton of things that we were...
1 dead, 1 injured in separate shootings hours apart in DeKalb County
Two men were struck in separate shootings 10 hours apart in DeKalb County on Saturday, police said.
Woman injured in shooting outside Plaza Theatre, police say
A shooting in the parking lot of Atlanta’s Plaza Theatre and shopping center has left one person injured Monday afternoon, according to police.
Wanted murder suspect Jawuandre Kelly arrested in DeKalb County
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — The Burke County Sheriff’s Office says a wanted murder suspect has been arrested. Authorities were searching for Jawuandre Kelly in connection with a July murder in Girard, Georgia. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s office took him into custody Friday, December 16. He’s expected to be extradited to Burke County Saturday afternoon. […]
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta police looking for people of interest in robbery
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help in identifying persons of interest in a robbery. Two men entered the Wendy’s at 1025 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. SW Sept. 6 around 12:35 a.m. They approached the victim and robbed them, going through the victim’s pockets and taking their cellphone.
fox5atlanta.com
Police release identities of two teens killed in southwest Atlanta shootout
ATLANTA - The Fulton County Medical Examiners Office has released the identities of the two young boys killed in what officials referred to as a shootout over a dispute on social media. Justin Powell was identified as the 16-year-old victim. Powell's family provided FOX 5 with a photo of him.
