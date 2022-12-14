ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

rocketcitynow.com

Jere Adcock retires after lifetime of football

DECATUR, Ala. — Like many head coaches, Jere Adcock grew up being a huge sports fan. "As a little kid, I would sit there, you know we didn't have any the stuff you have on TV now, but I would sit there on Friday night [and] if I couldn't go to the local high school game, I would sit there and listen to it and I would listen to it with a piece of paper and I would draw [the plays]," said Adcock.
DECATUR, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Booth, Miles named 6A coaches of year

The Alabama Baseball Coaches Association awarded Hartselle’s William Booth and Jake Miles at their recent awards banquet. Booth was named the 6A coach of the year following the Tigers’ state championship earlier this year. Miles was named state champion assistant coach of the year. Booth and Miles led...
HARTSELLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Attorney Reacts to Madison Bus Incident

HUNTSVILLE, AL
256today.com

Off The Record: The latest rumors and rumblings in North Alabama.

The commander of U.S. Space Command, Gen. Dickinson, is reportedly “massaging the message.” What that means is open to interpretation but Dickinson has long been considered to be somewhat reluctant to embrace the Rocket City. The decision, however, rests with the Secretary of the Air Force. Country tribute...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Alabama (-61°F!)

Discover the Coldest Place in Alabama (-61°F!) Widely known as the Heart of Dixie, Alabama is one of the states that makes up the American South. Located between Georgia in the east and Mississippi in the west, Alabama also borders the Gulf of Mexico in the south. Huntsville, Mobile, and Birmingham are some of the state’s largest and most important cities. Interspersed among the urban areas are thousands of miles of waterways and wetlands. The southern half of the state is chock full of American alligators, as well as snakes, turtles, and other water-loving creatures. While not generally known for its cold temperatures, there is one city that takes the title of coldest place in Alabama.
ALABAMA STATE
osoblanco.org

What has Chasen Uptain been doing in Huntsville, Alabama, and who is he

Chasen Uptain was caught and charged with rape in Madison County, Alabama. He was from Huntsville and worked as an attendant specialist. Even though Chasen Uptain’s donation of money to help support downtown servers and bartenders got a lot of attention a long time ago, he is now seen as a sexual predator by the public.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Attorney Responds to Viral Video of Bus Incident

MADISON, AL
WAFF

Alabama man arrested for alleged role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An Alabama man was arrested in Huntsville on Dec. 13 for his alleged role in the attack on the United States Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. According to court documents, Bryan Shawn Smith was seen at the Capitol wearing an army green jacket, a camouflage baseball hat and sunglasses at times.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
biogamergirl.com

All-You-Can-Eat Wing Night for $19.99 Starts at Toybox Bistro in Huntsville

The Toybox Bistro is a fun little restaurant located at 511 Jordan Ln NW, Huntsville, AL 35805 has announced its all-you-can-eat wing night held monthly at the establishment. For only $19.99 per person, wing lovers can head over the restaurant and eat all the wings their stomach can handle. You get to choose from several dipping sauces that includes the establishment's very on Blueberry Jalapeno dipping sauce. The only catch is there is no sharing and no doggie bags. I tried out Toybox Bistro's All-You-Can-Eat Wing night that started at 5 PM. A server brings you out 12 wings the first time you order, and you choose your dipping sauce. Well, that is as far as I made it. I couldn't eat anymore. And while a couple at the next table had downed 8 baskets together before I got there. I would say it evens out for the restaurant at the end of the day.
HUNTSVILLE, AL

