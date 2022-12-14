Read full article on original website
ozaukeepress.com
Pastor Seth John Meeks
Seth John Meeks of Port Washington was born to Randy and Jeanne Meeks (nee Dillingham) on Nov. 8, 1980, in Morrison, Ill. He unexpectedly went home to be with Jesus at age 42 on Dec. 11, 2022. He married his childhood sweetheart, Anya Meeks (nee Panice), on June 30, 2001,...
ozaukeepress.com
Randall E. ‘Randy’ Ingelse
Randall E. “Randy” Ingelse of Belgium passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at Froedtert Hospital at the age of 74. He was born the son of Lawrence and Eleanor (nee Voskuil) Ingelse on May 28, 1948, in Sheboygan. Randy was a 1967 graduate of Oostburg High School...
ozaukeepress.com
Vada ‘Alice’ Dickmann
Vada “Alice” Dickmann, age 93, of Saukville, Wis., passed away peacefully on Dec. 7, 2022, at Cedar Community in West Bend, Wis. Alice was born on Jan. 14, 1929, to Vada and Claude Dalton in Barnum, Wis. After graduating from North Division High School, she went on to...
ozaukeepress.com
Sharon Bohlen
Sharon A. Bohlen, age 82, of the Town of Saukville, Wis., found eternal peace Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at Milan Estates in Saukville, Wis. She was born in Milwaukee, Wis., on Aug. 30, 1940, to Thomas and Anne C. (Ternes) Marcus. She grew up in Port Washington and graduated from...
ozaukeepress.com
Allen E. Cooper
Allen Cooper of Port Washington, formerly of Edgerton and Butler, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Saturday morning, Nov. 19, 2022. He was 96 years old. Allen was raised on a farm near the Rock River, attended a single-room grade school and graduated from Milton Union High School.
ozaukeepress.com
Tracy Tenpenny
Tracy Donald Tenpenny, adoring husband of Clare and loving father of Joe and Lorraine, was welcomed into eternal life on Dec. 2, 2022, by a multitude of angels and saints at the age of 54. Tracy, the son of Jerry and Barbara Tenpenny, was born on Nov. 6, 1968, in...
ozaukeepress.com
Dolores Joers
Dolores Caroline Joers of Cedarburg passed away on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at the age of 95. She was born in Milwaukee to Frank and Mary (Mueller) Storch on Jan. 25, 1927. Dolores married Arthur Joers on May 17, 1969, in Milwaukee. Dolores graduated from Messmer High School in 1944.
ozaukeepress.com
James Boyd
James Palmer “Jim” Boyd of Grafton, Wis., was called to his heavenly home on Nov. 30, 2022. We trust he has already found heaven’s perfect fishing hole and cast a line for the big one!. Jim was born in Flint, Mich., on June 20, 1942, to Orley...
ozaukeepress.com
Antoine honored
The Belgium Village Board on Monday thanked Village Attorney Gerald Antoine for his 37 years of service. Antoine is retiring, and Monday was his last Village Board meeting. He was presented with a plaque. Antoine was born and raised in Belgium and said serving the village has been special. “This...
ozaukeepress.com
Grafton tops one rival, loses heartbreaker to other
GRAFTON’S MARISSA MORGAN looked to pass around the defense of Port Washington’s Sierra Miller on Dec. 6 in Grafton. Photo by Mitch Maersch.
ozaukeepress.com
Richard ‘Rick’ Shock
Richard “Rick” A. Shock of Grafton peacefully passed away on Dec. 7, 2022, joining his late wife Nancy (nee Lampe) on their wedding anniversary. Richard was born on Feb. 4, 1952. to his late parents Elsworth and Shirley (nee Caps). Richard was later united in marriage with his true love, Nancy, in 1974 at St. John Lutheran Church in Grafton. Together they were blessed with one son, Nick (Becky). Because of Richard’s love for the outdoors, he would often be camping, fishing, skiing, golfing, kayaking, boating and driving the ATV’s. Richard could be considered the Packer’s biggest fan since he would watch his beloved team play every Sunday, along with the Badgers. For over 20 years, he spent his time working as a shipping manager before retiring in 2017. Richard is survived by his beloved son, Nick (Becky); his sisters, Debbie (Tom), Pam (Craig) Griffith and Sue (Ed) White; and his brother, Steve. Richard is also survived by grandchildren, Kaiya, Brady and Bennett. Richard will be missed by many more friends and family members. Richard was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy, and his parents Elsworth and Shirley. A memorial service will be held for Rick at St. John Lutheran Church in Grafton at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. A visitation will be held prior to the service from 10 to 11:15 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. John Lutheran Church are appreciated. Please see www.muellerfuneralhome.com for online condolences.
ozaukeepress.com
Grafton boys sweep rivals in different fashions
Black Hawks take it to Port Washington, edge Cedarburg on McNabb’s last-second layup in OT. GRAFTON’S MICHAEL MCNABB JR. went up for a dunk against Port Washington on Dec. 6 (Left). Photo by Mitch Maersch PORT WASHINGTON’S RYAN BURMESCH drove the lane against Matthew Zabel at Grafton on Dec. 6 (Right). Photo by Mitch Maersch.
ozaukeepress.com
Village president says his mission is accomplished
Grafton Village President Jim Brunnquell said he has accomplished everything he set out to do when he was first elected to the office nearly 20 years ago, making this a good time to not seek re-election in the spring election. “There were a couple things I set out to do,...
ozaukeepress.com
From Pizza Hut to Port Family Pharmacy
Independent drug store opens in completely renovated restaurant building next to former Apothecary site. PORT FAMILY PHARMACY opened its doors in the former Pizza Hut restaurant building on Wisconsin Street in Port Washington (far left photo) on Dec. 1. The staff includes (from left) Kyler Ward, a certified pharmacy technician and director of retail services; Michael Vineburg, the owner and pharmacist; and Courtney Baxter, a certified pharmacy technician and director of long-term care. Photos by Sam Arendt.
ozaukeepress.com
Teen charged with stealing Jeep, leading cops on chase
A teenager accused of stealing a vehicle from Grafton with two friends, then leading authorities on a chase into Milwaukee while avoiding tire spikes and surviving an attempt to run him off the highway, was charged last week in Ozaukee County with two felonies. Jacquon L. Dawson, 18, faces charges...
ozaukeepress.com
Sunken treasure from Port
For decades, an 8-foot-tall anchor from the schooner America and a 15-foot-tall wooden rudder believed to be from the trading schooner Byron — artifacts lifted from the bottom of Lake Michigan by diver Allen “Butch” Klopp — graced the yard of Klopp’s home on South Division Street in Port Washington.
ozaukeepress.com
Gifts from the heart made with their hands
Often the best Christmas gifts, especially those given by children, are handmade ones, and that’s the idea behind the annual Handmade for the Holidays workshops at Riveredge Nature Center in the Town of Saukville. Hard at work taking care of her gift list recently was 9-year-old Zoey Ristan, who created a wood display box with guidance from Laurie Pestby (above). Photo by Sam Arendt.
ozaukeepress.com
PHOTO OP-ED: Is that a mountain rising over the Port Washington lakefront?
Is that a mountain rising over the Port Washington lakefront?. Maybe not quite a mountain, but one very impressive pile of dirt has appeared beside the Port Washington Marina. No, it is not intended to be a ski hill for beginners, and it is not meant to be a permanent feature of the lakefront. The soil was dug out of the marina bottom over the last few weeks to increase the water depth to accommodate 14 additional boat slips. When the expansion was approved, it was reported the dredged material would be used to stabilize nearby areas of the shoreline, though it is possible the prodigious volume of dirt may have exceeded expectations. In any case, the dredging spoil is expected to be removed sooner or later. Meanwhile, residents of the Newport Shores and Lighthouse condominiums (the buildings in the photo) will have a good view of the marina expansion operation—and the mountain it has created. Photo by Sam Arendt.
ozaukeepress.com
CG-Belgium wrestlers win another tourney
Rockets beat Port; Pirates beat Grafton; Ozaukee wins two of three Big East Conference matches. The Cedar Grove-Belgium High School wrestling team notched two tournament wins in as many tries last Saturday. The Rockets scored 200.5 points and easily won the 18-team Rebel Invite at Kimberly. Crandon was second with...
ozaukeepress.com
Grafton school draws a crowd with a plethora of Christmas cookies
Thousands of homemade holiday treats, some of which were displayed by 12-year-old Maya Ertl, filled table after table at St. Paul Lutheran School for the school’s annual Christmas Cookie Walk on Dec. 3. Photos by Sam Arendt.
