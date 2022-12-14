Read full article on original website
The daughter of Haitian immigrants, Claudine Gay is appointed the first black president of Harvard UniversityAnita DurairajCambridge, MA
Residents will decide how Somerville spends $1 million of its budget next yearThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Harvard University announces Claudine Gay as 1st Black president, 2nd womanB.R. ShenoyCambridge, MA
Tufts announces construction of new residence hallThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Boston Red Sox DFA Top ProspectOnlyHomersBoston, MA
NECN
NH Officer Hit by Another Police Cruiser Amid Slick Conditions
A police officer in Hollis, New Hampshire was hit Friday morning by another police cruiser that was sliding on the road due to the winter weather, according to a news release. Hollis police responded at around 6:45 a.m. Friday to the area of Silver Lake Road near Federal Hill Road for a report of a vehicle going off the road because of the weather, the agency said.
Police investigating crash involving pedestrian in front of Lowell elementary school
LOWELL, Mass. — Police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian that happened in front of an elementary school in Lowell on Wednesday morning. Officers responding to the area of 300 Chelmsford Street after 8 a.m. found a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle outside of Lincoln Elementary School, according to Lowell police.
thelocalne.ws
One injured in Route 1 crash in Rowley
ROWLEY — A driver had to be freed from his car and hospitalized after it collided with a dump truck Wednesday. The crash happened a little after 9:25 p.m. on Route 1 at the Glen Street intersection. The dispatcher said she got conflicting reports from calls with some saying there were no injuries and some saying the driver was trapped in the car.
Driver Escapes Serious Injury in Rollover Accident in Haverhill’s Riverside Section
A driver escaped injuries late last Thursday night after his car flipped over in Haverhill’s Riverside neighborhood. The accident took place just before midnight, near 150 Lincoln Ave. Deputy Police Chief Stephen J. Doherty Jr. said the driver was “drowsy,” but did not require treatment. There were no charges...
Large emergency response after car crashes into building in Lynn
LYNN, Mass. — An investigation is underway after multiple emergency crews responded to a car crashed into a building in Lynn. Police were called to 820 Boston Street in Lynn and found an SUV in the building. There are no word on injuries and the cause of the crash...
NECN
Teenage Driver Dead in Stoughton Car Crash
A driver is dead after crashing their car off a street in Stoughton, Massachusetts, overnight, authorities said Wednesday. The car drove off Sumner Street near Ryan Road, hitting a guard rail, according to the Norfolk District Attorney's Office. The driver was found dead at the scene and later identified as 16-year-old Ja’Zell Bentencourt, of Stoughton.
NECN
‘Really Sad:' 14-Year-Old Grazed by Bullet in Jamaica Plain, Suspect Identified
People in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood have been left on edge, after a 14-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet Thursday afternoon. That 14-year-old is OK, and police said she declined medical help after being grazed by the bullet on Boylston Street in a residential area of Jamaica Plain. Officers...
DA identifies 16-year-old driver who died when car went off road, struck guardrail in Stoughton
STOUGHTON, Mass. — An investigation is underway after a 16-year-old driver died in a crash in Stoughton overnight, officials said. Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash in the area of Sumner Stret near the intersection with Ryan Road found a vehicle that had gone off the road and crashed into a guardrail, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office.
NECN
New Murder Charge for Man Caught Jumping From Roxbury High-Rise
The man who allegedly tried jumping out of a 12th-story apartment where a dead body was found in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood Sunday has now been charged with murder. Michael Perry, 37, is due to face the charge in Boston Municipal Court Friday afternoon, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office. They identified the man who died as Jose Aponte.
NECN
Person Dies After Being Hit by Truck at Shipping Facility in Franklin
A person died after being hit by a truck in Franklin, Massachusetts, Friday morning, police said. First responders were called to the local warehouse run by XPO Logistics, a trucking company, about 6:32 a.m., police said. They found the person on the ground, not breathing, and he was pronounced dead after being taken to Milford Hospital.
NECN
Fatal Shooting Under Investigation in Roxbury
Boston police have confirmed that a man has died after a shooting overnight in the city's Roxbury neighborhood. The shooting was reported around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday on Kensington Street, according to Boston EMS. No one was transported from the scene, they said. Police announced in a press release Thursday morning...
NECN
Boston Elementary School Placed on Lockdown After Intruder Found on Campus
A Boston elementary school was placed on lockdown Friday afternoon due to an intruder on campus, school officials said. According to a letter sent to families, the William E. Russell Elementary School in Dorchester went into "Safe Mode" for about 20 minutes after an unknown, unauthorized person made it onto school grounds and spoke with staff. Boston Public Schools Safety Services and Boston police were both called in.
NECN
Parent Accused of Threatening School Superintendent in Concord, Mass.
A parent has been arrested in Concord, Massachusetts, after allegedly threatening the superintendent of schools. In a letter sent to the school community Wednesday, police said the parent made a specific threat against Dr. Laurie Hunter on Monday. Police were called in and that parent was arrested. The Middlesex County...
NECN
Boston Police Looking for Missing 15-Year-Old
The teenager has been found, and the missing person alert has been canceled. Below is an earlier version of this story. Boston Police are looking for a 15-year-old that has been missing since Wednesday. They asked for the public's help finding Jeyla Priscilla Monteiro, she was last seen Wednesday at...
NECN
Man Arrested After 68-Year-Old Woman Attacked in Roxbury
A man was arrested Thursday after a 68-year-old woman was assaulted earlier this month in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood. The Boston Police Department shared a surveillance photo earlier in the day asking the public's help to identify a person of interest in the incident. The department later announced that 34-year-old Ranlee Flores of Roxbury had been arrested.
NECN
Highway Sign Falls, Lands on Vehicle on I-93 in Somerville
A highway sign suspended over Interstate 93 in Somerville, Massachusetts became loose and landed on a vehicle on Friday morning, officials say. Around 9:10 a.m., a green overhead highway sign came loose and landed in the right travel lane of I-93 north near Sullivan Square, Massachusetts Department of Transportation officials said.
NECN
Back in Mass., Man Accused in Marshfield Couple's Brutal Killing Pleads Not Guilty
The man suspected of killing an older couple whose bodies were found at their Marshfield, Massachusetts, home last month appeared in court to face a judge Friday. Christopher Keeley, 27, pleaded not guilty to murder charges in Plymouth District Court Friday afternoon, hours after being brought back to the state, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office. He was arrested in Miami Beach, Florida, after a dayslong manhunt.
Boston police locate 15-year-old girl last seen playing in basketball game
BOSTON — Boston police have cancelled the missing person alert for the 15-year-old girl who was last seen playing in a basketball game on Wednesday night. Jeyla Priscilla Monteiro, of Roxbury, was not seen since she appeared in a game at the Community Academy of Science and Health at 11 Charles Street in the Fields Corner area of Dorchester around 6 p.m., according to the Boston Police Department.
Tractor-Trailer Crash With Injuries Reported On I-495 North In Tewksbury
A multi-car crash with reported injuries has traffic jammed on I-495 in Tewksbury, officials said.The crash involving a tractor-trailer was reported near Exit 94 on I-495 North around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, according to WBZ Traffic on Twitter. #MATraffic - #Tewksbury - I-495 NB before …
bpdnews.com
BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department Seeks the Public’s Help to Identify Suspects Wanted in Connection to Recent Larceny in Downtown Crossing
BPD Community Alert: Detectives assigned to District A-1 (Downtown) are seeking the public’s assistance to identify the suspects in the images above in connection to a recent larceny in Downtown Crossing. At about 4:55 PM on Saturday December 10, 2022, officers spoke to employees at Mystique Jewelers located at 333 Washington Street who stated that the suspects shown in the images above had stolen a diamond bracelet valued at $4000.00 U.S. Currency. The reporting parties stated that the two were in the store for about 30 minutes and had looked at several pieces of jewelry before leaving the store with the female suspect still wearing the unpurchased bracelet on her wrist.
