ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, KS

Comments / 0

Related
bluevalleypost.com

County will pay $450K more for JoCo Square project

Why the price hike and who’s paying for it: County officials said inflation and limited market availability have driven up the construction costs for the second phase of the project. The total cost of remaking the site of the former county courthouse into a public plaza is now roughly...
OLATHE, KS
KCTV 5

Parents react to Olathe Public Schools' rolling bus blackouts

Newly appointed Kansas City, Missouri, Police Chief Stacey Graves made history when she was sworn in Thursday. Now, we take a look at how the community feels about it. ‘It’s not a game’: Recovering addict, father describe dangers of fentanyl. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A recovering opioid...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

DESE critical of Independence's four-day school week

Newly appointed Kansas City, Missouri, Police Chief Stacey Graves made history when she was sworn in Thursday. Now, we take a look at how the community feels about it. ‘Historic day for public safety’: Women hold chief positions in KCMO police, fire departments. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Kansas...
KANSAS CITY, MO
lawrencekstimes.com

Lawrence City Commission takes no action on North Lawrence camp after pleas from residents to reverse evictions

Thirty people pleaded with city commissioners at their meeting Tuesday to reverse a staff decision to close the camp in North Lawrence for people experiencing homelessness. City commissioners did nothing in response. The Homeless Initiatives Division, a group of nonelected city staff members, started distributing eviction notices to people staying...
LAWRENCE, KS
kttn.com

Kansas pharmacy agrees to pay $3 million for improperly dispensing meds

PharmScript of KS, LLC, a long-term care pharmacy in Lenexa, Kansas, has agreed to pay $3 million to resolve allegations that it violated federal law by dispensing controlled substances to residents in nursing and long-term care facilities without valid prescriptions and that the company was wrongfully reimbursed by the Medicare and Medicaid programs.
LENEXA, KS
lstribune.net

Reorganized School District No. 7 Notice Of Open Public Meeting, Thursday, December 15, 2022 at 7:00 p.m.

Public notice is hereby given that the regular meeting of the Board of Education of Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Missouri will be held on Thursday, December 15, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. to consider and act upon the matters on the following tentative agenda and such other matters as may be presented at the meeting and determined to be appropriate for discussion at that time. This meeting will be live-streamed and recorded. Those interested in providing comments at the Board meeting need to email Linda.Ismert@LSR7.net before Wednesday, December 14 at 4 p.m. Notice of this meeting is also posted in BoardDocs where you may access the full board packet three days prior to the meeting by clicking on the link provided: http://www.boarddocs.com/mo/lsr7sd/Board.nsf/Public.
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
republic-online.com

County considering quarter-cent sales tax for new court facilities

Miami County commissioners are considering proposing a new quarter-cent sales tax to help fund new court facilities that have become even more of a priority with the 6th Judicial District recently receiving two new judge positions. Miami County Commission Chairman Rob Roberts made the announcement Wednesday, Dec. 7, during a...
MIAMI COUNTY, KS
KCTV 5

Two Johnson County airports move to higher FAA designations

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - An increase in flight operations prompted the Federal Aviation Administration to reclassify two Johnson County airport’s classifications. Under the new classifications, Johnson County Executive Airport changed classifications from a local airport to a regional airport and the New Century AirCenter switched from a regional airport to a national airport.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
bluevalleypost.com

Gerry Ray, former Kansas state rep from Overland Park, dies at 90

Former Kansas State Representative Gerry Ray, 90, died on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. Ray was elected to the Kansas House of Representatives in 1996 representing District 20 (now District 19) and served through her retirement from the seat in 2002. While in office, she was chairperson of the House Local Government Committee as well as a member of House Environment and Kansas Futures Committees.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
WIBW

Kansas veteran sentenced to prison for defrauding VA out of disability benefits

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas veteran will spend three years in prison for defrauding the VA out of half a million dollars in disability benefits. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas says on Tuesday, Dec. 13, that Bruce Hay, 54, of Greeley, a U.S. Army veteran, has been sentenced to 37 months - 3.08 years - in prison for defrauding the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs out of disability benefits. He has also been ordered to pay more than $537,000 in restitution.
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy