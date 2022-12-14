Read full article on original website
bluevalleypost.com
County will pay $450K more for JoCo Square project
Why the price hike and who’s paying for it: County officials said inflation and limited market availability have driven up the construction costs for the second phase of the project. The total cost of remaking the site of the former county courthouse into a public plaza is now roughly...
KCTV 5
Parents react to Olathe Public Schools' rolling bus blackouts
Newly appointed Kansas City, Missouri, Police Chief Stacey Graves made history when she was sworn in Thursday. Now, we take a look at how the community feels about it. ‘It’s not a game’: Recovering addict, father describe dangers of fentanyl. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A recovering opioid...
KCTV 5
DESE critical of Independence's four-day school week
Newly appointed Kansas City, Missouri, Police Chief Stacey Graves made history when she was sworn in Thursday. Now, we take a look at how the community feels about it. ‘Historic day for public safety’: Women hold chief positions in KCMO police, fire departments. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Kansas...
KCTV 5
City of Lawrence reverses decision to transition residents away from support site
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - A support campsite for houseless individuals just north of downtown Lawrence will remain open through March. The City of Lawrence announced the decision on Wednesday evening, a reversal from a previous decision to transition residents to the city’s winter shelter. The city had sanctioned the...
lawrencekstimes.com
Lawrence City Commission takes no action on North Lawrence camp after pleas from residents to reverse evictions
Thirty people pleaded with city commissioners at their meeting Tuesday to reverse a staff decision to close the camp in North Lawrence for people experiencing homelessness. City commissioners did nothing in response. The Homeless Initiatives Division, a group of nonelected city staff members, started distributing eviction notices to people staying...
Two Americas: Group working to combat dentist shortage in Kansas, Missouri
Kansas and Missouri continue dealing with shortage of dentists that dates back to 20 years. Reporter Megan Abundis spoke with those impacted by the crisis, and a group working to solve the problem.
KCTV 5
Jackson County authorities gather in Blue Springs after 30 opioid overdoses
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Blue Springs community is meeting Thursday night to have an open discussion to share ideas about how to stop fentanyl and opioid abuse among young people in Jackson County. The Blue Springs Police Department, Central Jackson County Fire Protection District and other community agencies...
kttn.com
Kansas pharmacy agrees to pay $3 million for improperly dispensing meds
PharmScript of KS, LLC, a long-term care pharmacy in Lenexa, Kansas, has agreed to pay $3 million to resolve allegations that it violated federal law by dispensing controlled substances to residents in nursing and long-term care facilities without valid prescriptions and that the company was wrongfully reimbursed by the Medicare and Medicaid programs.
lstribune.net
Reorganized School District No. 7 Notice Of Open Public Meeting, Thursday, December 15, 2022 at 7:00 p.m.
Public notice is hereby given that the regular meeting of the Board of Education of Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Missouri will be held on Thursday, December 15, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. to consider and act upon the matters on the following tentative agenda and such other matters as may be presented at the meeting and determined to be appropriate for discussion at that time. This meeting will be live-streamed and recorded. Those interested in providing comments at the Board meeting need to email Linda.Ismert@LSR7.net before Wednesday, December 14 at 4 p.m. Notice of this meeting is also posted in BoardDocs where you may access the full board packet three days prior to the meeting by clicking on the link provided: http://www.boarddocs.com/mo/lsr7sd/Board.nsf/Public.
republic-online.com
County considering quarter-cent sales tax for new court facilities
Miami County commissioners are considering proposing a new quarter-cent sales tax to help fund new court facilities that have become even more of a priority with the 6th Judicial District recently receiving two new judge positions. Miami County Commission Chairman Rob Roberts made the announcement Wednesday, Dec. 7, during a...
KCTV 5
Two Johnson County airports move to higher FAA designations
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - An increase in flight operations prompted the Federal Aviation Administration to reclassify two Johnson County airport’s classifications. Under the new classifications, Johnson County Executive Airport changed classifications from a local airport to a regional airport and the New Century AirCenter switched from a regional airport to a national airport.
Johnson County to ban truck traffic on some rural roads
Johnson County will now prohibit commercial truck traffic on more than a dozen segments of rural roadways.
bluevalleypost.com
Gerry Ray, former Kansas state rep from Overland Park, dies at 90
Former Kansas State Representative Gerry Ray, 90, died on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. Ray was elected to the Kansas House of Representatives in 1996 representing District 20 (now District 19) and served through her retirement from the seat in 2002. While in office, she was chairperson of the House Local Government Committee as well as a member of House Environment and Kansas Futures Committees.
kcur.org
Jackson County Republican wants to change Missouri Constitution to recognize same-sex marriages
With the right to same-sex marriage now protected by federal statute, a Jackson County Republican lawmaker believes it is time for Missouri to retire a portion of the state constitution that says the only valid marriages are “between a man and a woman.”. Rep. Chris Sander, R-Lone Jack, for...
Developers plan Northland apartment complex near former Cerner campus
NorthPoint Development plans a large new apartment project across the street from its newly established headquarters in Kansas City.
Unexpected decision for new Leavenworth mayor causing confusion, frustration
People in Leavenworth, Kansas say they're confused by city leadership.
KCTV 5
KC mayor slams Independence 4-day school week as ‘gimmick,’ says it will hurt parents and kids
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Independence School Board voted 6-1 Tuesday night to move the district to a four-day school week. But as the sun rose Wednesday morning, Kansas City’s mayor had some choice words for the school district to the east. “Thank you, (Board Member) Anthony Mondaine,...
KC-area heart specialists talk dangers of an aortic aneurysm, how to prevent it
The family of sportswriter Grant Wahl said a ruptured heart vessel caused his death — brought on by an undetected aneurysm.
KCTV 5
Kansas City ordinance outlines proposed slave reparations for Black residents
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A year and a half after Mayor Quinton Lucas pledged to establish a pilot program for reparations for Black Kansas City residents, a recently-filed ordinance outlines how the proposal would move forward. Ordinance # 220966, sponsored by Councilmember Melissa Robinson, states it is “expressing apologies...
WIBW
Kansas veteran sentenced to prison for defrauding VA out of disability benefits
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas veteran will spend three years in prison for defrauding the VA out of half a million dollars in disability benefits. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas says on Tuesday, Dec. 13, that Bruce Hay, 54, of Greeley, a U.S. Army veteran, has been sentenced to 37 months - 3.08 years - in prison for defrauding the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs out of disability benefits. He has also been ordered to pay more than $537,000 in restitution.
