ComicBook
Mandy Rose Makes First Comments Since WWE Release
Mandy Rose is no longer with WWE. The former NXT Women's Champion was released from her contract earlier this week following reports of WWE being unhappy with content that Rose was posting on her subscription-based platform. Rose was said to be caught off guard by the firing, but has remained in good spirits thanks to a wave of support from numerous names across the professional wrestling landscape. Stablemates Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin showed loved on social media while AEW stars Saraya and Maria Kanellis gave their respect as well.
ringsidenews.com
Lacey Evans Gets Festive In Naughty Santa Claus Outfit Photo Drop
Lacey Evans made her return to WWE television earlier this year, following a long hiatus due to pregnancy. Prior to that, she was involved in a strange angle with Ric Flair and feuding with Charlotte Flair. Regardless, Evans is now back in action and fans can’t wait for her new character. In the meantime, Evans is the gift that keeps on giving – as she gave yet another thirst trap recently.
WWE releases former NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose
The nature of content Rose was posting to FanTime played a role in her departure.
WWE Star Reportedly Released In Controversial Move
WWE has reportedly released Mandy Rose, who dropped the NXT Women's Championship to Roxanne Perez on Tuesday night. According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, Rose posted risque content on her FanTime page that the company deemed "outside the parameters of her contract." They reportedly felt they were "put in a tough position."
ComicBook
Mortal Kombat 12 Roster Teased
The roster of the next Mortal Kombat game -- tentatively dubbed Mortal Kombat 12 -- has been teased by series creator and director, Ed Boon. There's nothing definitive at the moment, but Boon has seemingly confirmed a few characters that will be in the next game, confirmed a few characters that are up in the air, and confirmed a few characters that will not be in the next installment in the series. All of the information specifically comes the way of Ed Boon's Twitter page, where he's been answering various questions from fans, including many about the next, but unannounced installment in the Mortal Kombat series.
ComicBook
Triple H Reportedly "Severely Underwhelmed" by Some Recent WWE Returns
The Triple H regime has been bent on bolstering the WWE roster. Since taking over main roster creative responsibilities this past summer, the WWE Chief Content Officer has brought back dozens of previously released WWE superstars to the company, including multiple NXT standouts that never got a true run on Monday Night Raw or WWE SmackDown. Former developmental titleholders like Karrion Kross, Dakota Kai, Johnny Gargano, and Candice LeRae have ventured back to WWE, while past main roster world champions like Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman have rejoined the ranks. Within the abundance of comebacks, some have proved to be immediate ratings draws whereas others have quietly faded to the background once more.
wrestlinginc.com
Jake Roberts Makes Bold Statement About The Hardy Boyz' Legacy
The Hardy Boyz are one of the most decorated tag teams in pro wrestling history, with many fans adoring the team for over two decades. The duo has been known to do stunts in matches that have looked dangerous, especially Jeff Hardy, who is currently suspended from AEW due to a DUI in June. Despite many fans loving The Hardy Boyz for memorable moments throughout their careers, WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts does not seem to feel the same.
PWMania
Top Injured WWE Star Planning to Return Very Soon
Drew McIntyre addressed his injury status after originally being scheduled to team with Sheamus to challenge The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship on the November 9 edition of SmackDown. McIntyre had a ruptured eardrum, which was revealed after he announced that he had not been medically cleared...
stillrealtous.com
Possible Spoiler On Former WWE Star Returning For The Royal Rumble
Every year fans look forward to the Royal Rumble premium live event as it kicks off the road to WrestleMania. Surprise appearances in the Royal Rumble matches also give fans something to look forward to, and it looks like we could be seeing a familiar face in January. The Wrestling...
wrestlinginc.com
Update On Situation Behind The Scenes When Mandy Rose Lost The NXT Women's Championship
Stunning news dropped this week when former "WWE NXT" Women's Champion Mandy Rose was released from her contract after losing the title on Tuesday night to Roxanne Perez. It was indicated that management felt like they had to act swiftly "based on the content she was posting on her FanTime page," which is exactly what they did. A new report from Fightful that was released earlier today notes that things seemed "very hasty" when plans were changed. Sources were notified only about fifteen minutes before "NXT" began that a major title switch was going to take place during the show.
nodq.com
Update on Matt Riddle allegedly being written off WWE television due to a failed drug test
As previously noted, Matt Riddle was allegedly written off WWE television due to a failed drug test and that’s why an injury angle took place during the December 5th 2022 edition of WWE RAW. In an update, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com was able to confirm that Riddle’s angle with...
ringsidenews.com
WWE SmackDown Superstar Planning In-Ring Return Very Soon
WWE has a few Superstars who are out of commission for one reason or another. As it turns out, Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns are out with the same eardrum injury. We’re not sure how the Tribal Chief is doing, but the Scottish Warrior is getting ready for his return to the ring.
webisjericho.com
Naomi Reportedly “Has To Make A Decision”
WWE suspended both Naomi and Sasha Banks after they walked out on the promotion due to being unhappy with their creative during the May 15th episode of Raw. And while there is likely much more to the situation than simply feeling their tag team was underutilized, as neither has commented yet, many questions remain unanswered. However, with Banks set to work for New Japan, fans have been wondering what the future holds for Naomi, with Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reporting that she “has to make a decision” regarding her career.
wrestlinginc.com
Jon Moxley Returning To Independent Promotion
It looks as though former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will make a return to independent wrestling in the months to come. Following the signing of a new contract with AEW in October, the word going around was that Moxley would take far fewer independent dates than he had in the past. Since then, Moxley hasn't appeared for promotions like GCW. However, that is set to change in February, with Moxley advertised for DEFY Wrestling's YEAR6 anniversary show.
ComicBook
WWE's Karl Anderson's NJPW Wrestle Kingdom Opponent Seemingly Revealed
Since returning to WWE this past fall, Karl Anderson has found himself in one of the most unique positions in the current professional wrestling landscape. While Anderson and tag partner Luke Gallows inked WWE deals after finishing up their commitments in Impact Wrestling, these contracts were signed in the middle of the duo's run with New Japan Pro Wrestling. Neither Anderson nor Gallows are on NJPW contracts, but they did agree to dates through next month's NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. Beyond that, Anderson is still in possession of a major piece of New Japan's puzzle, that being the NEVER Openweight Championship.
wrestlinginc.com
Arn Anderson Calls Former WWE Executive 'The Antichrist'
Arn Anderson spent time as a performer for WWE in the late 1980s and early 1990s and later on, worked backstage for the company. Most wrestlers have signature moves in pro wrestling, with Anderson's being his infamous Spinebuster, sometimes referred to today as a Double-A Spinebuster. While with WWE, Tony Schiavone would often not call the Spinebuster by its actual name, and Anderson discussed why he believes that may have happened on "Ask Arn Anything."
wrestlinginc.com
Rob Fee Teases Something Big For This Week's WWE SmackDown
The weekend has nearly arrived and that means that "WWE SmackDown" is getting closer and closer. While this week's episode has already garnered a lot of interest due to the hints that it will be a significant night in the story of Sami Zayn and The Bloodline (Jimmy & Jey Uso, Solo Sikoa, Paul Heyman, and Roman Reigns), a new message from long-term creative writer Rob Fee may send that excitement into overdrive. "I wouldn't miss Smackdown this week. Don't say I didn't warn you," Fee wrote on his Twitter earlier today.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Official Worries Dexter Lumis Has Become Too Comedic
Dexter Lumis is one of the many wrestlers that Paul Levesque brought back to the company, and while he started creepily stalking The Miz, his gimmick has quickly evolved into a comedic one alongside Johnny Gargano, which included them handing out Christmas presents on "WWE Raw" this week. That has...
ringsidenews.com
Ric Flair Lost Respect For Jim Ross After Dark Side Of The Ring Episode
Jim Ross is credited as one of the greatest play-by-play commentators in the wrestling business. His long tenure and deliverance of all the wrestling action every week have been commendable. However, 2-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently took a major shot at JR for some comments he made about a former WWE executive after an episode of the Vice TV series Dark Side of the Ring about the Plane Ride From Hell.
wrestlinginc.com
CM Punk Messages Sasha Banks And Bayley On Instagram Live Stream
Bayley and Sasha Banks got quite the surprise on Wednesday morning when a former co-worker dropped into the chat during an Instagram Live stream to say hello. Bayley and Banks were discussing the current world of professional wrestling and their recent experience training in Mexico when none other than CM Punk popped up in the chat's rolling message board. "HELLO DUDES. Just sending love. Gotta eat breakfast. Y'all are cool," Punk messaged his two former WWE colleagues. "OMG," Banks then responded in the chat.
