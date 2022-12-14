ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Police officer hospitalized after being exposed to fentanyl on duty

By Jack Birle
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dsOoA_0jiQKjd900


A police officer in Florida was hospitalized after she reportedly overdosed on fentanyl after being exposed to the drug during a traffic stop.

Police officer Courtney Bannick was searching a passenger during a traffic stop when she noticed a rolled-up dollar bill with fentanyl in it. Bannick closed it and attempted to avoid the substance, per Orlando television station WESH.

WOMAN KILLS TWO MISSISSIPPI POLICE OFFICERS BEFORE COMMITTING SUICIDE

"Next thing you know, she was trying to speak on the radio and you could hear in the radio traffic almost like she was choking," detective Courtney Sullivan said.

Bannick was going in and out of consciousness and was immediately treated for an overdose with Narcan before being sent to the hospital for further treatment. Officials say Bannick is expected to make a full recovery.

Police body cameras captured the scene following Bannick's exposure to the drug and the work of the other officers to aid her.

CONTENT WARNING: The following video may be disturbing to some.


Police say the suspects who had the fentanyl have been arrested and charged with felony charges for possessing illegal drugs.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Naloxone, which includes the brand name Narcan, should be used in the immediate aftermath if someone appears to be overdosing on opioids, including fentanyl and heroin, via either injection or nasal spray.

The CDC estimates that 71,238 of the 107,622 overdose deaths in 2021 were from fentanyl, a roughly 23% increase from the year before.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Couple dies by suicide after DEA shuts down office of their chronic pain doctor in fentanyl panic

On 1 November, agents from the Drug Enforcement Agency ordered Beverly Hills pain doctor David Bockoff to cease prescribing controlled substances like the powerful pain medication fentanyl, part of the agency’s crackdown on opioids.A week later, Danny Elliot, one of Dr Bockoff’s patients who relied on the pain medication to treat painful lifelong complications from an electrocution, was found dead by suicide along with his wife, Gretchen, the latest sign that people with chronic pain are struggling to find their place in the US health system as it battles the opioid crisis.“Found out today that the good ol’ DEA...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
blavity.com

Georgia Funeral Worker Charged After Allegedly Scamming Families Out Of Thousands Of Dollars

Authorities in Jonesboro, a suburb of Atlanta, have charged a funeral home in connection to an alleged scheme to scam bereaving families out of tens of thousands of dollars. Atlanta Black Star reports that police suspect that Danielle Longino (also known as Danielle Watkins), a former employee of the Anthony L. Watkins Funeral Home, scammed families who went to the home for funeral services out of more than $80,000 while pretending to still work there.
JONESBORO, GA
The Independent

Four arrested after police seize 230kg of cocaine buried inside animal feed and oranges

Four men have been arrested after police seized more than 230 kilos of cocaine buried inside animal feed and oranges.An investigation into the imports by South West Regional Organised Crime Unit (SWROCU) began in April, supported by the Metropolitan Police, UK Border Force, HMRC and the NCA.A shipment of animal feed from Colombia to a farm in Bridgewater, Somerset, was found to contain 189 kilos of the class A drug, leading to further discoveries of 49 kilos in a container filled with oranges imported from South Africa.Photos of the containers released by police show hundreds of bricks of cocaine, wrapped...
The Independent

Police officer who fatally shot Black woman through her window says he thought a burglary was taking place

A former Texas officer who fatally shot a Black woman through a window in her home has claimed in testimony before court that he thought a burglary was taking place at the time and that he saw a gun “pointed” at him before shooting.Aaron Dean, the now-former police officer, is charged with fatally shooting 28-year-old Atatiana Jefferson inside her Fort Worth, Texas, home on 12 October 2019.Mr Dean said at the murder trial on Monday that he was responding to a call about open doors at Jefferson’s home. He added that as he was searching the home’s parameters, he...
FORT WORTH, TX
TheDailyBeast

Florida Cops Hunt for ‘Brutal Rapist’ After Woman Mutilated

Sheriff’s deputies in Florida are searching for a man accused of raping a woman in a violent attack that left her “mutilated,” authorities said Wednesday. Bruce Whitehead, 54, is accused of approaching the woman, who willingly got into his car, around 4 a.m. on Saturday, according to an incident report obtained by WKMG-TV. Whitehead was wearing a hat, deputies wrote, obscuring some of his face tattoos—including the word “SACRIFICE” inked across his forehead—which were called “unmistakable” in an Orange County Sheriff’s Office statement. Shortly after, Whitehead allegedly raped the woman at knifepoint until she “bravely fought him off and was...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
The Independent

911 call logs reveal sightings of blood stains, knives and ‘suspicious men’ in town of Idaho student murders

In a small college town that has not seen a murder in seven years, the killing of four students in one house on the same night was bound to cause shockwaves.Indeed, since the bodies of Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Madison Mogen were discovered on 13 November in Moscow, Idaho, residents' alarm and disquiet has made itself known in a flood of 911 calls."We understand there is a sense of fear within our community," said the Moscow Police Department on Sunday, revealing that it had received more calls about "unusual circumstances" and requests for welfare checks in...
MOSCOW, ID
CBS Philly

Cashapp payment to girlfriend led cops to home invasion suspect

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Germantown man is facing more than a dozen criminal charges related to two home invasion robberies where Temple University students were victims.Nasir Johnson, 25, is charged with robbery, burglary, kidnapping along with conspiracy, vehicle theft, weapons offenses and others related to accessing cell phones.Police linked Johnson to a string of robberies of Temple University students on Nov. 11, 2022 and Monday, November 21, as well as an unrelated car theft of a Lexus.His arrest came after police tracked multiple stolen cars and an alleged fraudulent Cashapp payment using a robbery victim's phone. Here are details of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
261K+
Followers
74K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy