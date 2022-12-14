ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

GOP plans Saturday canvass to pick 4th District nominee

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Republicans plan to meet Saturday to select their party’s nominee for the Feb. 21 special election to fill the seat of the late U.S. Rep. A. Donald McEachin.

The GOP’s 4th Congressional District committee plans to hold a party canvass from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Colonial Heights.

The eventual GOP nominee is expected to face an uphill climb in the solidly Democratic-leaning district that has its population center in metro Richmond and stretches south to the North Carolina border.

The GOP filing deadline is 5 p.m. Thursday. Candidates must pay a $6,000 filing fee, the party said. If only one qualified candidate properly files, that person will be declared the nominee, and no canvass will be held.

At least two individuals have expressed interest in seeking the nomination: pastor Leon Benjamin, who has run in the district previously, and Dale Sturdifen, a retired Virginia State Police officer and congressional staffer.

Democrats are holding a party-run unassembled caucus on Tuesday to select their nominee. Democratic candidates face a noon Friday filing deadline.

McEachin was elected to his first U.S. House term in 2016. He died last month at 61 of what his staff said were complications of his long-running fight against colorectal cancer.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Virginia Democrats coalesce around McClellan to block insurgent candidate

Virginia Democrats have rallied around State Senator Jennifer McClellan in the race to replace the late Rep. Don McEachin in the state's 4th Congressional District. The party is holding a quick firehouse primary next Tuesday to pick the nominee for the February special election and because the district is heavily Democratic, the race will likely pick McEachin’s replacement.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

Lamont Bagby drops out of 4th District race

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Delegate Lamont Bagby has officially dropped out of the race to fill the 4th District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. In a statement released on Thursday, Del. Bagby officially endorsed state Sen. Jennifer McClellan to replace Donald McEachin, who died in November. Del....
RICHMOND, VA
theriver953.com

Governor Youngkin Announces Budget to Accelerate Results for Virginians

Governor Glenn Youngkin addressed the Joint Meeting of the Senate Finance, House Appropriations, and House Finance Committee and announced his amendments to the Biennial Budget. “Together we can accelerate results for Virginians and my administration is committed to going faster and getting the job done, so buckle up because we’ve...
VIRGINIA STATE
US News and World Report

2 Virginia Democrats Join Race for Late Rep. McEachin's Seat

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Two more Virginia state lawmakers on Tuesday jumped into the crowded field of candidates seeking to replace Democratic U.S. Rep. A. Donald McEachin, who died last month. State Sens. Jennifer McClellan and Joe Morrissey formally announced their candidacies at events in Richmond and Petersburg. At...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Gov. Youngkin requests investigation into Austin Edwards’ hire

Gov. Glenn Youngkin asked the inspector general of Virginia to investigate the hiring of Austin Edwards by Virginia State Police, according to WCYB. We previously reported that Edwards, the suspect in a triple homicide in Southern California, died in a shootout with police. Authorities say he had driven across the country to meet a teenage girl he “catfished” before killing three members of her family.
VIRGINIA STATE
wfxrtv.com

Ronnie Campbell’s wife announces run for Va. House of Delegates

(WFXR) — Ellen Campbell, the wife of the late Virginia delegate, Ronnie Campbell has announced on Facebook that she will be running to take her husband’s place in the Virginia House of Delegates. Ellen Campbell says she will be running to represent Virginia’s 24th District which includes Amherst,...
VIRGINIA STATE
royalexaminer.com

State adds 11 historic sites to the Virginia Landmarks Register

Eleven historic places were listed on the Virginia Landmarks Register on December 8, 2022, including four historic districts in the central, eastern and southwestern regions of Virginia, two historic schools in northern and eastern Virginia that served the African American community before the end of segregation, and a 19th century cemetery located in northern Virginia.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Felons who voted likely thought they could do so legally

State election officials should thank Stephanie Iles, Norfolk’s general registrar and director of elections. She helped uncover a computer glitch that allowed more than 10,000 felons to stay on voter rolls after they were convicted of new crimes making them ineligible – again – to vote. The fact state officials were unaware of the problem […] The post Felons who voted likely thought they could do so legally appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Virginia regulators approve offshore wind settlement

Virginia utility regulators have accepted a settlement over ratepayer protections tied to Dominion Energy’s Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind Project. The State Corporation Commission Thursday wrote in its approval that all parties had agreed the settlement “adequately protects the interests of consumers” or expressed no opposition to it. The settlement was proposed by Dominion, the attorney […] The post Virginia regulators approve offshore wind settlement appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
wvtf.org

Youngkin to call for income tax changes in budget proposal

Governor Glenn Youngkin wants to decrease the income tax burden for most people in Virginia, reducing the income tax rate in the top bracket from 5.75% to 5.5%. In an interview with Virginia Public Radio, Youngkin said reducing the income tax rate will help Virginia be more competitive with other states. "You know what the individual tax burden is in Tennessee? Zero. You know what it is in Florida? Zero. You know what it is in Texas? Zero. We've watched a Democrat-led North Carolina take down its tax rates for all North Carolinians. We are behind," he argued.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Del. Ronnie Campbell’s wife announces campaign for his seat

Ellen Campbell has announced her campaign for her late husband’s seat, Virginia Delegate Ronnie Campbell. Ronnie passed away on Tuesday after his long fight with cancer and served as a delegate for almost three years. Del. Campbell represented the 24th District which covers Rockbridge and Bath counties, along with...
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
595K+
Post
636M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy