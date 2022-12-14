Read full article on original website
Boston area community offers rent starting at $1,589 a month through housing lotteryBeth TorresWareham, MA
Free Family Fun: Don't Miss Cape Cod's First Ever 'Holiday Lights Drive-Thru' Experience!Dianna CarneyMashpee, MA
Unidentified floating object washes ashore, sparks debateTracey FollyFalmouth, MA
theweektoday.com
About dam time: Town to choose between three Parker Mills revamps
The town of Wareham has three options to deal with the crumbling Parker Mills Dam that sits on Elm Street next to the Tremont Nail Factory. The town can reduce the height of the 10-foot dam structure by 5 feet, remove the structure completely or do something in between. These...
Martha's Vineyard Times
West Tisbury revs up plans for carbon-free 2040
The West Tisbury select board requested the town’s energy committee to return with more information on its plans to do away with fossil fuel use by 2040 during a Wednesday, Dec. 14, afternoon meeting. Voters unanimously approved of this effort during the 2020 annual town meeting. The committee developed...
Martha's Vineyard Times
West Tisbury plans public input for zoning amendments
A committee appointed to review the town’s zoning bylaws and suggest amendments will be seeking public input about the proposed changes. The West Tisbury zoning amendment committee has been meeting since Sept. 13 to amend the 1970s-era zoning bylaws, particularly about incidental retail sales, food truck operations, and the commercial use of property. The effort was in response to an increase in events with retail sales, and a recognition that the bylaws should reflect the changes West Tisbury has experienced over the years.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Trustees drop out of running for Norton Point management
In a surprising turn of events, The Trustees of Reservations (TTOR) announced Friday afternoon that the nonprofit has opted to forgo its contract renewal with Dukes County regarding the management of Norton Point Beach in Edgartown. “After careful consideration, the decision not to pursue renewal of this contract was made...
Turnto10.com
Initiative to replace septic systems in Massachusetts may be costly
Hundreds of homeowners in Massachusetts could be on the hook for thousands of dollars. Are you one of them?. More than a half million people live in Bristol County and a majority of the housing stock is old or historic homes. Many of them still have their original septic systems...
Single family residence sells in Falmouth for $6.9 million
190 Associates Road Rt bought the property at 190 Associates Road, Falmouth, from Rt Reelan on Nov. 14, 2022. The $6,900,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $1,011. The property features four bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and an attached garage. The unit sits on a 2.6-acre lot. Additional...
A Sign of the Times: The Dartmouth Mall Holiday Traffic Feels Nonexistent This Year
Every holiday, especially around Christmas time, I do my very best to avoid any commute that comes close to the North Dartmouth Mall. It's one thing to get stuck in traffic if you're out and about doing some last-minute shopping because that's on you, but it's another if you're fighting the bumper-to-bumper traffic in an attempt to just get home.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Dukes County towns receive state grants
The Baker-Polito administration announced in a press release that more than $11 million in Seaport Economic Council grants were awarded to multiple coastal communities for “projects that benefit commercial maritime industries, improve resident and visitor access to waterfront assets, mitigate the impacts of climate change, and advance future dredging.”
Martha's Vineyard Times
Select board slams MVC
Upon reappointing Brian Smith as Oak Bluffs’ representative to the Martha’s Vineyard Commission Tuesday, the Oak Bluffs select board discussed some of the issues currently facing the regional planning and permitting agency. Oak Bluffs joins Edgartown, which also recently mulled over how to move forward with its participation...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Up-Island police departments conduct food drive
The up-Island police departments are collecting food for their winter food drive, happening through February, according to a Facebook post by the West Tisbury Police Department. Nonperishable foods can be dropped at any of the three police stations in West Tisbury, Chilmark, or Aquinnah, and these donations will be given to the Island Food Pantry in Oak Bluffs. Community members can give “much-sought-after nonperishable food, pet food, and cleaning products to support those in need this winter,” the post states.
fallriverreporter.com
City of Fall River sees second substantial dumping in a week, this time over 100 tires
The City of Fall River has seen the second substantial dumping in a week, this time over 100 tires. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. FRPD responded to New St. (former Shell Oil location) regarding illegal dumping. Upon arrival it was discovered that 101 used car tires had been illegally dumped at this location during the overnight hours.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Sharky’s Edgartown set to close for good
Edgartown restaurant Sharky’s Cantina will be closing its doors after 14 years, owner J.B. Blau announced in a Facebook post Monday. “I could reminisce and write about this experience for 100 hours and still not scratch the surface of what Sharky’s [Edgartown] accomplished,” Blau wrote, “but right now I just want to thank the staff that have made it possible and the guests who have supported us so much for so long.”
Martha's Vineyard Times
Riley Ignacio-Cameron
Riley (A-KAH-CHOOCH) Ignacio-Cameron, 20, of Aquinnah died in a car accident on Saturday, December 10, 2022 in Castine, Maine. He was the son of Ona Ignacio and Benjamin Cameron. His funeral service will be held at the Aquinnah Tribal Center on Sunday, Dec 18, at 12:00pm and burial following in...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Aquinnah tax bills to go up 9.4 percent on average
The Aquinnah select board unanimously approved a single tax rate during the fiscal year 2023 tax classification public hearing on Tuesday morning. Tax assessor Harald Scheid, who had to work through various Massachusetts Department of Revenue requirements with his Regional Resource Group colleague Daniel Golden, led the presentation for the public hearing.
Local coffee syrup business returns after 20 years
For generations, Silmo Coffee Syrup was a staple in New Bedford homes.
capecod.com
Barnstable County Officials Raise Concerns Over $5M ARPA Grant Program
BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Commissioners are expressing concerns over the approval process for $5 million dollars in ARPA funding that has been made available for application by local organizations. The program drew 40 applicants totaling about $14 million in project proposals, much more than the $5 million set aside for...
Police: “Sheriff” asking residents for money in Barnstable County
There has been a recent con artist pretending to be the "Sheriff" of the Barnstable County Sheriff's Department.
Missing East Greenwich man found dead
The East Greenwich man reported missing Wednesday has been found dead, according to the DEM.
The Valley Reporter
Duxbury receives ARPA funds requests
Duxbury received $390,098 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds intended for COVID-19 economic recovery. According to select board chair Mari Pratt, the town has received requests for use of ARPA funds from Waterbury Ambulance Service (WASI) to go toward their new facility. The select board committed $20,000 to that project. The other request came from CVFiber, "to help get fiber optics to some of our unserved/underserved residents. We have committed $20,000 to that. Both of them contacted the board to get on the agenda and attend a meeting to request funds. The funds we have not spent or committed may go to help the town's infrastructure," though that is not yet certain at this time.
SouthCoast Homes Were Always Lit By Ceramic Christmas Trees
In 1968, my mother, like many other women her age, fell head over heels for the homemade ceramics craze. I was 10 years old, and my brother was 12. Ceramics became a family activity. My parents purchased a ceramic kiln. It stood in the basement of our two-family home on...
