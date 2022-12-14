ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aquinnah, MA

theweektoday.com

About dam time: Town to choose between three Parker Mills revamps

The town of Wareham has three options to deal with the crumbling Parker Mills Dam that sits on Elm Street next to the Tremont Nail Factory. The town can reduce the height of the 10-foot dam structure by 5 feet, remove the structure completely or do something in between. These...
WAREHAM, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

West Tisbury revs up plans for carbon-free 2040

The West Tisbury select board requested the town’s energy committee to return with more information on its plans to do away with fossil fuel use by 2040 during a Wednesday, Dec. 14, afternoon meeting. Voters unanimously approved of this effort during the 2020 annual town meeting. The committee developed...
WEST TISBURY, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

West Tisbury plans public input for zoning amendments

A committee appointed to review the town’s zoning bylaws and suggest amendments will be seeking public input about the proposed changes. The West Tisbury zoning amendment committee has been meeting since Sept. 13 to amend the 1970s-era zoning bylaws, particularly about incidental retail sales, food truck operations, and the commercial use of property. The effort was in response to an increase in events with retail sales, and a recognition that the bylaws should reflect the changes West Tisbury has experienced over the years.
WEST TISBURY, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Trustees drop out of running for Norton Point management

In a surprising turn of events, The Trustees of Reservations (TTOR) announced Friday afternoon that the nonprofit has opted to forgo its contract renewal with Dukes County regarding the management of Norton Point Beach in Edgartown. “After careful consideration, the decision not to pursue renewal of this contract was made...
EDGARTOWN, MA
MassLive.com

Single family residence sells in Falmouth for $6.9 million

190 Associates Road Rt bought the property at 190 Associates Road, Falmouth, from Rt Reelan on Nov. 14, 2022. The $6,900,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $1,011. The property features four bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and an attached garage. The unit sits on a 2.6-acre lot. Additional...
FALMOUTH, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Dukes County towns receive state grants

The Baker-Polito administration announced in a press release that more than $11 million in Seaport Economic Council grants were awarded to multiple coastal communities for “projects that benefit commercial maritime industries, improve resident and visitor access to waterfront assets, mitigate the impacts of climate change, and advance future dredging.”
DUKES COUNTY, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Select board slams MVC

Upon reappointing Brian Smith as Oak Bluffs’ representative to the Martha’s Vineyard Commission Tuesday, the Oak Bluffs select board discussed some of the issues currently facing the regional planning and permitting agency. Oak Bluffs joins Edgartown, which also recently mulled over how to move forward with its participation...
OAK BLUFFS, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Up-Island police departments conduct food drive

The up-Island police departments are collecting food for their winter food drive, happening through February, according to a Facebook post by the West Tisbury Police Department. Nonperishable foods can be dropped at any of the three police stations in West Tisbury, Chilmark, or Aquinnah, and these donations will be given to the Island Food Pantry in Oak Bluffs. Community members can give “much-sought-after nonperishable food, pet food, and cleaning products to support those in need this winter,” the post states.
WEST TISBURY, MA
fallriverreporter.com

City of Fall River sees second substantial dumping in a week, this time over 100 tires

The City of Fall River has seen the second substantial dumping in a week, this time over 100 tires. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. FRPD responded to New St. (former Shell Oil location) regarding illegal dumping. Upon arrival it was discovered that 101 used car tires had been illegally dumped at this location during the overnight hours.
FALL RIVER, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Sharky’s Edgartown set to close for good

Edgartown restaurant Sharky’s Cantina will be closing its doors after 14 years, owner J.B. Blau announced in a Facebook post Monday. “I could reminisce and write about this experience for 100 hours and still not scratch the surface of what Sharky’s [Edgartown] accomplished,” Blau wrote, “but right now I just want to thank the staff that have made it possible and the guests who have supported us so much for so long.”
EDGARTOWN, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Riley Ignacio-Cameron

Riley (A-KAH-CHOOCH) Ignacio-Cameron, 20, of Aquinnah died in a car accident on Saturday, December 10, 2022 in Castine, Maine. He was the son of Ona Ignacio and Benjamin Cameron. His funeral service will be held at the Aquinnah Tribal Center on Sunday, Dec 18, at 12:00pm and burial following in...
AQUINNAH, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Aquinnah tax bills to go up 9.4 percent on average

The Aquinnah select board unanimously approved a single tax rate during the fiscal year 2023 tax classification public hearing on Tuesday morning. Tax assessor Harald Scheid, who had to work through various Massachusetts Department of Revenue requirements with his Regional Resource Group colleague Daniel Golden, led the presentation for the public hearing.
AQUINNAH, MA
The Valley Reporter

Duxbury receives ARPA funds requests

Duxbury received $390,098 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds intended for COVID-19 economic recovery. According to select board chair Mari Pratt, the town has received requests for use of ARPA funds from Waterbury Ambulance Service (WASI) to go toward their new facility. The select board committed $20,000 to that project. The other request came from CVFiber, "to help get fiber optics to some of our unserved/underserved residents. We have committed $20,000 to that. Both of them contacted the board to get on the agenda and attend a meeting to request funds. The funds we have not spent or committed may go to help the town's infrastructure," though that is not yet certain at this time.
DUXBURY, MA

