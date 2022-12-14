Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Eurovision 2023: Liverpool City Council to contribute £2m
Liverpool City Council will contribute £2m to the cost of staging the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in the city, it has been confirmed. It matches the £2m Liverpool City Region Combined Authority announced last month towards the cost of the event. The musical extravaganza at the M&S Bank...
BBC
City of Chester: Cost of living and buses on new MP's agenda
The new MP for Chester has said the cost of living and bus services in the city are high on her agenda as she marks her first week in the role. Labour's Samantha Dixon was elected MP for the City of Chester at a by-election on 1 December in what was Labour's best ever result in the seat.
BBC
Croydon Council wrongly took £40m from social housing fund
A cash-strapped London council wrongly took about £40m from a pot reserved for social housing, it has emerged. The incident contributed to Croydon Council's third bankruptcy notice in two years, the Local Democracy Reporting Service has been told. The council's director for housing, Susmita Sen, explained that £9.5m a...
Ministers to release papers relating to firm recommended by Michelle Mone
Labour force move to release material about awarding of contract to PPE Medpro through humble address in Commons
BBC
How lockdown changed Scotland's high streets
Scotland's high streets have more fast food outlets and beauty services but fewer clothes shops, research shows. New analysis by the BBC data team reveals the big changes to the retail and hospitality sectors across the country since lockdown. Scotland-wide, there are now 8% fewer clothes shops but 12% more...
BBC
Queen's death events cost Edinburgh council £500,000
City of Edinburgh Council has asked the UK Treasury for more than £500,000 to cover the costs of events to mark the Queens's death. The city played a major role in the days following the late monarch's death in September. The late Queen's coffin was transported from Balmoral to...
BBC
More 20mph zones expected as Devon County Council earmarks £150k
More 20mph (32km/h) zones are expected to be introduced in Devon in 2023 after the county council secured £150,000 in funding. In 2022, lower speed limits were approved for the four "most in need" Devon communities - part of a new way of considering 20mph requests. The new system...
BBC
Cost of living: Heating payments for those on benefits to stop
Warm home payments of £200 to help those in Wales on benefits keep the heating on will stop next year. The end of the £90m winter fuel support scheme was confirmed in the Welsh government budget published on Tuesday. But other funding to help people through the cost...
BBC
Claims Newcastle Council did not cut grass to aid houses plan
Emails suggest council bosses deliberately avoided mowing a community field to aid a controversial housing plan, campaigners claim. The construction of 45 homes was approved by Newcastle City Council for the site in West Denton in January. In an email from 2016, released under Freedom of Information (FOI) rules, a...
BBC
Council tax to be scrapped for some in Oxfordshire under new plan
An estimated 1,400 low-income households in parts of Oxfordshire will stop paying council tax from April. The decision made by Vale of White Horse District Council is part of measures being taken to help residents deal with the cost of living crisis. Councillors unanimously agreed to scrap the current cap...
BBC
New fleet of Merseyrail trains delayed again, Liverpool mayor says
The mayor of Liverpool City Region, Steve Rotheram, has said he is "devastated" Merseyrail's new trains will not be introduced this year. Mr Rotheram had previously promised the first of the 52-strong fleet would be on the tracks by Christmas, after delays to the planned roll-out in 2020. He blamed...
BBC
Oxfordshire MPs criticise council's SEND provision
Four MPs have said the improvement of a county council's special educational needs and disabilities provision has been "glacial". Oxfordshire's Conservative MPs also told the Department for Education they were experiencing difficulties dealing with the authority. The county council - run by a Liberal Democrat, Labour, and Green coalition -...
BBC
Councils agree to pursue devolution and new mayor
A group of Essex council leaders and executives have agreed to put together devolution proposals to government. The leader of the county council, Conservative Kevin Bentley, gave a presentation at a private meeting on how a Greater Essex Combined Authority might look. The plan would include a directly elected mayor.
BBC
Airport security 100ml liquid rule to be scrapped
Some security rules on liquids and items such as laptops in airport hand luggage will be scrapped in 2024. The government has set a deadline of June 2024 for most UK airports to install new high-tech 3D scanners, that show more detailed images of baggage. The changes will see the...
England’s affordable housing scheme falls 32,000 homes short of target
A £21bn government programme to build more affordable housing in England is missing its target by 32,000 homes with big shortfalls in rural areas, MPs have said. The affordable homes programme also risks falling further behind because Michael Gove’s Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities “does not seem to have a grasp” of risks ahead including soaring construction inflation, according to the public accounts committee. A new below-inflation cap on social rent increases could also limit new building, it says.
BBC
New pay-as-you-go e-bike scheme announced for Derby
A new pay-as-you-go electric bike hire scheme is to be rolled out in Derby in 2023. Shared electric vehicle firm Lime is to make 550 bikes available to Derby City Council. An initial launch will see 150 bikes available from city locations in the spring, with the rest coming on line at a later stage.
Martin Lewis gives verdict after government launches tax hiking Budget
Rachel Reeves: 'Britain can no longer afford a Conservative government'. Martin Lewis has given his verdict on the Budget after the government unveiled its autumn statement, including billions of pounds worth of tax hikes and spending cuts. Jeremy Hunt promised to “tackle the cost-of-living crisis” and “rebuild our economy” as...
BBC
Community venues open in Dudley and Telford to keep people warm
Almost 30 community venues in Telford are opening to help keep people warm during the winter. Telford and Wrekin Council said it has provided up to £100,000 for groups and venues to stay open for longer and provide warm, social spaces. In Dudley in the West Midlands a cafe...
BBC
Whitehaven: West Cumbria coal mine opponents consider legal challenge
Opponents of the UK's first deep coal mine for 30 years are considering a legal challenge over its approval. The Woodhouse Colliery scheme has been given the green light by Communities Secretary Michael Gove. The mine near Whitehaven in Cumbria would dig up coking coal for steel production in the...
BBC
Suffolk and Norfolk devolution deals approved by government
Devolution deals have been signed to give councils in Norfolk and Suffolk more power over spending. Under the plans, the county councils will have greater control on housing, skills and regeneration, as well as receiving £1bn worth of funding. There will also be elected leaders of the authorities, rather...
Comments / 0