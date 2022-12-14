ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Burrow Praises Baker Mayfield Following Rams' Debut

By James Rapien
 2 days ago

Mayfield led the Rams to victory in his debut with the team

CINCINNATI — Baker Mayfield led the Rams past the Raiders on Thursday Night Football last week, despite joining the team two days prior.

The former No. 1 overall pick completed 22-of-35 passes for 230 yards and one touchdown.

Mayfield's performance impressed Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

"In Baker's situation, he didn't get any reps with them. He probably threw 25-30 balls to Rams guys," Burrow said during an appearance on the Colin Cowherd podcast . "He got there and he has to go out and play like that. I had a lot of respect for what he did."

Mayfield was released by the Panthers last week, was claimed by the Rams and was on the field for 95% of their offensive snaps.

