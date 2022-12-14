ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Speedway Motorsports Promotes Sales Leader Jonathan “JT” Thomas To Vice President of Corporate Sales at Nashville Superspeedway

By Speedway Digest Staff
Speedway Digest
Speedway Digest
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Speedway Digest

Hailie Deegan will be racing in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and Xfinity Series for ThorSport Racing who is partnered with FORD in 2023

ThorSport Racing will partner with Ford Performance for the upcoming 2023 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series season and beyond. Racing into its 28th year of competition, the team also welcomes Hailie Deegan to its driver lineup. “With 28 years in the Truck Series, we look forward to the partnership with Ford...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Speedway Digest

Gian D’Amico promoted to Director of Consumer Operations

Gian D’Amico has been promoted to Director of Consumer Operations at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Executive Vice President and General Manager Brandon Hutchison announced today. "Gian’s leadership has contributed greatly to the success of Atlanta Motor Speedway and several of our sister facilities across the Speedway Motorsports family,” said Hutchison. “His experience and knack for identifying new opportunities in our ticket office will go a long way in this expanded role.”
ATLANTA, GA
Speedway Digest

Kimberly-Clark Elevates Partnership with No. 47 Kroger Racing NASCAR Cup Series Team, Reveals Daytona 500 car and more races with JTG Daugherty Racing

JTG Daugherty Racing celebrates the return of Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) as an elite partner of the No. 47 Kroger® Racing program for a multitude of races during the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. The news broke today during a Kroger® Racing kickoff meeting at the Great American Ball Park....
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Speedway Digest

ThorSport Racing Partners with Ford

ThorSport Racing will partner with Ford Performance for the upcoming 2023 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series season and beyond. Racing into its 28th year of competition, the team also welcomes Hailie Deegan to its driver lineup. “With 28 years in the Truck Series, we look forward to the partnership with Ford...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Speedway Digest

Ford Performance NASCAR: ThorSport Returns to Ford

ThorSport Racing announced earlier today that the team will be returning to Ford in 2023, competing with a four-truck team that will include drivers Hailie Deegan, Ty Majeski, Ben Rhodes and Matt Crafton. During a call with media, ThorSport team representatives Allison Thorson and Deegan joined Ford Performance Motorsports Global Director Mark Rushbrook to answer questions.
OHIO STATE
Speedway Digest

Nemechek is Selected by Joe Gibbs Racing for a Full-time Xfinity Seat in 2023

John Hunter Nemechek will join Joe Gibbs Racing as a full-time driver in 2023 as part of the team's addition to its driver roster for the NASCAR Xfinity Series. The No. 20 Toyota will be driven by Nemechek next season, with Ben Beshore acting as the crew chief. Sammy Smith, who was introduced as the driver of JGR's No. 18 GR Supra on December 8, is his new teammate. After being out of the car number rotation for a year, JGR is bringing the No. 20 back to the Xfinity Series. Sports bettors are excited for the upcoming season. Casino players and bettors can utilize no deposit bonuses at iGaming NJ for the best experiences possible.
Speedway Digest

Columbia Sportswear Expands Partnership with 23XI Racing

23XI Racing announced today a multi-year extension with Columbia Sportswear, which will return as a primary partner with 23XI Racing and Bubba Wallace for an increased number of select races on the No. 23 Toyota Camry TRD. Columbia has been a valued partner with Wallace for several years and the renewal ensures that more exciting innovations, designs and activations from the brand will continue to be seen on and off the track.
Speedway Digest

Key Components Announced For ASA STARS National Tour

The inaugural season for the ASA STARS National Tour will harken the era of the glory days of the American Speed Association with program incentives for drivers and teams. Several of these items for the pavement Super Late Model national series were announced at a team and media gathering on Saturday during the Performance Racing Industry show in Indianapolis, IN.
ILLINOIS STATE
Speedway Digest

Green Savoree Racing Promotions wraps up a spectacular 2022

Indianapolis-based Green Savoree Racing Promotions (GSRP) is full speed ahead into planning for 2023 with its diversified motorsports portfolio. For a limited time during the holiday gift buying season, GSRP is also providing race fans a few offers surrounding the thrill of motorsports and unique experiences. The company will promote...
LEXINGTON, OH
Speedway Digest

NASCAR Announces Partnership With RealResponse

NASCAR and RealResponse, the award-winning reporting platform for athletic teams and organizations, today announced a partnership that provides NASCAR and national series industry members with a safe and anonymous tool to secure feedback, report concerns and seek assistance from professionals in countless areas of expertise. RealResponse is the industry leader...
Speedway Digest

RFK Racing Partners with Titan Fitness to Launch State of the Art Human Performance Center

RFK Racing has announced the opening of its new 6,500 square foot, state-of-the-art Human Performance Center on its Concord, North Carolina campus. The brand new facility is the home of the team’s workout space, a nutrition center, a physical therapy hub, and staff offices. The fitness facility has been equipped head to toe by Titan Fitness, who has partnered with RFK to provide top of the line resources and direction for the organization moving forward as it advances its performance and fitness routines for its athletes.
CONCORD, NC
Speedway Digest

The Doobie Brothers to Perform Before the 64th Coca-Cola 600

After more than five decades performing chart-topping hits for fans around the world, 2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees The Doobie Brothers are “Takin’ it to the Streets” to perform a high-energy, infield concert before the 64th running of the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 28, 2023.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Speedway Digest

69th Season of Stock Car Racing in Roseville Announced for All American Speedway

Bill McAnally Racing Promotions returns for its sixth season at the helm of All American Speedway in Roseville, Calif., presenting its 69th season of stock car racing in 2023. Eight action-packed motorsports events are planned at the one-third mile asphalt oval located within the state of the art @the Grounds campus. The track will again race under the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series banner for local, state, regional, and national points.
ROSEVILLE, CA
Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest

5K+
Followers
18K+
Post
531K+
Views
ABOUT

Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!

 https://www.speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy