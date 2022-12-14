Speedway Motorsports Promotes Sales Leader Jonathan “JT” Thomas To Vice President of Corporate Sales at Nashville Superspeedway

Read full article on original website
Nashville Elected Officials Call for Investment in Clean Car TechnologyAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Positive News: Honest Home Depot Employee in Nashville Finds Envelope of Cash Filled with Hundreds & Returns it to OwnerZack LoveNashville, TN
Nashville ranks No. 1 for the worst potholes in the USPolarbearNashville, TN
At Your Pace Kidney Race This Saturday, Dec. 10Carlos HernandezNashville, TN
Candidates Interview for Sumner County Law DirectorAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Related
Hailie Deegan will be racing in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and Xfinity Series for ThorSport Racing who is partnered with FORD in 2023
ThorSport Racing will partner with Ford Performance for the upcoming 2023 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series season and beyond. Racing into its 28th year of competition, the team also welcomes Hailie Deegan to its driver lineup. “With 28 years in the Truck Series, we look forward to the partnership with Ford...
Eldora to Host Richest Sprint Car Race in Motorsports History With $1 Million-To-Win ‘Eldora Million’ on July 13, 2023
Eldora Speedway owner Tony Stewart announced today that winged sprint cars will race for the richest purse in sprint car history as his legendary, half-mile dirt oval will host its third version of the Eldora Million July 12-13. The unsanctioned event, which features a winner’s purse of $1,002,023 from a...
Track Enterprises To Again Promote Nashville Fairgrounds Racing In 2023
Track Enterprises will begin its fourth season of operating the historic Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway in April 2023. It was voted unanimously by The Fairgrounds Nashville Board of Commissioners to extend Track Enterprises’ contract through the 2023 racing season at Tuesday’s board meeting. “We look forward to continuing our...
Gian D’Amico promoted to Director of Consumer Operations
Gian D’Amico has been promoted to Director of Consumer Operations at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Executive Vice President and General Manager Brandon Hutchison announced today. "Gian’s leadership has contributed greatly to the success of Atlanta Motor Speedway and several of our sister facilities across the Speedway Motorsports family,” said Hutchison. “His experience and knack for identifying new opportunities in our ticket office will go a long way in this expanded role.”
NASCAR Begins Building its LA Memorial Coliseum Track
NASCAR proved earlier this year it could quickly build a temporary racetrack inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and stage an event unlike any other. On Thursday morning, it left no doubt that it’s ready to do it again. NASCAR broke ground on the (re)construction of its quarter-mile, asphalt...
Kimberly-Clark Elevates Partnership with No. 47 Kroger Racing NASCAR Cup Series Team, Reveals Daytona 500 car and more races with JTG Daugherty Racing
JTG Daugherty Racing celebrates the return of Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) as an elite partner of the No. 47 Kroger® Racing program for a multitude of races during the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. The news broke today during a Kroger® Racing kickoff meeting at the Great American Ball Park....
TireRack.com To Sponsor Battle on the Bricks in 2023 at IMS
Indianapolis Motor Speedway and TireRack.com – a customer-direct tire, wheel and car accessory distributor – announced Dec. 14 an entitlement sponsorship of the Battle on the Bricks IMSA sports car event in September 2023. TireRack.com is the “Official Partner of the TireRack.com Battle on the Bricks” and “Official...
Mullins Racing Daytona Pre Practice Driver Announcement
Kayla Surles is paving her own path into the ARCA Menards Series and she hopes that will begin when she takes part in the ARCA Menards Series pre-race practice at Daytona International Speedway in January with Mullins Racing. The 21-year-old from Fredericksburg, Virginia, has become one of the dominant drivers...
Ford Performance NASCAR: ThorSport Returns to Ford
ThorSport Racing announced earlier today that the team will be returning to Ford in 2023, competing with a four-truck team that will include drivers Hailie Deegan, Ty Majeski, Ben Rhodes and Matt Crafton. During a call with media, ThorSport team representatives Allison Thorson and Deegan joined Ford Performance Motorsports Global Director Mark Rushbrook to answer questions.
Nemechek is Selected by Joe Gibbs Racing for a Full-time Xfinity Seat in 2023
John Hunter Nemechek will join Joe Gibbs Racing as a full-time driver in 2023 as part of the team's addition to its driver roster for the NASCAR Xfinity Series. The No. 20 Toyota will be driven by Nemechek next season, with Ben Beshore acting as the crew chief. Sammy Smith, who was introduced as the driver of JGR's No. 18 GR Supra on December 8, is his new teammate. After being out of the car number rotation for a year, JGR is bringing the No. 20 back to the Xfinity Series. Sports bettors are excited for the upcoming season. Casino players and bettors can utilize no deposit bonuses at iGaming NJ for the best experiences possible.
Columbia Sportswear Expands Partnership with 23XI Racing
23XI Racing announced today a multi-year extension with Columbia Sportswear, which will return as a primary partner with 23XI Racing and Bubba Wallace for an increased number of select races on the No. 23 Toyota Camry TRD. Columbia has been a valued partner with Wallace for several years and the renewal ensures that more exciting innovations, designs and activations from the brand will continue to be seen on and off the track.
Advance Tickets for South Boston Speedway 2023 Season Events Are Now on Sale
Advance tickets for South Boston Speedway’s 2023 season events are now on sale, just in time for those looking for a great gift for their favorite race fan. The tickets are available for purchase on the South Boston Speedway website, southbostonspeedway.com. “We are excited to have tickets for all...
Key Components Announced For ASA STARS National Tour
The inaugural season for the ASA STARS National Tour will harken the era of the glory days of the American Speed Association with program incentives for drivers and teams. Several of these items for the pavement Super Late Model national series were announced at a team and media gathering on Saturday during the Performance Racing Industry show in Indianapolis, IN.
Green Savoree Racing Promotions wraps up a spectacular 2022
Indianapolis-based Green Savoree Racing Promotions (GSRP) is full speed ahead into planning for 2023 with its diversified motorsports portfolio. For a limited time during the holiday gift buying season, GSRP is also providing race fans a few offers surrounding the thrill of motorsports and unique experiences. The company will promote...
NASCAR Announces Partnership With RealResponse
NASCAR and RealResponse, the award-winning reporting platform for athletic teams and organizations, today announced a partnership that provides NASCAR and national series industry members with a safe and anonymous tool to secure feedback, report concerns and seek assistance from professionals in countless areas of expertise. RealResponse is the industry leader...
RFK Racing Partners with Titan Fitness to Launch State of the Art Human Performance Center
RFK Racing has announced the opening of its new 6,500 square foot, state-of-the-art Human Performance Center on its Concord, North Carolina campus. The brand new facility is the home of the team’s workout space, a nutrition center, a physical therapy hub, and staff offices. The fitness facility has been equipped head to toe by Titan Fitness, who has partnered with RFK to provide top of the line resources and direction for the organization moving forward as it advances its performance and fitness routines for its athletes.
The Doobie Brothers to Perform Before the 64th Coca-Cola 600
After more than five decades performing chart-topping hits for fans around the world, 2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees The Doobie Brothers are “Takin’ it to the Streets” to perform a high-energy, infield concert before the 64th running of the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 28, 2023.
Capacity Grids Set for Rolex 24 At Daytona and Full WeatherTech Championship Season
After receiving more than 70 entries from teams wishing to compete in the 61st Rolex 24 At Daytona on Jan. 28-29, 2023, IMSA officials today confirmed a capacity 60-car field for the season-opening round of the 2023 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. Fifty-six of the 60 entries have committed to the...
69th Season of Stock Car Racing in Roseville Announced for All American Speedway
Bill McAnally Racing Promotions returns for its sixth season at the helm of All American Speedway in Roseville, Calif., presenting its 69th season of stock car racing in 2023. Eight action-packed motorsports events are planned at the one-third mile asphalt oval located within the state of the art @the Grounds campus. The track will again race under the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series banner for local, state, regional, and national points.
